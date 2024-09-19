RuPaul's dining room is filled with colorful and conversation touches that bring “all the fun vibes”

When it comes to dining room decor, going for glam is always a good idea. It's a great way to impress your guests and ensures mealtimes feel extra special.

RuPaul's space is a beautiful example of this, with sumptuous fabrics, jewel tones, and luxe decor. I've asked interior designers why these features work so well and how you can recreate the look at home — even if you're not the host of RuPaul's Drag Race and are on a budget.

If you're looking for dining room ideas that will add drama to your home, RuPaul's place is dreamy and dazzling.

Looking at RuPaul's dining room, you can immediately see the bold choices at play — and let me tell you that they werk.

“The mix of colors and patterns makes me happy! It’s eclectic and can easily be recreated for any home whether on a budget or not,” says Bre Hance, principal designer and CEO of InHance.

The first things that caught my eye were the green velvet dining room chairs, which bring in one of 2024’s hottest design trends — jewel tones.

“They've got that deep, rich tone that just pops against the neutral backdrop, while the gold hardware adds a level of sophistication,” explains Rachel Stringer, design expert at Raleigh Realty. “They're the kind of chairs that say, ‘This is luxury, but it's also comfort.’”

Rachel adds that the table with its clean lines, balances out the lushness of the chairs, and create a nice contrast to them.

“The chandelier is a statement piece, with the warm glow from the golden feather-like design bringing a soft, luxurious feel to the room without overwhelming it,” she says.

The wallpaper is another bold choice, with it being busy but still adding texture. “The small pattern works because it's paired with simpler, more solid elements in the room,” Rachel adds. Even if you’re renting, you can achieve a similar look with peel-and-stick wallpaper.

I’m also a fan of the huge bar area, which has a speakeasy, Art Deco style deco. “It works because it's built into the room naturally — nothing about it feels forced or out of place,” Rachel explains. “It's a perfect backdrop for entertaining, with just the right amount of attention to detail.”

For those looking for small dining room ideas, you could go for bar carts instead, to create a hosting zone without taking up too much room.

Shop the look

Assembly tools included Etta Avenue Adan Contemporary Velvet Task Chair Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H33.5 x W23.2 x D22.8

Made from: Velvet, metal

Price: $142.99 I think adding office-style chairs to dining tables like RuPaul is such a fun idea. Like, you can wheel yourself over to wherever the good food is! This chair also comes in 12 other colors, so you can match it to your home perfectly. Made in the USA Speckled Dot Peel & Stick Wallpaper Shop at Target Size (in.): W20 x L198

Made from: Vinyl

Price: $34 This is a very close match to the wallpaper in RuPaul's dining room — and it's peel-and-stick, making it perfect for renters. I like the monochrome color scheme, but it does also come in gold if you want to amp up the glamor. Assembly tools included Mercer41 Paolino Metal Bar Cart Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H36.81 x W33.66 x D15.75

Made from: Iron, glass

Price: $91.99 I have a bar cart in my own dining room and I can confirm it's a chic conversation starter. It also has enough room to hang wine glasses and store bottles.

By playing with fun prints and bold textures, the star has created a fabulous room that looks oh-so-luxe.

“From head to toe, through to the accessories, RuPaul’s dining room is a total winner and brings all the fun vibes,” Bre finishes by saying.

Want to carry on scouting out more celeb dining areas? For those who love chic yet minimalist looks, Eva Longoria’s dining room is also a stylish space.