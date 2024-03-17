7 marble bathroom ideas to give your space a chic makeover

Marble bathroom ideas have to be one of the best ways to add luxury to your wash space. After all, what other material is this chic yet so versatile?

We've asked interior designers who have added this style to the bathrooms of clients how they've incorporated it and their top tips for doing so. From going floor to ceiling to incorporating metallic accents and contrasting colors, there's lots to try.

If you're looking for bathroom ideas that will stand the test of time, we highly recommend going for marble for that wow factor.

Sleek and stylish marble bathroom ideas

No matter if you're on the hunt for small bathroom ideas or larger ones, marble adds serious impact in all spaces regardless of square footage.

Throughout, we've shopped beautiful buys to match our experts' advice, in case you want to start decorating your bathroom with marble ASAP.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Go for an accent wall

(Image credit: Custom Home Design by Nina Lichtenstein / Crafted by Nick / Brian Madden)

Make a splash (a style one, anyway) in your bathroom by going for an accent wall with a marble finish.

“A well-chosen marble slab can become a stunning piece of art that elevates the entire bathroom,” says Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and owner of Nina’s Home Design.

If you’re renting and can’t install a whole slab, you could create a similar effect with peel-and-stick tiles, such as the Dicofun peel and stick marble tiles from Amazon.

Greenguard certified Msi Carrara White Hexagon Mosaic Tiles Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): W11.75 x L12

Made from: Marble

Price: $15.39 per sq. ft. Bring in dimension throughout your bathroom with these tiles that can be used on both the floors and walls. Easy to remove BeNice Peel-and-Stick Backsplash Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W3.86 x L7.80

Made from: Resin

Price: $26.99 for 23 Peel-and-stick tiles like these luxe-looking ones can be used in both the bathroom and the kitchen. Mesh backed ES Stone Carrara Marble Tile Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): W12.25 x L12.25

Made from: Marble

Price: $12.39 per sq. ft. These tiles do have slight shade variation, which looks beautiful with the basket weave pattern.

2. Contrast colors

(Image credit: Artisans of Devizes)

You can make your small bathroom look luxe by playing with contrasting marble shades to create a striking look.

“Pair light and dark marble varieties for countertops and flooring, or use a combination of polished and matte finishes,” Nina says.

She adds this interplay of tones will add depth and visual intrigue to your bathroom design.

We have our eyes on the ES Stone Marble Honeycomb Tile from Wayfair, which comes in black, silver, Calacatta, and Carrara styles.

3. Accent with mirrors

(Image credit: Custom Home Design by Nina Lichtenstein / Crafted by Nick / Brian Madden)

Marble has a unique pattern, which you can bring out further with a useful trick which can also make a small bathroom appear bigger.

“These enhance the illusion of being in an open space and bring out the veins and unique designs of marble,” says Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight.

Hang a mirror (the Tetote Mirror on Amazon is similar to the one styled above) up over your sink to reflect all the beautiful marble bathroom ideas you’ve brought in.

Shatterproof Mercer41 Lilliemai Arch Metal Mirror Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H65 x W22

Made from: Metal

Price: $98.99 Make a real statement in your marble bathroom with this full-length, golden mirror. Horizontal and vertical orientation Orren Ellis Asymmetrical Mirror Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H46 x W26

Made from: MDF

Price: $219.99 Add a playful touch with this abstract mirror that resembles water splashes. HD Glass Suidia White Oval Mirror Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W24 x L36

Made from: Aluminum

Price: $79.99 We love how versatile this mirror is and think you could hang it anywhere in your home.

4. Beautify the bathtub

(Image credit: Sanctuary Bathrooms)

We didn’t think lounging in a bathtub could get any dreamier — but turns out, it can be even better by adding marble bathroom finishes.

Nina suggests, “Transform your bathtub into a tranquil oasis by encasing it in marble luxury to create a spa-like atmosphere that beckons relaxation.”

If you don’t already have a bathtub, this Woodbridge Freestanding Tub from Wayfair is comfortable and deep according to shoppers.

5. Place tiles in a herringbone pattern

(Image credit: Nu Interiors / Aimee Herring Ryan)

The best bathroom tile ideas command attention in the space, and there’s one in particular which works especially well with marble.

“Instead of a large format marble tile, try using a more interesting layout like a herringbone,” says Nureed Saeed, interior designer and founder of Nu Interiors.

“This is a beautiful way to give a unique personality to a traditional material. It has a timeless appeal for both bathroom floors and shower walls,” she adds.

You can arrange subway tiles in this pattern or buy tile slabs with them pre-arranged, such as the Supreme Tile Dorato Tile from Wayfair.

6. Introduce lighting

(Image credit: Custom Home Design by Nina Lichtenstein / Crafted by Nick / Brian Madden)

Bringing bathroom lighting ideas into your marble bathroom will make the space feel warmer and more inviting.

“Introduce backlighting (we like these Benature LED Lights which are Amazon's Choice), wall sconces, and candles to create a soft, ethereal glow,” Nina says.

This contemporary touch will enhance the luxurious feel and showcase the unique veins of the marble — a double-win.

Brushed brass George Olivier Giorgia Armed Sconce Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H17 x W5 x D6

Made from: Metal

Price: $64.86 With its slender base and neutral lampshade, this sconce offers serious versatility. Laundry day smell Bath & Body Works White Barn Sun-Drenched Linen Shop at Bath & Body Works Size (oz.): 14.5 oz

Made from: Proprietary fragrance wax blend

Price: $26.95 This has notes of apple alongside a traditional linen fragrance, creating a comforting yet refreshing scent. Rechargeable Landgoo Motion Sensor Night Lights Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H0.98 x W2.4 x D7.09

Made from: Acrylic, walnut wood

Price: $40.99 for two The lights on these are detachable, so you can move them wherever you want to create an atmospheric bathroom.

7. Finish with gold touches

(Image credit: Custom Home Design By Nina Lichtenstein / Brian Madden / Crafted By Nick)

All modern bathroom ideas incorporate metallic tones in one way or another. The one to go for with marble is gorgeous gold, which always looks dazzling.

Artem explains, “Combine marble with gold fixtures for a fresh and stylish look. When you mix these, your design will show off the fancy feeling of marble and keep it fresh and chic.”

To bring this in easily, you can upcycle furniture pieces and add gold handles such as these bestselling Ravinte Cabinet Pulls on Amazon.

Even though marble has a luxe look, it’s easy to bring in and a breeze to decorate with the right styling choices.

Nina finishes by saying, “Elevate your bathroom into a masterpiece of design and sophistication, embodying the essence of opulence with every marble-infused detail.”

As well as marble, we also love going for coastal bathroom ideas, as these also never go out of style.