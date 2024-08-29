Colors to decorate with in fall — 5 gorgeous shades designers love

One of my favorite things about fall is the beautiful colors that come with it. Rich berries, sunset leaves, and dark brown paths are all synonymous with this season.

If you're like me and love these, there are plenty of ways to bring them into your home. “Whether it’s getting a house ready for market or simply making a space feel more like home, fall is the perfect time to play around with rich colors and inviting decor,” says Rachel Stringer, design expert at Raleigh Realty.

For those looking for fall home decor ideas that incorporate gorgeous hues, these are all worth trying out in your place.

1. Burnt orange

(Image credit: MOON)

Earthy tones are a fall staple, but if you want to bring warmth into your home this season, you might want to think beyond your basic browns.

“Let’s spice things up a bit! Think about using burnt orange to bring a natural, grounded feeling to a space, but with a bit more character than your typical neutrals,” Rachel explains.

“I’ve even seen clients use it as a base for stenciled designs, giving a playful, textured effect that adds a unique personality to the room,” she adds.

This is a fun way to add warmth to your walls without going overboard — especially if you’re planning on switching back after the season is done.

2. Mustard yellow

(Image credit: Mindthegap)

Fall leaves don’t just turn orange — they also turn rich shades of yellow, which is a bright and playful shade.

“When used strategically, you can use mustard yellow to bring a fresh, vibrant energy to your space,” says Rachel.

“For example, a mostly neutral fall living room with a stunning mustard yellow armchair with a deep teal throw draped over it can look perfect,” she continues.

Or, you could go for a yellow peel-and-stick wallpaper like above. I think the Red Barrel Studio Daela Peel & Stick Floral Roll from Wayfair is super chic and it's easy to reposition.

Rachel adds that this is a surprise element that keeps things interesting without overwhelming the snug vibe you’re trying to create.

3. Cream

(Image credit: Wayfair)

For those who love minimalist interiors but still want to get in on the fall color decorating game, you can pick out neutrals with warm undertones.

“Cream tones are always brilliant for creating a warm, relaxing feel,” says Jerome Bertuglia, design expert and owner of Prime Homes, Inc.

“For a cozier look, incorporate plush textiles like chenille, velvet, or boucle in a mix of these shades,” he adds.

The Kelly Clarkson Home Madison Chunky Knit Throw from Wayfair is very similar to the one above and is handmade, too.

You can also pair them up with touches of rust orange, ochre, or burnt sienna to add even more fall into your space.

4. Forest green

(Image credit: Hyperion Tiles)

Taking long walks through trees with dark green cedar trees, wrapped up and clasping a hot chocolate, is one of my top fall activities.

So, it just makes sense to go for this moody hue — especially as darker tones are one of the top interior trends for this year.

“Clients love deep forest greens, which evoke the lushness of fall foliage. Use this jewel tone on walls or with decorative accents for dramatic impact,” says Jerome.

If you want to go for something a little less dramatic, teal blue is also a beautiful shade that transitions well into spring and summer.

5. Bronze

(Image credit: dar lighting group)

Love making your small space look luxe? Metallic shades are one of the best ways to do this, which you can get in fall colors.

“Don’t shy away from using color in places you wouldn’t normally think of, like your kitchen or bathroom,” Rachel suggests.

She adds, “Swap out some of the usual black or silver hardware for bronze.”

You can also go for bronze-colored lighting fixtures, such as the Eloise Glass Sconce from Anthropologie that's perfect for bringing the vintage nostalgia trend into your home.

This is a subtle yet stylish way to bring a touch of sophistication to spaces that are often overlooked in the seasonal decorating frenzy.

Play with these colors and you’ll create a space that feels special and inviting.

“There are so many wonderful ways to bring the spirit of fall into your home's design,” Jerome finishes by saying.

Want to carry on decorating for this season? I’m also loving fall kitchen ideas and fall doorstep ideas at the moment.