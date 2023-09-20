Upon reflection, these are the best handheld mirrors to keep my look in check

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Confession: I’m that unorganized friend who never has a handheld mirror, tissues, or lash glue. But I’m ready to change — I swear! The unsung hero of your getting ready routine, a compact or hand mirror makes limited reflective surfaces in a small apartment a non-thing.

Whether it's handled or pocket-sized, these small mirrors are like your trusty sidekick, ready to boost your confidence whether you're prepping for work, fixing your hair or makeup before a video call, or just indulging in some self-care and selfies. I jumped online and spent hours hunting for some highly-rated handheld mirrors to manifest that put-together, ready-for-anything vibe! These ones I've found are so beautiful that I've actually bought a few to gift my friends.

So, what sets the best mirrors apart? First off, it's all about the design and ergonomics. It should fit comfortably in your hand, making it easy to use without feeling like a workout. Lighting is another thing to factor in. A good reflector with the right lighting will change your makeup application game (and those award “you’ve got something stuck in your teeth” moments). And hey, let's not forget about looks. We all appreciate a mirror that not only works well but also complements our style.

9 of the best handheld mirrors to remind yourself you're *that* girl

Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Whether you're looking for an adorable super girly one, something with vintage vibes, a mirror that gives *fierce*, or your classic, minimal, and clean handheld mirror — this roundup has them all. Trust us; once you find the right one, you'll wonder how you ever managed without it!

Best handheld mirrors

Frequently asked questions

How do you display a handheld mirror on the wall? We asked Lubo Todorov, head of visual merchandising at Raft Furniture for his thoughts on how to display a handheld mirror on the wall and he advised sticking to adhesive hooks. "If you're looking to add a handheld mirror to the wall, I'd recommend opting for an adhesive hook that will loop through the hole at the bottom of your mirror handle. This way, you'll avoid any awkwardness with your landlord and you can find the perfect height without committing to drilling holes in your wall! Make it somewhere within reach from your vanity dresser but nowhere that means it risks being knocked off — especially if you have a glass handheld mirror." If you're not sure which ones to go for, head over to our piece on the best adhesive hooks on the market!

What is important to look for in a handheld mirror? "I think the most important thing to keep in mind when searching for a handheld mirror is quality. Look for pieces made of solid, durable

materials that will last and won't break easily," says Raf Michalowski, founder and CEO of Meble Furniture. "You should also pay attention to the craftsmanship of the mirror frame; it should be well-made with no sharp edges or imperfections. Ensure your mirror is equipped with high-quality glass that provides a clear reflection."

Where to shop for handheld mirrors

Still searching for the best handheld mirrors? Here's where to continue browsing...

How we chose these handheld mirrors

Checking out a lot of retailers and finding a variety of colors and sizes in super cute designs was part of our criteria. But, of course, we stuck to those that have super positive reviews from genuine customers.

Recently, we've been keen to into a database of industry professionals to get their thoughts on interior trends.



Meet our expert(s) below:

Raf Michalowski Social Links Navigation Interior Designer and CEO of Meble Furniture Raf Michalowski is an interior designer and the founder of Meble Furniture, one of the premier furniture retailers in North America. He helps customers design, create, and purchase the perfect furniture for their homes. His company has helped over 10,000 people find their dream furniture and create a personalized interior space suited to their lifestyle.

Lubo Todorov Social Links Navigation Head of Visual Merchandising Lubo Todorov is the head of visual merchandising at sustainable, designer furniture company, Raft Furniture. Lubo styles the brand's showrooms and is responsible for designing and executing spaces for photoshoots.

