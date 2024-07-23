7 retro home decor ideas that will help you bring in this nostalgic trend

I have seen retro home decor ideas absolutely everywhere this year. Interior designers are leaning towards nostalgia, as more and more people crave comforts at home.

I've asked a range of design pros who have all decorated with retro interiors how they've brought this style in, while keeping homes looking fresh and stylish. Mixing and matching eras, bold prints, and funky accessories are just a few of their favorite tips and tricks.

Whether you're looking to bring one of the hottest interior design trends into your home or just love the idea of going for a blast to the past, I've got you covered with plenty of inspiration.

1. Swap in retro appliances and accessories

(Image credit: Cole at Bow Los Angeles / Otto ADU)

One of the easiest ways to make a bold impact in your retro-style space is by switching out big and small kitchen appliances.

“Vintage-style appliances like Smeg fridges are key elements in these designs, offering a perfect blend of nostalgia and modern functionality,” says Sean Phillips, interior designer and founder of Otto ADU.

If you’re renting like I am and don’t want to do anything drastic, you can also swap out smaller accessories for vintage-style decor.

“Things like lava lamps, sunburst clocks, or old adverts framed as art can add personality,” adds Malak Bellajdel, interior designer and consultant for Interior Moderna.

2. Bring in pops of vintage color

(Image credit: Divine Savages)

Some of the biggest interior design paint color trends this year include natural tones and pastels, which are also great ways to bring nostalgic style in.

"One fun way to bring a vintage vibe into your space is to focus on colors that remind us of past decades,” says Malak.

“Think avocado green and harvest gold from the ’70s or pastels like mint and pink from the ’50s,” she says.

You can also use furniture to bring these colors in — for example, the Mercer41 Johntavius Velvet Barrel Chair from Wayfair comes in a beautiful mint green, has a tufted back, and comes with all the assembly tools required.

3. Anchor with a few key pieces

(Image credit: Bobbi Beck)

When it comes retro, it can be easy to go overboard. While this can look fun and eclectic, it does run the risk of your space not looking cohesive.

“I often recommend starting with a few key pieces and building from there. A vintage rug or a statement light fixture can be the perfect anchor for your retro-inspired room,” explains Joyce Huston, interior designer and co-founder of Decorilla Online Interior Design.

“Even just adding a retro-style accent wall or a few vintage throw pillows can give your room a classic feel,” adds Malak.

This way, you won’t end up with a time capsule and will have a space with nostalgic nods that still feel chic.

4. Be bold with patterns and textures

(Image credit: Divine Savages)

Once you’ve decided on your retro color palette, key appliances, and main focal points, you can layer these carefully with different patterns and textures.

Malak explains, “Geometric prints, bold florals, and shag rugs all scream retro.”

She also suggests adding fun wallpaper to a small space like an entryway or looking for curtains or vintage-inspired patterns.

You could also pair these up with retro textures, such as crushed velvet pillows in flower shapes. I like the Drew Barrymore Home Pleated Decorative Pillow from Walmart, which comes in four gorgeous colors and has a removable cover.

5. Pick the right furniture

(Image credit: Desenio)

Furniture is a great way to get the retro feel, with so many time periods offering different styles.

Joyce explains, “Whether it’s the sleek lines of mid-century modern or the bold patterns of the ’70s, there’s a retro vibe for everyone.”

“One client, a young professional, was obsessed with groovy vibes. We transformed her living room into a psychedelic paradise with a mustard yellow velvet sofa, which was bold, unexpected, and totally captured her personality,” she adds.

Malak agrees, saying that pieces with tapered legs or smooth, curved lines are a good choice. “You can usually find these kinds of features in mid-century pieces,” she adds.

For real authenticity, you can scout out vintage furniture pieces at secondhand stores such as Goodwill.

6. Don't be afraid to go glam

(Image credit: Divine Savages / @thegeorgebuckden)

I love bold prints and sharp lines, but I’m also a fan of going down the more glitzy route, such as with Art Deco style.

“For one client, we channeled the glamor of the Art Deco era,” explains Joyce. “We used rich jewel tones, mirrored furniture, and geometric patterns to create a sophisticated and luxurious space.”

The beauty of this aesthetic is that it works in every room of the house, whether you want to make your small bathroom look luxe or create a hotel-style bedroom.

7. Mix and match different eras

(Image credit: Bobbi Beck)

One of the best ways to bring retro style in with a modern feel is by mixing and matching different eras.

“This may seem like a lot, but sometimes an eclectic mix feels more authentic than sticking to just one decade,” Malak adds.

You could either do this in one room or scatter various styles throughout your home to create a colorful and vibrant journey for you and your guests.

No matter whether you go big or small or what time period you encapsulate, retro home decor will add personality to your home.

Want to carry on scouting out nostalgic design? I love ’50s diner-style kitchens, as they’re so striking and can be easily achieved in different-sized homes.