Kitchen cabinet color trends for 2025 – 7 looks for you to consider

Trends come and go, but kitchen trends tend to have some longevity so updating your color scheme can be worth it.

Our kitchen cabinet color trend ideas for 2025 have something for everyone, and there's a real move towards shades that invoke nature.

Have a look at our kitchen cabinet color trends below and pick one that you love.

1. Natural wood

Over the last year, we've seen more rough-hewn wood kitchen cabinets appearing, some plain and others painted and this is definitely going to continue into 2025.

“We’re seeing a big shift toward natural wood finishes for cabinetry. Rich walnuts and oaks add a nice layer of warmth that more homeowners are looking for. In our signature Soft Modern kitchens especially, the contrast of natural wood against more refined materials strikes a balance that feels contemporary and timeless," says Paul Kropp, co-founder and head of operations at Bakes & Kropp.

You can combine them with a mixture of painted cabinets as shown here, or use natural wood throughout. One way to get more wood in your kitchen is to choose artisan accessories like Nordstrom's Acacia Wood Serving Bowl, it's one of those useful pieces you'll wonder how you lived without it!

2. Inky blue

We've had a spate of blue being a kitchen cabinet trend in the past, but this color is different, it's a strong inky blue – brighter than navy and most definitely a statement color to choose.

We asked Damla Turgut, founder and creative director of Otto Tiles & Design for her take on this new shade:

"Moving away from navy, inky blue packs more of an intense punch of color whilst remaining sophisticated and timeless. All these strong hues are contrasted by a continued popularity for soft blush tones."

For a similar punchy blue check out Lick's Blue 111 Matt – a bold shade that's invigorating, team with crisp white for a fabulous contrast.

3. Verdant green

Sage green cabinets has been swapped for this pretty verdant green – you've heard it here first! Softer than sage but not as perky as apple green, this shade is very calming and easy on the eye.

“Green has been very big this year! We are seeing a lot of interest and a wide array of choices," says Paul Kropp. "From deep forest green that gives a very proper look to light pastel green for more of an airy feel, it's a truly versatile color."

Want to embrace this new shade in your kitchen? Check out our verdant green buys below.

4. White

White in a kitchen is always on trend especially if you love a minimalist look, but the new version of this color on kitchen cabinets is to place color elsewhere. Jamie Watkins, co-founder of Divine Savages explains:

"White cabinets made our small kitchen feel spacious and modern and provided the neutral base color we needed, allowing us to experiment with color on our walls and backsplashes."

This is exactly what we predict for 2025 – Jamie recommends pairing white units with light colors if you’re introducing a patterned wallpaper to help keep the sense of space, and then to keep a consistent color palette by using blush pink tiles too. "White has a timeless and versatile appeal, as it offers a clean, crisp look that can adapt to various design styles, from modern to traditional. In addition, white surfaces reflect natural light better than darker shades, helping to maximize the natural brightness of a kitchen," he adds.

You don't need to go for a harsh bright white though, look for a white that sits near the off-white scale, like Benjamin Moore's White Heron OC-57, a fresh white that's not too clinical.

Jamie Watkins Social Links Navigation Co-founder, Divine Savages Divine Savages specialises in creating exquisitely crafted wallpapers, fabrics, accessories and limited edition art prints for the brave and bold. It was founded by husbands Jamie Watkins and Tom Kennedy in 2017.

5. Nearly black

Not for the faint-hearted, but fabulous when done right, black or nearly black cabinets are going to be big in 2025. How you balance them with the rest of the space is key to making this bold look work.

"Don’t be afraid to go dark on your cabinetry, especially when paired with a good mid-neutral on the walls. Dark kitchens are striking yet timeless and are especially good at giving presence to a small room, even more so if your cabinets are the lower units as this will provide ‘structure’ to your space. Think something elegant like our blackest blue Railings," advises Patrick O'Donnell, brand ambassador at Farrow & Ball.

For a bold monochromatic wall and floor tile check out Wayfair's honeycomb mosaic wall and floor tiles, they would look eye-catching in a scheme like this.

Patrick O'Donnell Social Links Navigation Brand ambassador, Farrow & Ball Patrick O’Donnell has been bringing his impeccable eye for color to Farrow & Ball since 2012. Over that time, he has been a showroom manager, global color consultancy manager, and now brand ambassador. However, he is best known as the much-loved face of Farrow & Ball on social media

6. Blush pink

A great antidote to the darker richer tones for 2025, blush pink is not going away and will be a color for kitchen cabinets that is popular. Why? Because it's so versatile and goes with most other colors. From navy to apple green, black, and aubergine – investing in blush cabinets will give you the freedom to add accents when and where you like. It's almost like a new neutral.

This is why Helen Parker, creative director at deVOL Kitchens is such a big fan, "Here at deVOL we stick to a fairly small selection of colors, only adding new ones once in a while. Our new blush pink, named ‘Princelet Pink’ after one of my favorite East London streets, has become everyone’s new favorite. The color is barely there, soft and skin-like, and matches perfectly with black and green, not as a contrast but more of a pairing that just sits so quietly and unassumingly."

If this harmonious shade is for you, then have a peek below at our blush pink buys.

Helen Parker Social Links Navigation Creative director, deVOL Kitchens Helen Parker is deVOL's creative director. Joining in 2004 as a kitchen designer, by 2011 she had become responsible for deVOL's style, creating one-of-a-kind showrooms, sourcing antiques and gifts and designing new pieces of furniture and accessories.

7. Earthy terracotta

Create a welcoming feel in your kitchen with this grounding terracotta. Ideal for north-facing kitchens that can feel the visual chill of less natural light, this shade will feel cozy instantly.

Ruth Mottershead, creative director at Little Greene says we should embrace these earthy tones, "We’ve seen that there is a greater desire to surround ourselves with comforting, nurturing colors that are not only easy to scheme but provide serenity and tranquillity in our homes."

We've definitely noticed a trend towards more grounding shades throughout the home, Ruth continues, "This has been reflected in the increasing popularity of neutrals and earthier tones that have an inherent warmth. Easy to incorporate into both contemporary and traditional homes, these shades provide the perfect backdrop to rustic natural finishes, be they oak or darker woods, and stone or quarry tiled floors."

Ruth Mottershead Social Links Navigation Creative director, Little Greene Ruth Mottershead, Creative & Marketing Director of Little Greene, has been working in her family’s business for 12 years. She writes content for the company’s marketing material, manages photoshoots and communicates with Little Greene and Paint & Paper Library’s customers.

Our kitchen cabinet color trend ideas give you a good selection of shades to consider for 2025 – there's definitely something for everyone and for all styles of kitchen.

If you're unsure then start by introducing accessories in the color you love first and see how it works in your exiting space.