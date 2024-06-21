Art Deco style is trending — here's why designers say it will dominate interiors in 2025

I didn't have Art Deco style on my trend bingo card this year, but I have been seeing glittering gold hues and jewel tones everywhere — and so have designers.

They've been bringing it into their clients' homes this year and are predicting that it's going to be everywhere in 2025. I've asked them why it's back again, how to decorate with it in the home, plus sought out highly-rated art deco picks from trusted retailers.

When it comes to designing your home with interior design trends for the year, reaching for ones with timeless appeal — like Art Deco — is always a good idea.

Art Deco style is back — and it's going to be huge in 2025

Whether you're looking for small space trends or are dressing for a bigger home, Art Deco is a classic style that suits so many different sized spaces.

As well as speaking to interior designers, I've curated an Art Deco style edit to help you start bringing it into your home ASAP.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

Why Art Deco is back on trend

(Image credit: Divine Savages / @thegeorgebuckden)

If you don’t know what Art Deco is, don’t stress — it’s a really easy design trend to get your head around.

“Art Deco, with its roots in the 1920s and 1930s, is characterized by bold geometric patterns, lavish ornamentation, and rich colors,” says Elissa Hall, lead designer and founder of EDH Interiors.

“Its resurgence can be attributed to a collective yearning for opulence and glamour, particularly after periods of minimalism,” she adds.

For example, greige is one of the outdated paint colors designers aren’t using anymore — instead, they’re choosing to go with interior paint color trends that are richer.

As well as this, one of the key trends for this year is showcasing your own style in the home.

“As people seek to infuse their spaces with personality and a sense of history, Art Deco's timeless elegance and versatility offer the perfect solution,” Elissa adds.

The historic element of it is another reason why people want to bring it into their homes.

“In an era marked by rapid technological advancements, many are finding comfort in the nostalgic allure, which art deco very much represents,” explains Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

It’s gorgeous, glamorous, and great for making a small space look luxe — even if you’re on a budget.

How to bring Art Deco style into your home

(Image credit: Divine Savages)

If you’re looking to embrace the Art Deco style, Elissa recommends starting with statement pieces such as a geometric rug or bold, patterned wallpaper ideas.

“These elements can serve as focal points, setting the tone for the entire room,” she says.

Nina agrees, adding, “Search for repeating shapes such as chevrons, zigzags, and sunbursts to add visual interest and a sense of rhythm to your interiors.”

I like the look of the Willa Arlo Weinert Geometric Double Roll from Wayfair, and think the gold metallic accents will brighten up any small space.

(Image credit: Divine Savages / @lance.gerber / @bustylush)

From here, you can really play with sumptuous materials and textures.

“Opt for pieces that combine velvet and metallic textures, like a velvet armchair with brass detailing or a mirrored side table with chrome legs,” Nina says.

The interplay of different materials will create a rich, layered aesthetic — for example, the Aukfa Velvet Futon Convertible Sofa Bed from Walmart would make a gorgeous focal point, comes in five different colors, and is easy to assemble.

“Additionally, incorporating gold or chrome light fixtures and mirrors can add a layer of glamour and reflectivity, enhancing the overall ambiance,” Elissa adds.

(Image credit: Bobbi Beck)

Don't be afraid to go bold with this, such as with a statement light like the Aryn Pendant from Banana Republic Home that comes in two different sizes.

Finish the whole look with decorative items like sculptures, vases, and artwork that feature bold lines and symmetrical designs.

This will tie together the whole room, creating an Art Deco-style space that Gatsby would be proud of.

Art Deco style edit

The revival of Art Deco in interior design showcases just how timeless it is, and I can’t wait to see it dominate in 2025.

“It’s a compelling choice for those looking to infuse their homes with nostalgia, glamor, and sophistication,” Nina finishes by saying.

If you’re looking for other trends to try this year, Amalficore is a brand new one that’s the style of the summer.