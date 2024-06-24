Interior pros love Lily Allen’s design tip for nailing cohesive living room color

Lily Allen’s design tip for creating a colorful living room that is sleek and well-styled is so smart and her advice is worth listening to, given that she lives in a famously beautiful and personalized home.

The Smile singer, whose home featured in Architectural Digest suggests picking a colorful rug first, before choosing anything else, in order to create a base color palette. I love this tip, so I've delved into everything you need to know about this design hack with interior pros and picked out highly-rated colorful rugs.

If you're collating living room ideas and don't know where to start, this trick from Lily Allen, whose stunning Brooklyn townhouse went deservedly viral, is totally worth copying.

Lily Allen's design tip is colorful and clever

When putting together living room paint color ideas, starting with a rug like Lily suggests will help keep the rest of your room cohesive.

As well as delving into why it's such a brilliant trick, I have put together a colorful rug edit with gorgeous and affordable picks from trusted retailers, to help you get the look.

All prices were correct at the time of publication.

Why we love Lily Allen's design tip

A post shared by BBC Sounds (@bbcsounds) A photo posted by on

When listening to Miss Me? — Lily Allen’s podcast with Miquita Oliver — I couldn’t help clocking this genius color tip she suggested on it.

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The mistake people make is with color — it’s very hard to decide what color a room should be and then put a rug in at the end that’s going to match with everything,” Lily Allen shares.

She continues, “If you start with the rug, you can see what your color palette is and you start from there — that’s what I always do.”

When designing homes, achieving a cohesive and inviting space often hinges on the delicate balance of color, say interior experts.

“This strategy, though simple, can have a profound impact on the overall aesthetics and ambiance of your home,” says Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

If the colors of your rugs and walls are in harmony, this can also create the illusion of a larger space.

“This is particularly beneficial in smaller rooms or apartments, where a seamless color palette can make the area feel more open and airy,” Nina adds.

How to bring Lily Allen's design tip into your home

If you want to follow Lily Allen’s design tip in your own home, Nina has a couple of useful suggestions.

“Choose rugs with patterns that include your wall color and complementary hues,” she explains. “This approach adds texture and complexity without overwhelming the space.”

If your wall color is bold or vibrant, balancing it with a neutral-colored rug (the Seven Six Home Rug from Walmart is foldable and non-slip) can prevent the room from feeling too intense.

“Conversely, if your walls are neutral, a rug in a matching neutral tone can create a sophisticated and understated look,” Nina suggests.

Once your rug and wall colors are harmonized, use accessories to enhance the theme.

Nina says, “Throw pillows, curtains, and artwork in coordinating colors can reinforce the palette and add layers to your design.”

One of my favorite places to get cheap wall art from is Desenio, and I have the Have a Seat Poster from Desenio in my basket to add to my living room wall. I love how colorful it is and the hand-drawn nature of the poster makes the art feel accessible and impactful without being overwhelming. The seating pun is also fun.

Colorful rug edit

Highly-rated Artistic Weavers Gaillard Modern Rug Shop at Amazon Sizes: 4

Made from: Polypropylene

Price: From $62.99 I love distressed abstract rugs, and I think this one looks like a lovely oil painting. This kind of print is ideal for busy parts of your home, as it won't show up dirt easily. You might just be looking at your new kitchen rug, for example. If it does get dirt on it's easy to clear up with one of the best vacuum cleaners and can be spot-cleaned, too for more stubborn dirt or stains. Three shape options Bridgerton Royal Garden Multicolor Tufted Rug Shop at Ruggable Sizes: 12

Made from: Polyester

Price: From $169 I'm so into Bridgerton design ideas at the moment, and this rug from the show's official collaboration range with Ruggable is such a beautiful, colorful choice. Bring out the rich blues and playful pinks to create a cute living room color scheme. The rug itself is machine washable, and is super durable due to its medium pile which combines comfort underfoot with function for high-tragic areas of the home. 13 style variations Lahome Moroccan Colorful Area Rug Shop at Amazon Sizes: 11

Made from: Faux wool

Price: From $23.99



Bring all those boho vibes into your living room with this colorful Amazon rug. I love how the Moroccan pattern contrasts with the bold Californian sunset print, and it has so many colors that can be pulled out of it to follow Lily Allen's design tip. It also has a non-slip backing and is made from pet-friendly fibers.

Matching rug colors to your living room colors is a timeless design strategy that can transform your space.

“Whether you prefer a monochromatic scheme or a balanced blend of shades and patterns, this approach simplifies decorating and ensures a polished, put-together look,” Nina finishes by saying.

If you love colorful celeb-inspired home decor ideas, Lewis Hamilton’s living room is also filled with personality.