Vanessa Hudgens’ wallpaper puts a trendy twist on a classic style — designers love her effortless approach

Wallpaper is one of the quickest ways to transform a room. Whether you're looking to jazz up a spare room like Vanessa or transform a key space like a living room, it always brings the drama.

I spotted a nature-inspired wallpaper print in Vanessa Hudgens' home on her TikTok, which didn't surprise me as natural prints and colors have been huge this year. I've asked interior designers why it works so well and even tracked down a budget-friendly alternative.

If you're looking to bring the latest interior design trends to your home in a way that's chic and timeless, this style is worth taking a peek at.

One of the main reasons that Vanessa Hudgens’ wallpaper idea works so well is because of the light color palette.

“This lightens the room and balances the darker wood furniture, which contrasts against the print beautifully,” says Bre Hance, principal designer and CEO of InHance.

“I also like how the long branch and trunk at full height really elongates the room and makes it feel more grand,” she continues.

As well as this, it looks beautiful as it taps into a timeless small space interior design trend — nature.

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“People are drawn to elements that make them feel connected to the outdoors, especially in today’s world where everything can feel so fast-paced,” explains Rachel Stringer, design expert at Raleigh Realty. “Nature-inspired designs like this bring a sense of calm and grounding into a home.”

If you want to bring the outdoors into your home, you can do this in a host of different ways.

“Try wall treatments that look like trees or plants and blue and green colors accessories or art,” suggests Bre.

“You can place a mirror that reflects an outdoor feature at almost no cost to you,” she adds.

Plus, you can incorporate indoor plants into your home to refresh your space and add vibrancy.

Shop the look

Non-pasted Loon Peak Imaya Roll Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): W21 x L33

Made from: Non-woven material

Price: $0.43 per sq. ft. Add a serene, nature-inspired print to your walls just like Vanessa. This is a similar shade to hers, but it has a slightly different pattern that's kind of giving me Taylor Swift decor folklore vibes. Wayfair shoppers say it's rustic, elegant, and easy to apply.

Nature-inspired prints are incredibly on-trend right now, and Vanessa Hudgens’ walls make it easy to see why.

“There’s something about bringing the outside in that just works, whether it’s for a sense of peace or simply for the aesthetic,” Rachel finishes by saying.

Want to carry on shopping the High School Musical star’s home? I also have Vanessa Hudgens’ coffee maker on my wish list.