JELL-O furniture has officially landed — here's everything you need to know

Have you ever dived into a delicious pot of JELL-O and wondered what it might be like to sit on it? Okay, no, me neither — but nonetheless, I'm totally here for the jelly brand's new furniture range The Jelly Collection on Amazon.

“For over 150 years, JELL-O has been at the heart of joyful family moments, big and small,” says Tyler Parker, brand manager of desserts at Kraft Heinz. “By blending our heritage with a modern twist, we’re inviting consumers to embrace the playful spirit that has made JELL-O a beloved favorite for generations.”

The funky chairs in the range are available in four fun colors — yellow, green, red, and orange — which all represent a JELL-O flavor (lemon, lime, strawberry, and of course, orange!). They also all come with an adorable built-in JELLO-cup holder, so you can snack while you relax.

If you’re looking to bring dopamine decor or the Y2K aesthetic into your house, apartment, or even your dorm room, these adorable seats are worth taking a look at. They're only available for a limited time, so you might want to be quick if you think they're as cute as I do.

(Image credit: JELL-O / Noah Fecks)

Four colors available JELL-O The Jelly Collection Inflatable Chair Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H12 x W10 x D10

Made from: Plastic

Price: $30 Bring a truly scrumptious touch to your living room or bedroom decor with this adorable chair. Just like the OG JELL-O, it has smooth, rounded curves that will offer both comfort and style when you're lounging in it. It comes in four colors — green, yellow, red, and orange (all available on Amazon), so you can choose whichever suits your room's aesthetic best. Pair this up with other Y2K-inspired furniture, such as acrylic decor and disco balls, for a playful finish.

I think these chairs will make any home look bright, colorful, and inviting, and at just $30, you could always grab a couple to create a lovely living room seating set.

As well as this, I also think they’re a quirky way to bring the nostalgia trend into your home, which has been a huge interior design trend this year.