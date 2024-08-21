Vintage nostalgia — why designers say this comforting trend will last in 2024 and beyond

Out of all the trends that have come and gone this year, the one that has prevailed and that I have seen everywhere is vintage nostalgia.

I've given this a name, as I haven't seen it defined anywhere yet. Basically, this is the art of people bringing in items that they have a sentimental attachment to, which gives the home a vintage, personable feel. I've asked interior designers who have spotted it too what it is, why it works so well, and how to get the look at home.

If you're looking to bring the latest interior design trends into your home in a way that's meaningful and impactful long-term, this one is worth trying.

What is vintage nostalgia?

When it comes to big and small space interior design trends, minimalist interiors are out and maximalist interiors are in this year.

Vintage nostalgia is all about carefully curating pieces that have meaning to you and incorporating them into your home in a modern and stylish way.

“The stark, cool interiors took over the interior space in recent years, but now, there's a growing desire to infuse warmth and personality into our homes,” explains Rebecca Hansen, principal designer and founder of Rebecca J Hansen Design Studio.

“If it's a mid-century chair passed down from your grandparents or side tables you find at a flea market, they invoke memories and feelings of that time,” she continues.

These pieces are sentimental and are stories of the homeowner. “We don't want to live in an antique store, nor do we want to live in a sparse gallery-like space — it's about balance in the overall narrative of the home,” Rebecca adds.

Why vintage nostalgia is so popular at the moment

At the moment so many people are reaching for nostalgia in various areas of their lives, whether they’re watching their favorite ‘90s TV shows over and over again or incorporating vintage pieces they love into their homes.

“I think people are drawn to nostalgia for a reason. In these uncertain times, it evokes a sense of comfort and security, reminding us of happy memories,” says Joyce Huston, lead interior designer and co-founder of Decorilla.

“I added my favorite childhood blanket (yes I still have it) back home and these types of items spark great joy and create a warm and inviting atmosphere in my home,” she adds. Fabrics are a great way to bring this in, whether you go for a throw like Joyce or dust off your grandma's favorite tablecloth.

How to bring vintage nostalgia into your home

If you want to bring vintage nostalgia into your home in a way that’s refined and inviting, there are a host of things you can do.

“I have advised my clients to pair a sleek, modern couch with a vintage armchair, as well as hanging a piece of abstract art next to a family heirloom,” says Joyce. “You just need to make sure the scale and proportion of the pieces work together.”

She continues, “A fresh coat of paint or reupholstery can breathe new life into an old piece. This is a great way to personalize a vintage find and make it fit your style.”

Joyce also says to make sure vintage pieces are used as accents, not the focal point of the room. This is because too much vintage can make the space feel cluttered and overwhelming.

“I feel it’s better to have a few well-chosen vintage pieces than a bunch of random stuff. I often look for pieces that are made well and have a timeless quality,” she adds.

Get the vintage nostalgia look

By bringing vintage nostalgia into your space, you’re sure to create a space that feels cozy, inviting, and irresistibly yours.

Want to carry on bringing 2024 trends into your home? I also identified Amalficore as a huge trend this year, which is so cute and summery.