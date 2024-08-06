What kitchen floor colors make a small space look bigger? Interior pros spill their secrets

If you're living in a small space, changing up your flooring is one of the best ways to make it appear bigger, as the right shades can create the illusion of more depth.

I've asked interior designers for the best colors to try, and they have all agreed on three chic designs that are worth trying. From pale stone to bold patterns, there are a host of textures that will suit a variety of aesthetics.

For those looking for small kitchen ideas that will make a small space appear bigger, choosing floor colors and patterns that will enhance the room is a smart idea.

1. Stone

(Image credit: Searle & Taylor / Paul Craig)

Whether you love minimalist or modern kitchen floor ideas, gray flooring will add sophistication to your space.

“For renters and homeowners alike, lighter colored floors like pale gray stone open up cramped kitchens and reflect natural light to make the space feel more spacious,” says Nick Chatzigeorgakis, interior designer at Intrabuild.

“Pale gray can create an open, airy feel, while reflective stone can deeper into the space,” adds Ryan Norman, design expert at Nordman Builders.

For renters, Ryan says that self-adhesive vinyl planks in subtle colors offer a similar effect more affordably.

For example, the Bond Tile Sanskrit Porcelain Patterned Subway from Wayfair is water-resistant and can be used on walls as well as floors.

2. Checkerboard

(Image credit: Ca' Pietra)

I’m a fan of patterned kitchen tiles, with marble checkerboard flooring adding a touch of luxe and regular checkerboard working brilliantly in '50s diner style kitchens.

“For small but dramatic kitchens, a bold patterned tile can create visual interest without closing in the space,” Nick says.

He suggests mixing and matching shades, as dark colors by themselves can make your cooking space look cramped.

You can also balance this pattern out with light and bright cabinet ideas and kitchen island ideas, which will also help it stand out even more.

I love the look of the Merola Tile Merzoni Tiles from Wayfair, which are giving me serious Parisian vibes and are high-quality, according to shoppers.

3. Wood

(Image credit: Neolith / Simon Archer / Olympic Marble)

This is one of the most timeless kitchen designs, with wood always looking effortlessly elegant and inviting.

“Wood floors work well in small kitchens because they warm the space,” Nick says. “For example, we used narrow rustic oak planks in a project to keep the kitchen cozy rather than closed-in.”

Ryan agrees, saying he used a similar material in a cottage-style kitchen, which made it look cozy and relaxed.

“The results come down to manipulating tones and textures to dictate how the space is perceived,” adds Nick.

You can still achieve this even if you’re renting, such as with peel-and-stick vinyl like the Homease Vinyl Flooring Plank from Walmart that comes in four different colors.

With the right balance of light and bright elements, even a patterned or darker floor can create drama without sacrificing openness.

“The results come down to manipulating tones and textures to dictate how the space is perceived,” Ryan finishes by saying.

Want to carry on creating the illusion of more space in this room? Finding out the kitchen cabinet colors that will make a small space look bigger will also come in useful.

Shop kitchen flooring buys