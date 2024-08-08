The 5 coffee table trends design experts are seeing everywhere in 2024

This may seem like a random trend, but trust me when I say that coffee table trends are useful to find out. This is because this table is one of the most important parts of the living room, so it's a good idea to make sure it has as much impact as possible.

I've asked design pros for the styles they've seen come up this year, and they're all easy to incorporate into the space. Organic shapes, mixed materials, and large-sized ones are just a few that they've seen.

If you're looking to follow living room trends this year and want to focus on focal furniture pieces, these coffee table trends will come in useful.

1. Natural materials

(Image credit: daals)

One of the biggest interior design trends this year has been natural, sustainable materials, with many people choosing these for furniture pieces like coffee tables.

“Coffee tables crafted from reclaimed wood, stone, and even live-edge slabs are gaining popularity,” explains Elissa Hall, lead designer and founder of EDH Interiors.

She continues, “These materials not only bring a sense of the outdoors inside but also add unique textures and warmth to living spaces.”

For instance, Elissa says a live-edge walnut coffee table can serve as both a functional piece and a statement of sustainable design. The Keelan Scott Live Edge Coffee Table from Wayfair is a beautiful example of this and comes with all the assembly tools required.

2. Unique designs

(Image credit: Wayfair)

Coffee tables with a simple rectangular or circular shape are officially out, with people reaching for ones with more playfulness and character.

“Think an organically shaped surface, a spherical base, or pairing materials you wouldn't normally pair together,” explains Nikki Lo, design expert at hip&home. “The table is the star of the show, and the accompanying decor is just the cherry on top.”

She continues, “I love this trend because it encourages people to express their personal style in coffee table form. While there's nothing wrong with a basic coffee table, this trend is encouraging people to get creative and add a functional piece of art to their home.”

To bring this into your home, Nikki says to look for anything out of the ordinary and anything that makes you stop and look.

If you want to go out of your way to find something different, try searching in secondhand furniture stores and thrift stores to find a unique showstopper.

3. Spaciousness

(Image credit: Loaf)

Finding spacious coffee tables with storage is ideal for those designing small living rooms, as this allows you to make the most of the space you have.

“Large, rectangular tables with storage underneath anchor living rooms and provide surface area for decor, books, and snacks when entertaining,” explains Francisco Romero, design expert at Romero Hardwood Floors Inc.

You can go for a range of materials in these, but Francisco suggests going for ones with steel frames with wood or stone tops, as they’re versatile and complement most decor styles.

For example, the Wade Logan Lift-Top Bijolle Coffee Table from Wayfair matches this suggestion, is stain-resistant, and comes with a one-year warranty.

4. Mixed materials

(Image credit: Oak Furnitureland)

More homes this year are embracing creativity, mixing a range of styles and materials in order to create a characterful look.

“The juxtaposition of sleek metal frames with rustic wooden tops or glass surfaces creates a balanced aesthetic that fits both contemporary and eclectic interiors,” explains Elissa.

“Recently I brought a coffee table into a minimalist farmhouse project, which had a brass frame and a reclaimed wood top,” she says.

By mixing materials like this, you can add a touch of sophistication without overpowering the room’s simplicity.

5. Luxe styles

(Image credit: Cult Furniture)

One trend that hasn’t gone anywhere is quiet luxury, with many celebs embracing it in their homes, like in Lewis Hamilton’s living room, This is easily brought in with a statement coffee table.

“A marble top table with a gold metal frame will make a bold statement,” Francisco says.

Pair this up with accessories that will make your small space look luxe, such as the best candles or coffee table books (my sister has the Chanel: The Complete Collections Book from Amazon and it's a brilliant conversation starter), for a chic, hotel-style finish.

Coffee table trends edit

Three color options Latitude Run Solid Wood Coffee Table Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H15.74 x W27.55 x L43.3

Made from: Wood

Price: $275.99 Add a fun touch to your living room with this wooden coffee table that has wiggly live edges. It has a smooth surface that's easy to clean, has supportive legs, and is easy to assemble according to shoppers. Highly-rated Yaheetech Lift-Top Coffee Table Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H16.5 x W38.6 x L19.7

Made from: MDF and pine

Price: $58.99 If you’re living in a smaller space, lift-top coffee tables will help you maximize the space you have with hidden storage. This comes in five colors which all vary in price, but my favorite has to be the luxe espresso brown. Protective feet Best Choice Products Faux Marble Coffee Table Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H19 x D35.6

Made from: Metal

Price: $79.99 I've scoped out this budget-friendly faux marble that looks so much more expensive than it is. I love the white and gold combo, but you can also get this with chrome or black legs for a more modern finish.

In the end, the most important trend is finding a table, whether glass, wood or metal, that fits your personal style and needs.

“Anchoring your furniture arrangement around a coffee table you love will make any living space feel complete,” Francisco finishes by saying.

Want to shop for more trends you can bring into your living space? Finding out lighting trends for the year will also be useful.