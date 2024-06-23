The 5 lighting trends that designers say will shine brightly in 2025

Lighting trends for the year are worth knowing if you want your home to dazzle your guests and to be well-lit at the same time.

I've asked interior designers about the lighting trends they're using this year and why they think they're going to be big in 2025. From statement lighting with nostalgic touches to natural and organic materials, there are so many different ones to choose from.

If you've used interior design trends for the year and want to finish off your look with eye-catching decor, reaching for stylish lighting is a fabulous idea.

Lovely lighting trends to try for 2025

These lighting styles will work in many rooms in the house, so whether you're looking for small living room trends or small kitchen trends, I've got you covered.

I've also curated highly-rated picks from trusted retailers throughout, in case you want to bring them into your own home.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Playful styles

(Image credit: Emily Minton Redfield)

Bringing personality into the home is one of the key small space trends for the year, with more people reaching for pieces they love for that dopamine decor effect.

“Unique pieces of lighting are at the forefront of 2024 trends,” explains Andrea Schumacher, interior designer and founder of Andrea Schumacher Interiors.

“For example, colored glass chandeliers are vibrant and eye-catching, perfect for adding a pop of color and elegance to any room,” she says.

She also suggests using disco ball-shaped lighting to bring a touch of fun and whimsy, transforming a room into a lively and vibrant space with a retro flair.

This is such a fun idea which I'm going to be replicating, so I've put the Meagoo Disco Ball from Amazon in my basket, which rotates and has 18 LED lights.

Eight style variations KCO Lighting Modern Pink Chandelier Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H31.5 x W31.5 x L11.8

Made from: Glass, metal

Price: $172.99 This is giving me all the mid-century modern vibes, with retro-style lights and its chic gold base. I'm loving the pink color, but it does also come in mint green and white, which are both very pretty. It's corded, is 110 volts, and can be dimmable when used with a dimming lighting switch.

2. Natural materials

(Image credit: Katie Fischer GmbH)

Natural materials are everywhere at the moment, with them working for everything from coastal grandmother interiors to wooden kitchen ideas.

“Sustainability and a connection to nature are significant trends in interior design, and lighting is no exception,” says Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

“Fixtures made from natural materials like rattan, wood, bamboo, and linen are becoming increasingly popular,” she says.

These materials bring warmth and texture into the living room, creating a cozy and inviting atmosphere.

If you want to achieve a similar look to the picture above, the Dovecove Deantrei Rattan Floor Lamp from Wayfair is dimmable and has an antique-style bronze finish.

Lightweight Liz Rattan Flush Mount Shop at Anthropologie Size (in.): H8 x D15

Made from: Rattan, steel

Price: $148 This would make such a statement used as kitchen island lighting by itself. The frosted glass globe light will fill the room with a gorgeous glow, while the rattan texture will add softness. It is hardwired, so I do recommend getting a professional to help you hang it up if you aren't DIY savvy.

3. Gold wall sconces

(Image credit: Emily Minton Redfield)

While bold and unique lighting is in vogue, classic wall sconces with a touch of gold continue to hold their ground and are a key lighting trend to look out for.

“Classic wall sconces remain popular because of their timeless appeal and versatility,” Andrea explains.

“They are perfect for those who prefer a more understated elegance but still want their lighting to make an impact,” she says.

Not only this, but Andrea says sconces effortlessly blend with various design styles, from traditional to modern, making them a staple in interior design.

One year warranty Three Posts Kairi Armed Sconce Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H12 x W7 x D9

Made from: Metal

Price: $102.99 Add subtle, modern flair to any room with this sconce that comes in a sophisticated gold shade, as well as black and nickel. You could hang it up above a mirror in your bathroom, or even grab a couple and place them on either side to create chic small bathroom lighting.

4. Midimalism lighting

(Image credit: West Elm)

For those who prefer a sleek, modern aesthetic, midimalism lighting trend fixtures are a perfect choice.

“Characterized by clean lines, exposed bulbs, and elegant forms, these designs add a little urban sophistication,” Nina explains.

Make sure to choose metal finishes like black, brass, and copper in order to go for a characterful look that will blend into modern living spaces.

I'm into the Barclay Table Lamp from Pottery Barn, which has a beautiful copper base and has a white linen shade.

Height adjustable Contract Grade Sculptural Pebble Pendant Shop at West Elm Size (in.): H81.3 x W17.3 x D7.5

Made from: Glass, metal

Price: $169 This geo-shaped glass shade will cast warm light throughout your home, and would look beautiful as living room lighting in a modern home. I love the glam gold color, but it does also come in three other go-with-anything shades like nickel, bronze, and black.

5. Layered lighting

(Image credit: Emily Minton Redfield)

Gone are the days of relying on a single overhead fixture — now, interior designers are choosing to bring together multiple lighting trends together at once.

Nina explains, “Layered lighting involves combining various light sources to create a dynamic and versatile living space.”

She adds this approach typically includes ambient lighting which provides overall illumination, task, lighting for activities, and accent lighting or highlighting artwork and decor (such as the Daybetter LED Lighting Strips from Amazon with over 20,000 five-star reviews).

Easy to assemble Cloud Mountain Electric Fireplace with Mantel Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H44.10 x W13.46 x L55.12

Made from: MDF, glass

Price: $399.99 Bringing small living room fireplace ideas into your space will provide the perfect cozy focal point for your space. This one is freestanding, making it perfect for those renting who want to bring this feature in. It has a realistic flame, overheating protection, and a timing function.

The latest lighting trends all serve as brilliant inspiration, but it’s most important to find ones you resonate with and that match your home’s decor.

“By thoughtfully selecting and layering different types of lighting, you can create a home that’s beautifully illuminated,” Nina finishes by saying.

If your lighting focus is outdoors rather than indoors, patio lighting ideas are perfect for glowing up your backyard.