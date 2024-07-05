Early Amazon Prime Day furniture deals perfect for small spaces — 9 stylish picks I'd scoop up right now

For those looking to switch up the furniture in their home, Amazon Prime Day is the best time to strike for large, high-ticket items.

Even though the big event isn't here just yet, there are early deals popping up on the site that are worth scoping out now. I've spent hours looking for genuinely great deals on Amazon bed frames, sofa couches, nightstands, and more. I've made sure to find ones suitable for small spaces and highly rated by shoppers.

If you're keeping an eye on Amazon Prime Day deals, seeing what ones are already out will help you get a bargain before everybody else.

My top early Amazon Prime Day furniture deals for small spaces

No matter what room you're looking for Amazon furniture to decorate, I've hunted down stylish pieces that are highly-rated and have great discounts.

My top picks are down below, but I was pleasantly surprised to see hundreds of offers already available. I'll also keep updating this page with more furniture deals before, and during the two-day Amazon Prime Day event.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

Amazon living room furniture deals

Honbay Convertible Sectional Sofa | Was $499.99 Now $299.99 (save $200) at Amazon Size (in.): H35.1 x W77.6 x D52.4

Made from: Wood This space-saving Amazon sofa is ideal for those living in apartments and small spaces. It has a removable ottoman, allowing you to change the shape of it whenever required. It's quick to put together and just as quick to take apart, so if you're renting and know you might need to move at some point, it's a total winner.

Lehom Slim Rolling Storage Cart | Was $42.99, now $39.99 (save $10) at Amazon Size (in.): H36.02 x W7.08 x D15.35

Made from: Metal I'm a big fan of the narrow design of this cart, which is ideal for slipping into otherwise wasted small gaps. You could use this as extra torage for your living room, but I also think it would work well as a portable kitchen island or even to keep toiletries tidy in your bathroom. It has 360° movable wheels, so you can wheel it wherever you need. Real Homes Editor Punteha van Terheyden has this item for the taller products she cannot fit into her dresser and finds it sturdy and extremely useful.

Amazon bedroom furniture deals

Yaheetech Queen Size Metal Bed | Was $99.99 Now $79.99 (save $20) at Amazon Size (in.): H43.5 x W62.5 x L83

Made from: Steel This has to be one of the most stylish Amazon bed frames I've seen on the site. It has a chic farmhouse style and looks so much more expensive than it is. As well as having style credentials, it has space for under-bed storage, doesn't require a box spring, and is squeak-proof. I love a spacious queen bed, but the full and king sizes are also on sale, FYI.

Lerliuo Rattan Nightstand | Was $89.99 Now $39.99 (save $50) at Amazon Size (in.): H22.44 x W15.94 x D11.81

Made from: Wood I like that this Amazon nightstand is such a versatile design style, as even if you switch up your bedroom decor seasonally, it will still match your space. It has ample storage room including a drawer and spacious shelf, and is made from sturdy wood. Along with this, it's FSC-certified, making it a sustainable choice, too. A touch of wood in any room adds a little bit of life and depth.

WLIVE Dresser | Was $79.99, now $52.99 (save $27) at Amazon Size (in.): H21.7 x W39.1 x D11.7

Made from: Fabric, steel I don't have enough room for all my clothes in my bedroom, so I've been after small bedroom storage ideas for ages. This might just be what I've been looking for. The steel frame adds plenty of stability, while the fabric drawers are easy to clean and can even be washed. It also comes with all the hardware required to build it. Real Homes editor Punteha van Terheyden has a version of this for her daughter's room and it was easy to put together, and the fabric drawers surprisingly robust.

Amazon chair deals

Neo Chair Office Chair | Was $129.97, now $69.98 (save $59.99) at Amazon Size (in.): H42.3 x W25.5 x D20

Made from: Faux leather When looking for Amazon office chairs, it's always important to find ones that offer ergonomic comfort, as well as ones that will improve your home office design. This has a curved back with a winged design, plush cushioning, and is made from faux leather that is resistant to stains and cracks. The flip-up armrests also make storing it under your desk in a small space easy.

GtPlayer Gaming Chair | Was $189.99, now $99.99 (save $90) at Amazon Size (in.): H51 x W20 x D22D

Made from: Faux leather, metal I love playing cozy games, and I've been playing a lot more on my computer recently, so I've been on the lookout for an Amazon gaming chair to match my cute gaming accessories. This is one of the most highly-rated ones on the site, with reviewers saying it's incredibly soft, easy to recline in, and has a comfy footrest.

Vasagle Bar Stools | Was $149.99 Now $119.99 (save $30) at Amazon Size (in.): H38.8 x W19.7 x D19.5

Made from: Foam, PU, steel Turn your small home into a sophisticated hotel-style space with these chic Amazon bar stools from one of our top Amazon furniture brands here at Real Homes. You get two in a set, which both have robust frames and metal-protected footrests. They come in five different colors which are all on sale, but the chic forest green is my personal favorite.

It's worth looking through Amazon furniture deals both before Prime Day and on the day itself, but if you don't want to rush your purchase, going for them early is a good idea.

Not done shopping yet? There are also early Prime Day Shark vacuum deals and a brilliant early Prime Day Nectar mattress deal already live.