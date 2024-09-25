Jennifer Garner's dining room is filled with “cohesive and intentional” features that showcase her personality

When it comes to decorating dining rooms, I always recommend putting your personality into it, as this is a great way to show dinner guests what you're all about.

One celeb who has done this is Jennifer Garner, who showcased hers on a tour with Architectural Digest. I've asked designers why features such as her feature wall, rustic table, and chic lighting work so well and how you can get the look in your own space.

If you're looking for dining room ideas that are warm and inviting, the 30 Going On 30 star's space has so many beautiful aspects worth noting.

Jennifer Garner’s dining room is a perfect example of harmonious, inviting home decor, thanks to its whimsical yet warm scheme.

“Personally, I love the gallery wall featuring Lara Porzak's butterfly artworks, which artwork provides a personalized focal point and visual interest,” says Ryan Fitzgerald, design expert and owner of Raleigh Realty.

He continues, “The antique farmhouse table also catches my eye, as it exudes charm and durability — perfect for withstanding daily use without losing aesthetic appeal.”

Ryan recommends heading down to secondhand furniture stores or perusing antique shops for similar vintage, high-quality tables to anchor your own dining space.

“I also like the task lighting focused on the table which lets diners see easily, while ambient light from pendants and sconces illuminates the space,” adds Aaron Alway, interior designer at Black Label Design Group.

To achieve a cozy style similar to Jennifer’s, he recommends anchoring the space with a dining set, and then mixing upholstered seating for contrast and comfort. “The details come together to craft a space for gathering,” he adds.

Don’t be afraid to step outside the box and bring your personality in, as adding your own touches will enhance the space and is a big interior design trend for this year. “I love how in Jennifer’s dining room nothing feels overly matchy-matchy — there's a variety of color and different styles of art, but it all feels very cohesive and intentional,” agrees Kathy Kuo, interior designer and founder of Kathy Kuo Home.

Shop the look

Two sizes available Papillon à l'Aquarelle Print Shop at Desenio Size (in.): From H16 x W12

Made from: Paper

Price: From $24.95 If you want to add beautiful butterflies to your dining room accent wall but don't have the budget for a Lara Porzack print, this is a cute alternative. The purple and pink shades are sweet and playful, and are also giving me major fairycore vibes. Dimmable Ebern Designs Agathon Chandelier Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H18.3 x W26 x D26

Made from: Metal

Price: $179 Bring a touch of chicness to your dining area with this chandelier that's subtle yet stylish. I like how versatile it is, meaning you can keep it in place no matter if you change your room's style over and over again. Made in Italy Mobili Fiver Table Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H29.92 x W47.24 x D31.5

Made from: Wood

Price: $510.28 This luxe table is extendable, so you can adjust it depending on how many guests you have coming round. It also comes in nine different styles, so you can pick one that matches your home perfectly.

Overall, Jennifer Garner’s dining room pairs personal touches with durable, neutral-toned elements for a timeless, inviting look.

“From displaying cherished art to choosing sturdy antiques in soft hues, her space provides fantastic inspiration for homeowners,” Ryan finishes by saying.

Want to carry on scouting out more of the actor’s space? We also love Jennifer Garner’s bathroom and her KitchenAid mixer.