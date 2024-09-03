I've seen the frazzled English woman trend everywhere — designers agree that it’s the perfect style for fall

I'm a big fan of rom-coms. Richard Curtis' movies such as Four Weddings and a Funeral, Love Actually, and Notting Hill in particular all have a relaxed, warm, and beautifully thrown-together vibe that makes them satisfying to watch. TikTok has named this the frazzled English woman aesthetic, thanks to the main characters in these whose homes are very much lived-in,

While the Nancy Meyers aesthetic dominated interiors in spring and summer thanks to its bright and breezy style, this cozy film-inspired design style is much more suited for fall and winter. I've asked interior designers what it's about, how to get the look at home, plus picked out beautiful decor buys.

If you're looking to bring fall home trends into your home and like all things European and English cottage style, you're going to love this look.

What is the frazzled English woman trend?

(Image credit: Fable & Willow)

This interior design trend is perfect for those who love snug and sophisticated interiors. “The frazzled English trend takes great cues from the worlds of Richard Curtis movies,” says Kfir Aharon, design expert and owner of House Design Hub.

He continues, “The style adores the lived-in, somewhat messy home of characters that have been played by actresses like Renée Zellweger, Kate Winslet, and Keira Knightley.”

“To many, this aesthetic is that little relief from perfection that has grown too weary — an eminently real, cozy approach to home decor,” he adds.

How to bring the frazzled English woman aesthetic into your home

(Image credit: DFS)

This style is all about embracing a casual, cluttered coziness, which is easy to bring into your home.

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I achieve this look for my clients using vintage-inspired furniture like faded velvet settees or upholstered headboards, lots of pillows and throws in floral prints or chintz patterns, and a lighter color palette of creams, pale blues, and roses,” says Bob Berriz, interior designer and owner of Berriz Design.

Natural light is key, so Bob suggests focusing on maximizing windows and adding crystal or glass accessories to make a small space appear bigger and brighter.

“Another hallmark of this style is collecting antique or thrift accessories like stacked books, porcelain vases, or silver trays to give the space a lived-in feel,” Bob explains.

“I often add decorative touches from local craft fairs or antique stores to make the space authentic to my client.” This is also a great way to bring the vintage nostalgia trend into your home.

The key is not worrying about everything matching perfectly, as the charm is in the slightly undone look. “By doing this, the overall impression will be a relaxed, feminine sanctuary inspired by English country charm,” Bob adds.

Get the look

Assembly tools included Hasaam Everly Quinn Velvet Loveseat Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H33.1 x W56 x D31.1

Made from: Wood, velvet, foam

Price: $246.99 All the main rom-com heroines have a cozy couch they can curl up on or flop on dramatically and have a good cry. This would look so cute with textured cushions and blankets on top of it — bonus points if they're hand knitted. Wipe clean Victoria Frame Shop at Anthropologie Sizes: 5

Made from: Polyresin, glass

Price: From $26 Display pictures of cherished memories and loved ones in this pretty mirror, which has a vintage look without having to go to the effort of thrift shopping. It's also a smaller version of the viral Anthropologie mirror, you're going to love this adorable smaller sized version of it. 7 colors available Le Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven Shop at Nordstrom Size: 3 qt.

Made from: Cast iron

Price: $360 Would it be a frazzled English woman cottage without a Le Creuset dish? I think not. I love this peachy pink shade, which feels nostalgic but is still cute and playful. You can use it for everything from making hearty soups to fall simmer pots.

With some key pieces and a curated collection of accessories, anyone can channel the frazzled English woman look in their own home.

“Start by designating a space for unwinding with a cup of tea and a good book — that's the essence of this charming style,” Bob finishes by saying.

Want to carry on bringing autumnal coziness into your home? I’m also loving Anthropologie's fall collection this year, which is full of pretty pumpkin buys.