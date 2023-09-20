Upon reflection, these are the best handheld mirrors to keep my look in check

Handheld Mirrors Quick Menu:
Confession: I’m that unorganized friend who never has a handheld mirror, tissues, or lash glue. But I’m ready to change — I swear! The unsung hero of your getting ready routine, a compact or hand mirror makes limited reflective surfaces in a small apartment a non-thing.
Whether it's handled or pocket-sized, these small mirrors are like your trusty sidekick, ready to boost your confidence whether you're prepping for work, fixing your hair or makeup before a video call, or just indulging in some self-care and selfies. I jumped online and spent hours hunting for some highly-rated handheld mirrors to manifest that put-together, ready-for-anything vibe! These ones I've found are so beautiful that I've actually bought a few to gift my friends.
So, what sets the best mirrors apart? First off, it's all about the design and ergonomics. It should fit comfortably in your hand, making it easy to use without feeling like a workout. Lighting is another thing to factor in. A good reflector with the right lighting will change your makeup application game (and those award “you’ve got something stuck in your teeth” moments). And hey, let's not forget about looks. We all appreciate a mirror that not only works well but also complements our style.
Whether you're looking for an adorable super girly one, something with vintage vibes, a mirror that gives *fierce*, or your classic, minimal, and clean handheld mirror — this roundup has them all. Trust us; once you find the right one, you'll wonder how you ever managed without it!
Best handheld mirrors
Magnifying handheld mirror
Price: $6.29
Size: L8.2 x W4.4
Color: Black
You just can't go wrong with adding a matte black mirror to your arsenal. Not to mention a double-sided one with a 3x magnifying side! Plus, that price point?! Grab it now in a choice of eleven colors.
Handheld makeup mirror
Price: $6.98
Size (in): L8.3 x W4.5
Color: Clear
Clean, simple, and gets the job done, this is your classic hand-held mirror that will blend seamlessly into your space — save that spotlight for the reflection, ey? Double-sided acrylic decor with a magnifying feature, this is one for spotting the details, whether you're plucking your brows or applying your makeup.
Walmart handheld mirror
Price: $8.89
Size (in): L11x W5.5
Color: Multicolored
This mirror screams dopamine decor. So I obviously couldn't scroll past without adding it. Literally a confetti mirror, this will remind you that you're the main character! How can you be mean to the person in the mirror when your mirror is reminding you you're *that* girl?
Small handheld mirror
Price: $12.19
Size (in): L11 x W7.6
Color: Silver
A non-slip handle and supposedly unbreakable design with tempered glass?! This sounds just about right for any clumsy girlies out there (don't worry — I'm among you!) This is a really clever design with a rounded grip that, according to reviews, makes it super easy to hold at every angle (perfect for checking out the back of your head when you're doing your hair!)
Lighted handheld mirror
Price: $24.99
Size: L13.5 x W7.8
Color: White
On the lookout for makeup storage ideas *and* a handheld mirror? Why not kill two birds with one stone by adding this multifunctional option to your basket. For under $25, you get a mirror with lights, and some acrylic decor to store lipsticks, brushes, and whatever else you use to enhance your natural beauty.
Vintage handheld mirror
Price: $26
Size (in): L8.75 x W4
Color: Gold, blue, green and pink
I could not believe it when I stumbled across this Hollywood glam gold mirror on Etsy. It's bejeweled with that stunning vintage look. I honestly don't know what to say other than, to each and every person reading this, I hope there is still one left by the time you see this. (One down already — sorry, guys!)
Designer compact mirror
Price: $45
Size: L1.57 x W1.57
Yes, it is totally justifiable to buy a genuine designer compact mirror when you think about cost per use. Though it will make a tiny dent in your purse, this Chanel handheld mirror is the MVP in your handbag to ensure you look effortlessly chic all the time. A little bit of quiet luxury for under $50.
Wooden handheld mirror
Price: $50
Size (in): H11.5x W6.5 x D0.63
Color: Maple, Cherry or Walnut wood
Simple, Scandi, and timeless. There's something very Nordic about handing your friend a mirror that's effortlessly crafted from wood. This model comes in a few different kinds of wood: maple, cherry, and walnut. Ah, I'm a sucker for natural materials — I also love that no two will be the same!
Hello Kitty handheld mirror
Price:
Was $123 Now $68.99 (save $54.01)
Size (in): L11 x W1
Color: White
Though it might look like *just* a Hello Kitty handheld mirror, this cutie comes packed with features. As well as a tangible product you can hold, it also has an adjustable magnetic ball standing base to dock it (to use like a vanity mirror), and, adjustable lighting so you can nail your makeup without any foundation faux pas.
Frequently asked questions
How do you display a handheld mirror on the wall?
We asked Lubo Todorov, head of visual merchandising at Raft Furniture for his thoughts on how to display a handheld mirror on the wall and he advised sticking to adhesive hooks.
"If you're looking to add a handheld mirror to the wall, I'd recommend opting for an adhesive hook that will loop through the hole at the bottom of your mirror handle. This way, you'll avoid any awkwardness with your landlord and you can find the perfect height without committing to drilling holes in your wall! Make it somewhere within reach from your vanity dresser but nowhere that means it risks being knocked off — especially if you have a glass handheld mirror."
If you're not sure which ones to go for, head over to our piece on the best adhesive hooks on the market!
What is important to look for in a handheld mirror?
"I think the most important thing to keep in mind when searching for a handheld mirror is quality. Look for pieces made of solid, durable
materials that will last and won't break easily," says Raf Michalowski, founder and CEO of Meble Furniture.
"You should also pay attention to the craftsmanship of the mirror frame; it should be well-made with no sharp edges or imperfections. Ensure your mirror is equipped with high-quality glass that provides a clear reflection."
Where to shop for handheld mirrors
Still searching for the best handheld mirrors? Here's where to continue browsing...
How we chose these handheld mirrors
Checking out a lot of retailers and finding a variety of colors and sizes in super cute designs was part of our criteria. But, of course, we stuck to those that have super positive reviews from genuine customers.
Recently, we've been keen to into a database of industry professionals to get their thoughts on interior trends.
Meet our expert(s) below:
Raf Michalowski is an interior designer and the founder of Meble Furniture, one of the premier furniture retailers in North America. He helps customers design, create, and purchase the perfect furniture for their homes. His company has helped over 10,000 people find their dream furniture and create a personalized interior space suited to their lifestyle.
Lubo Todorov is the head of visual merchandising at sustainable, designer furniture company, Raft Furniture. Lubo styles the brand's showrooms and is responsible for designing and executing spaces for photoshoots.
So, now you've had a good look at the best handheld mirrors on the internet, maybe you're in the mood to further kit out your vanity space! Head over to our round-up of the best makeup organizers.