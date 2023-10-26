The best Walmart furniture — 12 stylish and savvy picks

Finding the best Walmart furniture is a whole experience. The site and store have thousands of pieces to shop through — and while we love a place that has lots of choice, we know that this can be a lot to sift through.

Walmart is one of the biggest stores in the US, with over 4,000 stores in the country alone. This means that you’ve probably wandered through it a fair amount of times for your groceries, but might not have stopped for furniture at Walmart. With affordable prices and plenty of celebrity collaborations, it is a great place to look, though.

If you want to shop the best furniture brands, Walmart is one of our top picks. We’ve looked through the site and found pieces that are highly rated and that shoppers have written rave reviews about.

The best Walmart furniture buys, as rated by shoppers

Ready to get started? If you’re looking for small space decorating ideas, look no further than these affordable and chic Walmart furniture pieces. We’ve rounded up 12 buys for various rooms of the house, so no matter what room you want to re-vamp, you can browse with ease.

The best Walmart living room furniture

These chic living room furniture buys will add serious style to your small space.

Stash in style 1. Better Homes & Gardens Farmhouse Coffee Table Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H18.07 x W23.47 x L43.15

Made from: Wood

Price: $139 When living in spaces such as apartments, choosing multifunctional furniture is the best way to make the most of what you have. This is a lift-top coffee table, so you can store all your blankets and TV remotes away neatly. It also has two drawers and a lower-tier shelf, so you won’t be short on storage space. Timeless 2. MUZZ Sectional Sofa with Movable Ottoman Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H32 x W76 x D27.5

Made from: Linen, wood

Price: $209.99 Sectional couches like this one are especially great for small spaces, as you can tuck them into corners or use them to zone out the living area. This has three seats, plus room to put your feet up. If that wasn’t enough for you, the extra legroom also doubles as a handy storage ottoman. Boho 3. Bonzy Home Mid-Century Modern Accent Chairs Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H29 x W26 x L32

Made from: Linen, wood

Price: $299 for two Add a touch of Scandi style to your small living room with these cozy chairs, which look perfect for curling up in with a hot drink. Walmart reviewers say that they’re easy to assemble, look great, and are sturdy. This comes in a set of two, but you can buy the chairs individually if you just want an accent chair.

The best Walmart bedroom furniture

These furniture buys will make your bedroom the dreamiest place to hang out in.

Industrial chic 4. GIKPAL Chest of Drawers for Bedroom Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H39.4 x W11.8 x D38.9

Made from: Wood

Price: $89.99 Don’t have room for a whole wardrobe? This bedroom furniture piece has ten drawers, as well as pockets on the side for any extra nighttime essentials. If you’re sharing with a partner, you can also easily and evenly split your sides. The brown color is very timeless, but the black, gray, and white variations are all chic, too. Space saving 5. Mainstays Classic 5 Drawer Dresser Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H49.37 x W27.72 x D15.67

Made from: Wood

Price: $99 Vertical storage solutions are the way to go in small spaces, as they don’t take up as much square footage. This dresser would suit smaller apartments, as well as working as dorm furniture. It also comes with a wall anchor kit, so if your landlord won’t mind, you can secure it completely and prevent any accidents. Luxe for less 6. Homfa Faux Leather Upholstered Bed Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H45.3 x W62.2 x L81.1

Made from: Faux leather, wood, steel

Price: $187.99 If you’ve got your eye on the famous TikTok cloud bed but don’t want to fork out for it, this luxe-looking bed is a great alternative. It’s such a versatile design, meaning it will work in all different styles of bedrooms. We’ve listed the size and price for the queen bed, but it also comes in full and king.

The best Walmart kitchen furniture

Adding furniture to your kitchen will make the space more useful and usable.

Additional storage 7. Woven Paths Lancaster Wood Kitchen Pantry Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H71 x W23.5 x D16.25

Made from: Wood

Price: $130 It can be such a pain moving into a rental, and quickly realizing that you don’t have enough kitchen cabinet space for all your different boxes, jars, and tins. This cabinet solves that issue, and will add a quiet luxury finish to your kitchen too. It has four large shelves, which are ideal for placing kitchen storage baskets on and organizing everything aesthetically. French-style dining set 8. Costway Wooden and Metal Dining Set Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H30 x W27.5 x L42

Made from: Wood, metal

Price: $139.98 for five pieces It can be so easy to just eat dinner in front of the TV — but having a proper dining table will make meals feel more of an occasion, and is more suitable for guests, too. This is an incredible price for a whole dining set, and is such a classic style, so you can take it wherever you might move to next. Wheelable design 9. Mainstays Kitchen Island Cart Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H35.5 x W19 x L32

Made from: Wood

Price: $148 Keep the good times rolling in your kitchen with this kitchen island, which will add an extra worktop for cooking and displaying foods. It has a drawer and a cabinet, as well as a small shelf on the side. This could be used for things you often need to quickly grab, such as air freshener or tea towels.

The best Walmart bathroom furniture

You might think that your bathroom already has everything you need — but these might just change your mind.

Practical 10. Mainstays Storage Shelf Unit with Hamper Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H41.3 x W14 x L15

Made from: Steel

Price: $29.98 Having your laundry hamper in your bathroom will make it easier to put clothes in the wash, as you can just put them in before you head in the bath or shower. The laundry section has an openable gate and the laundry bag has handles, so you can carry it in between rooms, as well as to your washer. Smart 11. Mainstays Over-the-Toilet Space Saver Cabinet Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H67.25 x W23 x D7.38

Made from: Particleboard

Price: $49.97 This is a great small bathroom idea — whether you're decorating your only one or if you have a spare bathroom (lucky, if so!). Over-the-toilet storage makes the most out of otherwise under-utilized space, making it a clever option. With shelves for decor and cabinets for toilet paper storage for your teeny restroom, it has space for everything. Adjustable 12. Homfa Bathroom Storage Cabinet Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H42.7 x W11.8 x L23.6

Made from: Wood

Price: $99.99 If you’ve got some extra floor space in your bathroom that you think a smaller cabinet would work for, this cabinet is an elegant choice. The drawers can be moved around, so whether you want them on the top shelf or middle shelf, you can do that. Shoppers say it looks good and is easy to put together, but suggest checking it has all the parts before building.

How to choose the best Walmart furniture for you

Want to browse the site yourself for furniture? Here are four things to look out for:

Check the materials: Most Walmart furniture materials are either listed in the product titles or in the descriptions. Durable materials to look out for include metal, wood, and linen fabric.

Most Walmart furniture materials are either listed in the product titles or in the descriptions. Durable materials to look out for include metal, wood, and linen fabric. Check the size: It’s important to make sure the furniture will actually fit in your home before buying it. Measure the space that you’re planning on putting it, and cross-check with the measurements in the product description.

It’s important to make sure the furniture will actually fit in your home before buying it. Measure the space that you’re planning on putting it, and cross-check with the measurements in the product description. Read the reviews: Walmart’s reviews are split out between positive reviews and negative reviews, which make it easy to see any information that you should be aware of before purchasing.

Walmart’s reviews are split out between positive reviews and negative reviews, which make it easy to see any information that you should be aware of before purchasing. Look at the star ratings: On the Walmart site when you have searched a particular product, you can filter the products by customer rating by clicking ‘customer rating’ in the navigation menu, and then filtering by ‘four stars and up.’

How we chose these Walmart furniture buys

We can’t fit the whole of Walmart’s furniture catalogue into our rentals and apartments, so instead we have spent hours looking through thousands of products on the Walmart site. In this guide, we have only selected products with ratings of four stars and up, that have plenty of glowing reviews from real-life shoppers.

FAQs

Why is Walmart a great place to shop for furniture? Walmart has a variety of different furniture pieces for every room in the house, from the living room to the bedroom. It also regularly does furniture collaborations with popular brands such as Better Homes and Gardens and celebrities like Drew Barrymore.

What is the best Walmart furniture brand? The best Walmart furniture brand is Mainstays, as this is its in-house brand. The pieces are simple, timeless, and are an affordable price.

Now that you’ve shopped Walmart’s best furniture pieces, you might be wondering what other stores do useful and stylish furniture. We’ve also rounded up the best Target furniture, which also has beautiful and budget-friendly pieces.