7 marble bathroom ideas to give your space a chic makeover

We ask design pros for marvelous marble bathroom ideas and shopped their picks

Marble bathroom ideas are so pretty. Here are three of these - one with a glass shower unit with white and marble tiles and a brown wooden bath mat, one light wooden dual sink unit with two gold mirrors, and a white bathroom with three mirror cabinets, a navy blue and dark wood sink unit with white base, and white subway tiles on the wall and herringbone tiles on the floor
(Image credit: Custom Home Design by Nina Lichtenstein / Crafted by Nick / Brian Madden / Nu Interiors / Aimee Herring Ryan)
Jump to category:
Eve Smallman
By Eve Smallman
published

Marble bathroom ideas have to be one of the best ways to add luxury to your wash space. After all, what other material is this chic yet so versatile?

We've asked interior designers who have added this style to the bathrooms of clients how they've incorporated it and their top tips for doing so. From going floor to ceiling to incorporating metallic accents and contrasting colors, there's lots to try.

If you're looking for bathroom ideas that will stand the test of time, we highly recommend going for marble for that wow factor.

Sleek and stylish marble bathroom ideas

No matter if you're on the hunt for small bathroom ideas or larger ones, marble adds serious impact in all spaces regardless of square footage.

Throughout, we've shopped beautiful buys to match our experts' advice, in case you want to start decorating your bathroom with marble ASAP.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Go for an accent wall

A white bathroom shower with marble subway tiles and a strip of gray stone tiles in the middle cascading onto the floor, and a marble shelf in the bathroom

(Image credit: Custom Home Design by Nina Lichtenstein / Crafted by Nick / Brian Madden)

Make a splash (a style one, anyway) in your bathroom by going for an accent wall with a marble finish.

“A well-chosen marble slab can become a stunning piece of art that elevates the entire bathroom,” says Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and owner of Nina’s Home Design.

If you’re renting and can’t install a whole slab, you could create a similar effect with peel-and-stick tiles, such as the Dicofun peel and stick marble tiles from Amazon.

A square of white and gray hexagonal tiles with a marble textured patternGreenguard certified
Msi Carrara White Hexagon Mosaic Tiles

Size (in.): W11.75 x L12
Made from: Marble
Price: $15.39 per sq. ft.

Bring in dimension throughout your bathroom with these tiles that can be used on both the floors and walls.

A fanned out pile of white marble peel and stick tile with gray veiningEasy to remove
BeNice Peel-and-Stick Backsplash

Size (in.): W3.86 x L7.80
Made from: Resin
Price: $26.99 for 23 

Peel-and-stick tiles like these luxe-looking ones can be used in both the bathroom and the kitchen.

An angled square slab of marble tiles, with the tiles being layered on top of each other across the squareMesh backed
ES Stone Carrara Marble Tile

Size (in.): W12.25 x L12.25
Made from: Marble
Price: $12.39 per sq. ft.

These tiles do have slight shade variation, which looks beautiful with the basket weave pattern.

2. Contrast colors

A white and black bathroom with striped black and white tiled walls, a black and white marble diamond floor, a green shelf with a wooden surface with a plant on, and a black toilet to the right

(Image credit: Artisans of Devizes)

You can make your small bathroom look luxe by playing with contrasting marble shades to create a striking look.

“Pair light and dark marble varieties for countertops and flooring, or use a combination of polished and matte finishes,” Nina says.

She adds this interplay of tones will add depth and visual intrigue to your bathroom design.

We have our eyes on the ES Stone Marble Honeycomb Tile from Wayfair, which comes in black, silver, Calacatta, and Carrara styles.

3. Accent with mirrors

A bathroom with a curved gold mirror, two gold light wall sconces, a white sink with gold taps, a green plant to the left and two black soap dispensers to the right

(Image credit: Custom Home Design by Nina Lichtenstein / Crafted by Nick / Brian Madden)

Marble has a unique pattern, which you can bring out further with a useful trick which can also make a small bathroom appear bigger.

“These enhance the illusion of being in an open space and bring out the veins and unique designs of marble,” says Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight.

Hang a mirror (the Tetote Mirror on Amazon is similar to the one styled above) up over your sink to reflect all the beautiful marble bathroom ideas you’ve brought in.

A full-length arched mirrorShatterproof
Mercer41 Lilliemai Arch Metal Mirror

Size (in.): H65 x W22
Made from: Metal
Price: $98.99

Make a real statement in your marble bathroom with this full-length, golden mirror.

A wavy mirror with a reflection of a gray room with a black chair with a beige throw draped over the top of itHorizontal and vertical orientation
Orren Ellis Asymmetrical Mirror

Size (in.): H46 x W26
Made from: MDF
Price: $219.99

Add a playful touch with this abstract mirror that resembles water splashes. 

A white curved oval mirror at an angle tilting to the rightHD Glass
Suidia White Oval Mirror

Size (in.): W24 x L36
Made from: Aluminum
Price: $79.99

We love how versatile this mirror is and think you could hang it anywhere in your home.

4. Beautify the bathtub

A white and gray marble freestanding bathtub with a white towel in it with a white shelf and two silver shower heads with marble subway tiles behind it

(Image credit: Sanctuary Bathrooms)

We didn’t think lounging in a bathtub could get any dreamier — but turns out, it can be even better by adding marble bathroom finishes.

Nina suggests, “Transform your bathtub into a tranquil oasis by encasing it in marble luxury to create a spa-like atmosphere that beckons relaxation.”

If you don’t already have a bathtub, this Woodbridge Freestanding Tub from Wayfair is comfortable and deep according to shoppers.

5. Place tiles in a herringbone pattern

A white bathroom with three mirror cabinets, a navy blue and dark wood sink unit with white base, and white subway tiles on the wall and herringbone tiles on the floor

(Image credit: Nu Interiors / Aimee Herring Ryan)

The best bathroom tile ideas command attention in the space, and there’s one in particular which works especially well with marble.

“Instead of a large format marble tile, try using a more interesting layout like a herringbone,” says Nureed Saeed, interior designer and founder of Nu Interiors.

“This is a beautiful way to give a unique personality to a traditional material. It has a timeless appeal for both bathroom floors and shower walls,” she adds.

You can arrange subway tiles in this pattern or buy tile slabs with them pre-arranged, such as the Supreme Tile Dorato Tile from Wayfair.

6. Introduce lighting

A white bathroom with two gold curved mirrors and wall sconces, a light brown sink unit with gold finishes and a marble surface, a white toilet, and a clear glass shower

(Image credit: Custom Home Design by Nina Lichtenstein / Crafted by Nick / Brian Madden)

Bringing bathroom lighting ideas into your marble bathroom will make the space feel warmer and more inviting.

“Introduce backlighting (we like these Benature LED Lights which are Amazon's Choice), wall sconces, and candles to create a soft, ethereal glow,” Nina says.

This contemporary touch will enhance the luxurious feel and showcase the unique veins of the marble — a double-win.

A wall sconce with a gold base and a white lampshadeBrushed brass
George Olivier Giorgia Armed Sconce

Size (in.): H17 x W5 x D6
Made from: Metal
Price: $64.86

With its slender base and neutral lampshade, this sconce offers serious versatility. 

3-Wick White Barn Sundrenched Linen Candle from Bath & Body WorksLaundry day smell
Bath & Body Works White Barn Sun-Drenched Linen

Size (oz.): 14.5 oz
Made from: Proprietary fragrance wax blend
Price: $26.95

This has notes of apple alongside a traditional linen fragrance, creating a comforting yet refreshing scent.

Two motion sensor night lightsRechargeable
Landgoo Motion Sensor Night Lights

Size (in.): H0.98 x W2.4 x D7.09
Made from: Acrylic, walnut wood
Price: $40.99 for two

The lights on these are detachable, so you can move them wherever you want to create an atmospheric bathroom.

7. Finish with gold touches

A shower with a gold border, black and white tiles, a gold shower head, and a plant inside it

(Image credit: Custom Home Design By Nina Lichtenstein / Brian Madden / Crafted By Nick)

All modern bathroom ideas incorporate metallic tones in one way or another. The one to go for with marble is gorgeous gold, which always looks dazzling.

Artem explains, “Combine marble with gold fixtures for a fresh and stylish look. When you mix these, your design will show off the fancy feeling of marble and keep it fresh and chic.”

To bring this in easily, you can upcycle furniture pieces and add gold handles such as these bestselling Ravinte Cabinet Pulls on Amazon.

Even though marble has a luxe look, it’s easy to bring in and a breeze to decorate with the right styling choices.

Nina finishes by saying, “Elevate your bathroom into a masterpiece of design and sophistication, embodying the essence of opulence with every marble-infused detail.”

As well as marble, we also love going for coastal bathroom ideas, as these also never go out of style.

