I'm calling it — Beetlejuicecore is 2024's hottest Halloween trend

One of my favorite holidays has to be Halloween. I love finding new ways to decorate my home around this, and one of the hottest styles this season is Beetlejuicecore.

The new movie Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is inspiring interior designers everywhere to add striking colors, playful patterns, and gothic and vintage furniture to the homes they're dressing. I've asked them how to get the look, as well as well as picked out some beautifully spooky buys.

If you're looking to bring Halloween trends into your place this year, this is a big one that's perfect for maximalist lovers.

What is Beetlejuicecore?

(Image credit: Ruggable)

This latest interior design trend is inspired by the popular Beetlejuice movies which all have a similar aesthetic.

“The Beetlejuicecore trend takes inspiration from the iconic Tim Burton franchise, pulling in a mix of spooky, vintage, and eccentric elements that when done right, can create a space that's bold, quirky, and uniquely yours,” explains Rachel Stringer, design expert at Raleigh Realty.

“Think black and white stripes, bold colors like purples and greens, and a mix of gothic and vintage furniture that looks like it's been pulled straight out of another era — or dimension,” she adds.

Why is Beetlejuicecore popular at the moment?

(Image credit: Rockett St George)

The reason Rachel says that spooky, vintage styles like this have made a comeback is simple — people are craving something different, something that breaks the mold of the minimalist, sleek designs that have dominated for so long.

This is something I’ve seen time and time again this year, such as with the trends of vintage nostalgia and dopamine dressing.

“There's a desire to inject personality into homes, and Beetlejuicecore does that in a big way,” says Rachel.

She continues, “It's a trend that's unapologetically loud and playful, tapping into that nostalgia for the bizarre, yet creating spaces that still feel cozy and lived-in.”

How to bring Beetlejuicecore into your home

We love the Dowsing & Reynolds Medium Iridescent Bubble Chandelier pictured here (Image credit: @enchanting_the_haus_)

For those who want to dip their toes into Beetlejuicecore, start with stripes — aka the pattern the titular character wears.

“Stripes are the signature print of the Beetlejuice movie and will be the main design element to consider when styling your home to achieve an authentic, Beetlejuice-inspired style,” explains Cassandra Leisz, creative director at Ruggable.

“When adding striped patterns to your interior, it’s important to remember the impact the direction of the pattern will have on your room,” she says.

For example, Cassandra says horizontal striping will make a room appear wider whereas vertical striping will give the illusion that the room is taller.

You can either achieve this with peel-and-stick wallpaper or with a fun black and white striped rug.

As well as going for this impactful print, it’s also important to consider how you can incorporate pops of color.

“When it comes to opting for a color palette for your striped decor, you can either opt for high-contrast stripes or low-contrast stripes, depending on how bold you want to go,” says Cassandra.

“You’ll want to choose moody hues of charcoal, black, navy or burgundy to really hone in on the gothic undertone of the film,” she adds.

Finish all this off with vintage decor pieces for an authentic look that looks old-school cool.

“Vintage-style mirrors, or an old-school, gothic lamp can instantly bring the vibe without taking over the entire room,” Rachel adds. “Mixing those bolder pieces with more neutral or toned-down items helps balance things out.”

“If you're on a budget, thrift, and secondhand stores are your best friend. They're a treasure trove for vintage furniture and unique décor that fits the Beetlejuicecore vibe,” she continues.

In these, you can find old frames, antique candlesticks, or even some funky mismatched chairs that add just the right amount of spooky flair without costing a fortune.

Get the Beetlejuicecore look

By drawing inspiration from the Beetlejuice movie and tastefully incorporating it into your home, you can create a space that’s spooky and chic.

“The trick is to balance the dark, eccentric elements with something softer, so your space feels more like a curated, interesting home rather than a set from a movie,” Rachel finishes by saying.

