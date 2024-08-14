The 5 fall decor trends interior designers say to try this season

Fall has to be my favorite season. The leaves are beautiful colors, the days are made for hot chocolate, and I get to decorate my home with adorable seasonal decor.

I've asked interior designers for the styles they think will be big this season, and I'm so excited about all of them. Putting an emphasis on coziness, choosing earthy colors, and playing with vintage styles are just a couple of top suggestions.

If you're looking to bring the latest interior design trends into your home and want to tailor your home for fall, these are all worth trying.

1. Maximum coziness

This is the season for snuggling up, and this year more than ever people are reaching for home comforts.

“One thing I have noticed clients asking for is putting an emphasis on coziness,” explains Andre Kazimierski, design expert and CEO of Improovy Painters of La Grange.

“Colors like greens and browns can really help invite a warmer, cozier atmosphere inside, while also helping connect to the natural elements of the season,” he continues.

Andre adds that decorative elements such as candles and naturalistic decor such as preserved leaves are also perfect for enhancing the warm and inviting vibes.

2. Playful nostalgia

One of the biggest small space trends this year has been nostalgia, with people bringing in pieces that remind them of certain times and things. This is coming in a big way in fall.

“I've been seeing a desire for more ‘on the nose’ fall decor like colorful leaf garlands, pumpkins, and brighter fall tones,” explains Nikki Lo, interior design expert at hipandhome.

She continues, “For a lot of people, fall is getting warmer, and they're losing all the fall classics that naturally occur this time of year, like cooler temperatures and changing leaves.”

Nikki adds that this is a great way to celebrate and romanticize this season. So, don’t be afraid to hang up fall wreaths, choose fall decor like pumpkins, and go big with leaf motifs.

3. Earthy tones

While it can be easy to reach for oranges and burgundies this season, this year designers are thinking slightly outside the box.

“In terms of colors, earthy, muted tones like sage and olive green are taking center stage, often paired with natural materials to create serene, grounding spaces,” says Rachel Stringer, design expert at Raleigh Realty.

“These colors work beautifully in minimalist settings and can be easily incorporated through paint, textiles, or even the addition of indoor plants,” she adds.

If you want to add colorful contrast, Rachel suggests using vibrant hues like cobalt blue to add pops of energy and personality. “These can be introduced through accessories like throw pillows, artwork, or accent chairs,” she adds.

4. Organic minimalism

This year design pros have been waving goodbye to all gray-minimalism, instead adding pieces with more personality.

“I’ve seen a shift from this towards a warmer, more organic minimalism that incorporates natural materials like wood and jute,” Rachel says.

This style emphasizes a mix of wood tones and organic textures, resulting in spaces that feel both modern and inviting.

5. Cottagecore vintage

I’ve seen cottagecore making a huge comeback this year, which is hallmarked by vintage-style decor with animal and nature motifs.

“This trend is all about personal expression and curated collections, encouraging the blending of decor from different eras and styles to create spaces that feel authentic and timeless,” explains Rachel.

If you want to find pieces with real character, I recommend scouting out secondhand furniture stores such as Goodwill and looking on sites like Etsy.

To bring these fall decor trends into your home, make sure to focus on layering textures and incorporating statement pieces.

“Plus, feel free to blend different styles — like pairing an earthy-colored sofa with a vintage coffee table — to create a unique, balanced aesthetic that reflects your personal taste,” Rachel finishes by saying.

Want to carry on scouting out seasonal decor? Finding out where to buy Halloween decorations will also be useful.