Ed Westwick's and Amy Jackson's home renovation is “a masterclass in blending countryside charm with sustainable luxury”

As Real Homes' content editor, I'm always looking for beautiful and interesting home renovations. One of my favorite that I've seen recently is Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson's on Instagram, which is a beautiful example of how to bring sustainability in without compromising on style.

I've asked an interior designer and an architect why their choices work so well and how you can get the look at home. Wooden and marble materials, bright and natural lighting, and neutral color palettes are some of their favorite parts.

If you're looking for dream home renovation ideas that are stylish and swoon-worthy, this home has plenty to fawn over.

The first thing that captured my attention was the gorgeous open-plan kitchen and living room design.

“This creates an airy space by removing walls, ideal for entertaining and allowing natural light to flood the interior,” says Pam Hutter, design expert and principal of Hutter Architects.

She adds that the large windows and skylights boost this natural lighting and connect the indoors to outdoor living spaces.

This is complemented by the reclaimed wood flooring and beams, which are an eco-friendly choice and add warmth. Sustainable choices are big interior design trends for this year.

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I like that these add a soft, natural texture that perfectly complements the rustic-modern aesthetic,” explains Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

If you’re looking to grab reclaimed wood yourself, it’s worth seeking out local reclaimed lumber dealers, demolition sites, and older farms.

These are present throughout rooms such as the spacious state-of-the-art kitchen, with high-end stainless steel kitchen appliances, marble kitchen countertops, and an oversized island.

Even if you don’t have the budget for real marble, you can make your small space look luxe by using peel-and-stick tiles.

Luxe touches also feature in the master suite. “The master suite has luxury details like a freestanding tub, marble shower, and dual vanities, which are all brilliant modern bathroom ideas,” Pam says.

All of this is softened by the lime wash walls. “This is an eco-friendly choice that adds a natural texture that perfectly complements the rustic-modern aesthetic,” Nina adds.

Limewash is just a paint type made from literally lime and water, and gives the surface a textured, matte, and chalky appearance.

Shop the look

Fade resistant Vasari Lime Plaster & Paint Shop at Amazon Size: 640 oz.

Finish type: Gloss

Price: $20 Add sophisticated and rustic limewash paint to your walls just like Ed and Amy with this beautiful paint. I'm loving the Sahara shade, but this does come in 60 other colors, so you can achieve the same look without compromising on your desired wall aesthetic. Reversible cushions Latitude Run Gilba Upholstered Slipcovered Sofa Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H32.7 x W84.6 x D35

Made from: Linen, wood

Price: $599.99 I spotted a couch similar to this in Ed and Amy's home, which I'm not surprised about as I've seen cloud couches in so many celeb homes recently, such as Olivia Culpo's. With foam cushions, recessed arms, and pocket foams, it's packed with features to ensure comfort. Easy to remove BeNice Peel-and-Stick Backsplash Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W3.86 x L7.80

Made from: Resin

Price: $26.99 for 23 If you don't want to commit to marble or are on a budget, these tiles are a brilliant renter-friendly solution. I love the crisp and clean white and gray ones, but they also come in five other styles.

By focusing on eco-friendly and natural materials, natural light, and neutral colors, you can create a space like this one on a budget.

“Ed Westwick’s home renovation is a masterclass in blending rustic-modern countryside charm with sustainable luxury, creating a space that feels both timeless and inviting,” Nina finishes by saying.

Looking for more rustic and relaxed celeb home inspo? I also love Hailey Bieber’s kitchen, which is so California chic.