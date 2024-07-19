Sculpted and statement chairs can transform rooms in an instant. I'm a homes editor and here are my top picks

When you're putting together your first home, or starting to hit your interior style stride, there aren't many furniture pieces that deliver as much impact as a gorgeous and fun sculpted or statement chair.

I'm a homes editor and perpetual bargain hunter, so a good looking chair is my all-time top furniture buy. It instantly serves serious style into any room, plus creates a great opportunity to bring in function — one of my top tips for small space living.

I've handpicked a few chair styles that make my heart sing and asked a brilliant interior designer for her best accent chairs, including picks from her own home. I've also tracked down alternatives you can grab at a big discount if the designer prices are out of budget.

Designer tips for picking statement chairs

Nina Lichtenstein, principle designer and founder of Nina's Home Design says when selecting a sculpted chair for your space, ensure its size fits comfortably and complements the existing decor without overwhelming it.

She explains, "Pay attention to proportionality, especially if the chair needs to slide under a table. Consider the chair's height and design to seamlessly fit under the table, taking into account legroom and table height."

She also advises to make sure the chair complements the overall scale and proportion of the room, as this can affect both visual harmony and practical functionality.

Nina adds, "This attention to detail ensures the chair enhances, rather than disrupts, your room's design aesthetic and usability."

The scalloped chair

I'm a sucker for a shell or clam-shaped statement chair. It gives a nod to my favorite era where Art Deco reigned supreme, but also gives any space, however plain, a touch of interest. My velvet scalloped statement chair, pictured below, worked well with my plain white vanity and was the first furniture item I purchased for my newly-built home to give it a spot of life.

I only paid around $100 dollars for it, the foam held its shape well, the upholstered material didn't show signs of wear despite three years of daily use and house guests always comment on how nice it is.

I live in the UK so my navy one is from Dunelm (and no longer stocked), but in the US, there are plentiful uncanny lookalikes, including the Hendrix Velvet Barrel Chair from Wayfair, which comes in 14 colors, is rated 4.8/5 stars by customers, and available with one-day delivery.

The shell shape works for other areas of small home design, making a great addition to a kitchen island or dining area. Alternatively, glam up your home office with a scalloped chair on wheels such as the VANITII Accent Chair Swivel Vanity Chair from Bed Bath & Beyond, which comes in three colors.

My navy blue clam chair in front of my vanity

As you can see in the image above, my newly-built home was as plain as they come, with white everything. So, the first thing I did when we moved in was add a chair I loved to the space to tide me over until I had the time and resources to paint, add in window treatments, change my mirror to the cheaper alternative of the viral Anthropologie Gleaming Primrose gold mirror, and add a rug.

I've handpicked three other scalloped designs I love below, and though I haven't tried these out myself, I've compared and contrasted features, colors, materials and spent hours reading through hundreds of customer reviews to understand what was great about them from shoppers who bought and loved them.

Firm, wipeable seats HOMEFUN Velvet Swivel Scallop Bar Stools Shop at Bed Bath & Beyond Price: From $257.49 Height adjustable with a foot and back rest, these are among the most stylish and comfortable bar stools I've found. They'll fit under any bar, and in six stylish colors, you're bound to find one you like for your space. You can also enjoy free standard shipping on this item. Pick from three colors including red, yellow and green with this set of two swiveling scalloped bar stools. Pop them at your breakfast bar or kitchen island to bring a stylish touch to your dining area. This item has yet to be given a star rating by the retailer's shoppers, but we generally encounter good quality at Bed Bath and Beyond. If you have any issues, you can return your goods for free within 30 days, or make use of the 60-day warrantee. Six colors Furniliving Pink Vanity Chair Shop at Amazon Price: $104.99 Rated 4.8/5 stars by shoppers who comment on how quick and easy it to assemble this shell shaped chair, the perfect dimensions and how comfortable it is. Some use it as a vanity chair, others in a home office, or in a bedroom. It's versatile and the cushion cover removes making it easy to keep fresh in high-use areas. It looks a lot like mine but with the crossover legs, the structural integrity is higher than the one I purchased here in the UK. Otherwise, it looks very much the same aesthetically. You can also opt for this same chair with wheels and a height adjustable turning version if you prefer, though it'll cost around $10 more. Two colors Humberto Upholstered Swivel Accent Chair Shop at Wayfair Price: Was $1,999.99 , now $529.99 I love the low profile of this gorgeous chair, and think this would be a brilliant addition to a living room. The neutral color will help it fit in with your existing scheme, while the low profile (15 inches from floor to seat) will mean despite its width, the eye is drawn up, so it won't visually cramp your space. I love the pumpkin meets shell design and think it's a unique and fun addition to living spaces. It's pricey for sure, but a solid long-term investment as this kind of statement chair won't date and is sure to start conversations whenever guests pop in. The looped boucle-like fabric is also a cozy feature that's one of the most popular interior design trends in recent years.

The rocking chair

Have you ever sat in a rocking chair? If not, you're missing out. There is something intrinsically soothing and lovely about the simple pleasure of being rocked, making this chair style a favorite of mine.

Whether you're in your parenting era, racing through your reading list in a cozy nook, or simply enjoy the gentle and welcome motion of a rocking chair, this comfortable pick is a winner.

Nina agrees, emphasizing how crucial it is to consider comfort when picking a sculpted or statement chair. She says, "Look for ergonomic designs that provide adequate support for prolonged sitting. Additionally, consider the maintenance requirements of materials used — choose fabrics or finishes that are easy to clean and maintain to ensure long-term usability and aesthetic appeal."

The beauty of a wooden rocking chair is the option to have it indoors or out.

Nina's gray rocking chair, pictured above, is the Eleya Dark Gray & Stega Gray Fabric Outdoor Rocking Chair from Article.

Nina says, "Crafted for the outdoors with high-performance fabric, this chair seamlessly transitions indoors, making it an ideal addition to any home. Its specially coated legs prevent floor scratches and ensure quiet rocking, enhancing its usability both on my wrap-around deck and in my sun room."

The Eleya is made from powder-coated aluminum and teak wood which are both durable for outdoor use, but also versatile and light if you want to bring it indoors.

Nina adds, "This spacious rocker is perfect for shared moments, comfortably seating two people — be it a parent and child, grandparent and grandchild, or two children. To style this versatile piece, place it beside an end table to hold your favorite book and a refreshing drink. Enhance its comfort and aesthetic appeal with a draped throw. Choose a neutral textured one for a cohesive look or a colorful one for a striking contrast.

"Pair it with a complementary ottoman to maximize comfort and functionality. Its supreme comfort, combined with indoor-outdoor versatility, makes it a standout piece. I love it for its comfort, versatility, durability and stylish adaptability both indoors and out."

Nina's guests consistently praise its comfort and functionality, making it a fab pic for social-heavy spaces in the home, or a nice seating option for guest rooms.

She recommends this sleek style of statement chair for homes with a modern farmhouse, Scandanavian, transitional (mix of classic and contemporary), rustic, coastal or mid-century modern look.

If you prefer a glam, Art Deco, maximalist, Victorian, or an industrial look, this one probably isn't for you but hang tight for options that will suit.

Nina's cheaper alternative Vernon Outdoor Rocker Shop at West Elm Price: $399 Nina picked this as a more affordable alternative to her pricier Eleya chair. She says, "This rocking chair features neutral colors and incorporates wood, with a uniquely designed back that adds visual interest, similar to the one I own." I like that it's made from eucalyptus wood, which is particularly hardy and wears well, and the sharp, straight line of the arms contrast nicely with the curve of the rocking legs and give this chair as shunt into modern design. A great pick if your home is more contemporary in style, or simply, you like furniture with smooth lines as I do. Interior designer's pick Wade Logan Outdoor Rocker Chair Shop at Wayfair Price: Was $585.60 , now $184.99 Nina's second alternative pick is this outdoor rocker. She says, "With a similar gray hue and a comfortable cushion, this rocking chair seamlessly fits the same design aesthetics as the one I own." Shoppers rate it 5/5 stars and love that it looks and feels expensive, whilst being just heavy enough without being un-moveable. Customers rave in the reviews about how easy it is to put together, and love their chairs so much, they're buying more. You can also complete the set with a matching foot stool to up the comfort factor to the max. Editor's pick ZJEYEZJ Oversized Rattan Royal Rocking Chair Shop at Amazon Price: $159 Every time I see someone on TikTok in a cozy rocking chair like this, I'm green with envy. And, if like me you have hip, back, or knee pain, you will know the joy of a truly comfortable chair. Don't miss out, just because you're rocking! This budget-friendly pick from Amazon is a great buy for comfort. I especially like the wide design, doubly-thick padded cushion (7.9 inches which double most), and reclined angle. It's quick to assemble and a versatile pick, as it works for a nursery, reading nook, TV corner, living room or balcony as the cushion cover is waterproof and fade-proof.

The spindle-back chair

Nina has the above striking dining chairs in her open plan farmhouse style kitchen, and the structured lines of the Jace Modern Upholstered Nettlewood Dining Chair from Kathy Kuo Home are divine to look at.

She says, "The timeless silhouette of this chair is updated with unexpected details. The chair boasts a honey brown-finished nettlewood frame paired with speckled beige performance upholstery, ensuring exceptional durability. Gunmetal-finished iron spindles elevate the seat back with an industrial touch, adding to its unique charm."

Nina recommends pairing this chair with a wood dining table to create an inviting and stylish dining area. She adds, "Enhance the dining experience with complementary table linens and centerpieces that complement the chair's warm tones and natural materials."

Nina loves this style of chair for its supreme comfort, affordability, and its earthy color palette that fits perfectly within a cozy, nature-inspired aesthetic.

Constructed from iron and solid oak and finished in brown and grey, this chair is highly adaptable, fitting into various home aesthetics thanks to its neutral colors and eye-catching design. It’s priced at $549, currently on sale for $440.

The Kathy Kuo Chair pictured above in Nina's home would fit beautifully in various design aesthetics, including bohemian and Scandinavian, but give it a wide berth if you love art deco, which is known for its bold geometric patterns, vibrant colors, and lavish materials.

Nina's alternative pick Lausen Natural Wood Dining Side Chair Shop at Crate and Barrel Price: Was $359 , now $279 Similar to the chair Nina owns, this Danish-modern chair blends materials effortlessly. It features white ash legs finished in black, creating tapered shapes and showcasing turned stretchers. The gently rounded back ensures supportive seating, while Danish cord — a robust and hardy twisted paper rope great for high-traffic seating — adds a sturdy weave for comfort. With its blend of modern and traditional styling, it's a versatile choice for any environment. I love that it's made from FSC-Certified white ash from responsibly managed forests. This item comes in two color ways. Mid-century styling Baxton Studio Parthenia Chair Shop at Wayfair Price: Was $233 , now $176.99 Nina picked this as her second alternative to the chairs in her farmhouse kitchen. She says, "This chair features comparable earthy tones and similarly includes a curved back support, complemented by black rods that enhance its structural integrity. Unique arched design elements around the legs add an eye-catching touch, making it a standout piece in any space."

I'm personally a big fan of mid-century design as I feel there's usually a little more to enjoy visually than contemporary styles. This has curved under seat supports, two tone wood and sturdy woven seat. It's beautiful to look at and would look great in diner-style kitchens. Editor's pick SAFAVIEH Spindle Back Raspberry Dining Chairs Shop at Bed Bath & Beyond Price: $163.49 , now $147.14 Add a pop of color to your space with a chair such as this spindle-backed number, which is sold as a set of two. If you're renting, using colorful furniture can scratch that itch of wanting to paint the walls but not being allowed to by your landlord. And, when you move home, you can take your color choices with you, making solid, fun, statement picks such as this a sound investment. It's made from Malaysian oak, will require assembly and is cheap as far as dining chairs go.

The sculpted chair

It's the sort of beautiful design you might see in a hotel lobby, but there is no reason you can't bring this shape into your home, rented or otherwise. The curved lines and and interesting seat shapes combine to make a visually striking focal point for any room.

You can add one to the ends of a dining table or pop a gorgeous chair with a side-table and foot rest in your living space to welcome guests in style. My personal favorite is a sculpted barrel chair because the smooth, curved lines are quite simply, gorgeous to look at and instantly give a high-end feel to any space.

Real Homes content editor and resident trends expert Eve Smallman says, "Sculptured barrel chairs are a sophisticated way to add style to a small space quickly. Whether you put yours next to a bookcase to create a reading nook, pair it up with your couch to add dimension to your living space, or use it as an alternative study chair, the beauty of this sort of seat is that it can be used most anywhere in your home.

"While they have striking silhouettes by themselves and work well with neutral tones, I like the idea of going for jewel tones or soft textures such as boucle, to make even more of a contemporary impact in your home. Pair these up with matching decor to create a cohesive scheme that’s tied together and centered around this eye-catching furniture piece."

Editor's pick Sculpted Velvet Accent Chair Shop at Crate and Barrel Price: $899 This item is made to order and current wait times are around 12 weeks. However, given the price tag, it's a long-term investment and whenever I have waited for a made to order furniture item for my home, it has been absolutely worth it. This one comes in seven colors and the one pictured is 'Rust'. Its deeply padded seat is made from high-resilient polyurethane foam, known for keeping its shape. The use of negative space is the really eye-catching thing about this design and I adore it. I can't imagine this unique shape and three-leg design will ever age, and would love great in small spaces as the compact footprint makes it unobtrusive. It's made from FSC-Certified solid and laminated hardwood, which is helpful for the planet and a feature I'm always happy to get behind. Cheaper alternative Threshold™ Target Woven Upholstered Arm Accent Chair Shop at Target Price: $220 I love the rounded arms, and tapered legs. Every element of this sculpted chair has visual interest. It comes in this light brown velvet color, or cream boucle. Both would suit a cozy space. Pair with a side table, lamp, and rug underfoot for a cozy reading nook, or pop in the corner of your bedroom to take a beat when you need. It's one we'd rather hope wouldn't end up covered in clothes but even if it is, at this price point, a secondary function is A-OK! Whilst you can see some of Target's chairs in store for yourself, this one is available for order online only. It will require some assembly, but tools are provided. RH trend editor's pick Urban Outfitter's Floria Velvet Chair Shop at Urban Outfitters Price: Was $649 , now $449 Real Homes' trend editor Eve Smallman picked this piece and says, "I love the Floria Velvet Chair from Urban Outfitters, thanks to its bubblegum pink color that is making me want to bring Barbiecore back into my home. The buttery soft velvet texture will also make your small space look luxe while providing plenty of comfort. Shoppers on UO love it, saying it’s comfortable, decorates a room by itself, and is the best accent chair ever." The additional back cushion will definitely add to the comfort, so no wonder it enjoys an average 5/5 star rating from happy customers. One says, "The chair is a great statement piece and perfect for me because it's bold without being too much."

Meet the expert

Nina Lichtenstein Founder and Principal Designer, Custom Home Design by Nina Lichtenstein For close to a decade, Nina has tailored her stunning home designs to each client's distinctive tastes and has been featured in The Spruce, Apartment Therapy, House Beautiful, Livingetc, and more, providing insightful interior design theory and advice. She is known for designing spaces that draw the eye and inspire wonder.

If other spaces in your home need some chair TLC, our guide on the best Amazon office chairs, or best folding chairs for small spaces will send you in the right direction. If you're still stumped for ideas, Hilary Duff's accent chair is sure to bring some extra chair inspiration.