10 gorgeous bathroom backsplash ideas for every style space

A backsplash is an integral part of your bathroom, not only can it add a design feature, but it's practical too. Those pesky splashes from every member of the family can accumulate quickly during the day and cause damp issues later.

Whether your bathroom is small or large, it's worth having a backsplash even if it's just a few inches above your sink, it all helps.

We've sourced our bathroom ideas for you to try in your home and there's something for everyone whatever your style.

1. Stencil on to white tiles

(Image credit: Annie Sloan)

If the budget is tight then be inspired by this fabulous idea from paint and color expert, Annie Sloan CBE. All you need is some white tiles behind your sink, the right paints, and a stencil – or if you're creative you can paint your own design freehand.

"Chalk paint can be applied to virtually any surface – including tiles! It’s fabulous on backsplashes and flooring," says Annie. "Here, we used a stencil to give a charming and whimsical floral design above the sink. It gives the cheap white tiles a bespoke, boutique hotel flair on a budget and can easily be updated to keep your bathroom looking and feeling fresh, season after season."

Florals are a good place to start to prettify a dark bathroom, or if you love a modern look then consider a graphic design instead.

2. Match your backsplash to your floor

(Image credit: Otto Tiles / Olivine Design / Rachael Smith)

If you're remodeling and tiling your whole bathroom then consider taking your wall tiles up past the top of your sink to create a backsplash, and of course, we absolutely love this idea of matching your wall and floor tiles at the same time!

Damla Turgut, founder of Otto Tiles & Design explains why it works so well, "I love to mix and match tiles within an interior scheme as it adds so much more interest, character, and depth to a space. With this route, ensure that your bathroom floor and splashback echo the same color palette as the yellow stripes tiles here."

For a similar teal blue try Benjamin Moore's Waterfall 2050-50, a bright teal that looks great with yellow.

3. Choose ice cream shades

(Image credit: Divine Savages / The Bold Bathroom Company)

Bathroom backsplashes can vary in height from the top of the sink, this measurement is up to you really. We like this deeper version that includes the soap dish too.

Utilising tiling in areas prone to splashing is a good idea according to Jamie Watkins, co-founder of Divine Savages. He recommends behind the sink or near the bath/shower. "There are so many gorgeous tile options on the market now, and we love the different combinations you can achieve when pairing this with a bold wallpaper."

Adding a tile/wallpaper combination is a particular favorite design feature, "Tiling on the lower half of the wall and then wallpapering above can look fabulous particularly when you color match the predominant color of the paper to the tiles – the closer the match the stronger the impact."

We've picked our top three pink tiles so you can recreate this joyful bathroom backsplash.

4. Choose a terrazzo tile

(Image credit: House of One / Become Legendary)

Terrazzo tiles have become popular over the last few years because they offer color and pattern that can transform your space in no time.

It's a fun look even when just using black and white – and the beauty of it is is that you can get plenty of different colorways to suit any scheme.

We've sourced these matte black terrazzo porcelain tiles from Walmart which will do the trick nicely to create a bold contrast against a white sink.

5. Try navy squares for a classic look

(Image credit: Lapicida)

Choose the right kind of splashback to suit your scheme – and we mean material choices as well as colors. According to Jason Cherrington, director of Lapicida, the type of material you choose needs to be suitable and practical.

"Porcelain tiles are perfect for a bathroom backsplash as they require very little upkeep, are highly durable, and are easy to clean. In addition to the practical benefits, porcelain in the bathroom can make a beautiful design focus, as seen in this bathroom featuring our Italian Qualis rice blue tiles. They have an irregular surface with an opalescent glazed finish for an organic feel and make a fabulous backdrop for the basin.”

Highlight your bathroom backsplash with these Josef Iron retro LED wall sconces from Nordstrom, you can adjust the head for the perfect angle and they have a timeless design.

6. Take your backsplash up to the ceiling

(Image credit: Atmosphere Interior Design)

For a seamless design don't have a short backsplash, take it right up to the ceiling instead for one continuous visual look.

This elegant twin sink area is located in an alcove so it naturally lends itself to a tiled back wall. The dark wood cabinetry with brass hardware grounds the space whilst the white countertop and subtle gray and white patterned tiles lighten the top half.

We sourced three similar looks for you to check out below.

7. Invest in marble

(Image credit: AHA Interiors)

You can't beat a chunky marble bathroom countertop and backsplash, and this design really suits the pink retro sink that sits in the middle.

"For this 50's revival bathroom, we were searching for wall tiles in various shades of pink to ensure that the vintage 50's sink we’re reusing complements the color scheme," says Paulina Hospod, president at AHA Interiors.

Paulina then sourced the countertop and backsplash, "We also looked for a pink-toned marble and found this beautiful slab of Rosa Aurora that is now a part of the vanity top and shampoo niche."

If you're on a budget consider using Amazon's Yancorp contact paper. It's easy to apply and ideal if you're renting and want a quick update.

8. Wallpaper is a decorative option

(Image credit: Divine Savages)

Believe it or not, you can use wallpaper as a backsplash and it's becoming quite a trend in bathrooms these days. With the new technological advances wallpaper is a lot sturdier and moisture-repellent than years ago.

"Whilst wallpaper doesn’t sound like the most practical or hardy finish for a bathroom wall we can assure you it’s absolutely fine," says Jamie Watkins, co-founder of Divine Savages. According to Jamie, a properly ventilated bathroom will happily accommodate wallpaper, but he does recommend sealing it.

"Finish with a coat of decorator’s varnish on top and you can be confident that it’s well protected from splashes. It’s available in dead flat, gloss, or satin. We personally prefer the dead flat for a completely sheen-free surface, but for extra protection in backsplash areas, you can use satin, followed by dead flat. Having this product in your decorating arsenal will ensure your wallpaper stays in perfect condition."

We like SamaN waterbed dead flat varnish from Amazon, it's suitable for wallpaper and frescoes so should work well in a bathroom.

9. Shades of blue and white

(Image credit: Sarah Jefferys Architecture + Interiors / Morten Smidt)

To make life easier, you can use the same tile scheme throughout your bathroom, this will give you a backsplash and an all-encompassing design. If your bathroom is on the small side then choose tiles that will brighten up your space.

We love this combo of shades of blue with white, it's summery and cheerful and nothing beats a calming blue bathroom. It also works really well with the blond wood vanity and wall.

We've done the hard work for you and have researched blue and white tiles ideas below.

10. Mix two marbles

(Image credit: Collette Interiors / Linda Pordon Photography)

Create an elegant feel in a neutral bathroom by choosing two types of marble and using them together.

Marble always looks great and adds a luxe feel, choose one style for your countertop and team that with marble-style tiles to act as a double backsplash. Layering like this adds texture and pattern to a scheme. Add warmth with a brass faucet and hardware. For a similar style to these tiles have a look at Wayfair's mosaic wall and floor tile. It has a honed finish for a softer more natural look.

Our bathroom backsplash ideas will give you enough inspiration to update your scheme. Depending on whether you are handy at DIY you can use real tiles, seal a wallpaper, or refresh with peel-and-stick tiles. Extremely effective, they're ideal if you're on a budget and want a quick fix. Your backsplash can be plain, colorful, or textured, it really depends on what you love the most, either way, they add style and a level of protection.