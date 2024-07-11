I've seen butter yellow everywhere this year — and interior designers agree it's 2024's hottest color trend

There is one shade that I've seen spread everywhere this year, and that is dreamy buttery yellow. It's light and airy, but still feels cozy, which is just one reason why I'm in love with it.

I've asked interior designers why butter yellow is the color of the year so far, explaining how it made its way from the catwalk into interiors, as well as how to decorate with it. It's so versatile, so you can complement it with warm hues or contrast it with cooler ones.

If you're looking for interior design color trends for the year that are cute and cheerful, butter yellow is my top pick.

Why butter yellow is 2024's hottest color trend

Softer shades have dominated interior design trends this year, with people reaching for dreamy, dopamine decor style shades. But, the one that has stood out and has lasted from season to season is butter yellow.

“Butter yellow is a versatile and inviting color that can bring a real sense of optimism and coziness to any space," says Cassie Leisz, creative director at Ruggable. "It's much softer and muted than bright yellows, making it easier to incorporate into various design styles.

She says that celebrities from Rihanna to Hailey Bieber have been sporting it this year, helping drive its popularity in fashion. Just like the unexpected red theory, it has transitioned into interiors.

“We also saw a lot of butter yellow tones in the latest season of Bridgerton, so it’s no surprise that this trend is just as popular in interior design,” she says.

I’ve also seen personality become a big part of interiors this year, and butter yellow is a fun base for layering other shades.

“A soft, buttery yellow tone is a lovely alternative to a warm white or beige if you're looking for a subtle infusion of color,” adds Kathy Kuo, interior designer and founder of Kathy Kuo Home.

If you’re looking for small space design ideas, this shade is a brilliant way to make a small room appear bigger.

“It's particularly suited for rooms that need a lift or areas that don't receive much natural light as it helps mimic the way sunlight bounces off walls, in the same way as a golden hour glow,” Cassie explains.

How to bring butter yellow into your home

Want to start bringing butter yellow into your home? As with all interior trends, it’s a good idea to start small before committing fully.

“Introduce it through accessories, florals, or artwork accents, or refine it to just one space in the home like a study or entryway,” Cassie says.

She adds, “This allows you to experiment with the dolor and see how it complements your existing decor before making a larger commitment."

From here, you can choose whether to go for a warm and sunny take on it or to make it pop with darker shades.

Kathy says, “This sunny hue lends itself well to mixing and matching with any number of warm color combinations, as well as a striking contrast against cooler blues and greens."

Cassie agrees, saying to combine it with powder blue or cool-toned pinks for a Bridgerton design, or with sage greens and light peach shades for an earthy feel. “You can also layer butter yellow with other shades of yellow, like pale butter and rich mustard, for a sophisticated monochromatic look.”

If you are painting a room with it, Cassie recommends grabbing a color swatch of it and capturing pictures of it throughout the day to see how well it suits natural and artificial lighting.

The most important thing is to keep in mind your desired interior design aesthetic.

“For a romantic, vintage-inspired look, opt for a butter yellow with a hint of creaminess that evokes a sense of nostalgia and warmth. But, a brighter, cooler butter yellow can add a fresh, energetic touch for a more contemporary vibe,” she says.

Whether you go big or subtle, this beautiful color is a gorgeous option for brightening up your space.

“The key is to use butter yellow accents strategically to create subtle connections that tie the room together,” Cassie finishes by saying.

If you’re looking for more summer shades, chalky blue is also trending this season.