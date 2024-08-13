Pistachio green is everywhere this summer — designers love this delicious color

During summer, one of my favorite things is a delicious scoop of pistachio green gelato. It's classic, comforting, and seriously sweet.

This season the shade has made waves in the interior scene, and let me tell you, designers are as excited about it as I am. I've asked them why it's so popular, how to style it in the home, plus put together beautiful pistachio green buys that I've got my eye on.

If you're looking to bring summer decor trends into your home and want to bring in a fun pop of color, pistachio green is a gorgeous way to go.

Why pistachio green is on trend

(Image credit: Ruggable)

This year I’ve seen nature-inspired textures and tones become major interior design trends and interior color trends. Pistachio green brings both of these together in a stunning way.

“Pistachio green is a captivating color that blends a strong green base with subtle yellow undertones, creating a shade that is both refreshing and versatile,” explains Andrea Schumacher, interior designer at Andrea Schumacher Interiors.

“It evokes a sense of calm and connection to nature, making it an ideal choice for home interiors, while color’s earthy quality brings the outdoors in, fostering a serene and grounded atmosphere,” she says.

Andrea adds that green, particularly in the pistachio shade, has long been associated with elegance and timelessness. “Its rich tones add a touch of luxury to any space while remaining adaptable across different design styles.”

She continues, “Beyond its natural and glamorous appeal, pistachio green also exudes a mature and sophisticated vibe, making it a popular choice for contemporary interiors.”

For example, if you love Brat summer green but don’t want to go for Charli XCX’s living room style, pistachio is a chicer way to go for green.

How to bring pistachio green into your home

(Image credit: Emily Minton Redfield)

When it comes to styling pistachio green at home, there are plenty of options, whether you're on a budget or looking to make a lasting investment.

“Wallpapers or accent pieces like throw pillows in pistachio green are easy and affordable ways to incorporate the color into your space without causing damage,” Andrea says.

“Investing in statement furniture pieces or timeless wallpapers in pistachio green can also transform a room into a stylish sanctuary,” she adds.

(Image credit: Weaver Green)

For a larger impact, you can also consider switching up your flooring.

“Bamboo planks or carpeting in paler pistachio shades can make a small space appear bigger,” says Pam Hutter, principal designer and owner of Hutter Architects. “Darker, moodier greens like forest on floors can also work well, especially if balanced with lighter green accents elsewhere.”

Pistachio green also works well when contrasted with richer shades, making your small space space look luxe.

“Try pairing the color with gold or deep blue elements to create a sumptuous and cohesive design,” Andrea adds.

Shop our pistachio green edit

OEKO-TEX certified Pistachio Duvet Cover Shop at Bed Threads Sizes: Twin/twin XL, full/queen, king/Cali king

Made from: Linen

Price: From $220 Switching out your bed sheets is an impactful way to change up your bedroom without having to paint your walls or renovate. These silky sheets are made with breathable linen with a 170 GSM and even have useful ties to make securing them onto duvet inserts easy. Machine washable Juliet Sage Green Rug Shop at Ruggable Sizes: 12

Made from: Polyester

Price: From $129 For those looking for green kitchen ideas or living room ideas, adding a rug is a stylish way to bring this shade in. You can grab this in three different shapes (area, runner, and round) and customize the cover and pad system. 1500 watts KitchenAid Pistachio Electric Kettle Visit Site Size: 1.25L

Made from: Stainless steel

Price: $99.99 I love styling colorful kitchen appliances, as they add so much fun to cooking spaces. This electric kettle is a cute pick and is highly rated, with over 3,000 Amazon shoppers saying it's high-quality, simple to use, and looks stunning as kitchen countertop decor.

Overall, the key to styling pistachio green is finding the right balance of light and brightness and contrasting this with deeper, more muted shades.

“This creates a harmonious yet playful space reflecting the optimism of the color itself,” Pam finishes by saying.

Want to carry on bringing summer shades into your space? I also love butter yellow, which has been everywhere this year.