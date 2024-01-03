14 best ways to arrange living room furniture — from the experts

The way you arrange living room furniture is the key to creating a welcoming and functional space. Too many pieces put together with a haphazard approach can result in a room that's a little off-balance.
How you do this will ultimately depend on which pieces of furniture you are accommodating. With our experts guiding you, consider where to put your TV, the all-important couch, coffee table and more.
If you're wondering how best to arrange living room furniture, we've called upon our pro colleagues in the industry for their best living room layout ideas, and they've tackled how to better the flow of your living room, be sympathetic to the architectural design of your property, and even keep in mind the direction of natural light.
How to arrange living room furniture
There are a few different ways to arrange furniture, and the shape of your room will naturally guide how to arrange your living room.
At the end of the day, living rooms work hard to feel cozy when required, and welcoming when we are entertaining. Our expert advice will inspire you to have a play around in your own living room so that you can create a stylish floor plan that suits you best.
1. Always start at the beginning – with the couch
Your sofa is the main piece of furniture, and its placement is paramount. In front of a large bay window is a lovely position and as if it fits, push it back into the bay so you have more floor space to play with.
If it is the only sofa you have then add in a couple of the best armchairs on each side, with a coffee table in the center. Do choose seating that's similar in style, these pieces shown here all have curved lines which bring more harmony to the space.
We spoke to designer, Benji Lewis, who concurs with our styling advice. He says: "An armchair angled towards the window is fabulous for allowing you to enjoy a little Vitamin D during darker days and practical for seeing things more clearly."
2. Make symmetry your best friend
The finest living room TV ideas will see you enjoying your best TV, without it impacting the finished look of your lounge. This space is designed to perfection.
"One of the challenges of this space was getting adequate seating to view the TV", explains Kirsten Krason, co-owner and principal designer at House of Jade Interiors.
"The space between the kitchen and living room was tight and we didn’t want to eat too much into the walkway and flow space. We decided to do a long sofa on one side of the TV and two blue swivel chairs on the other. The chairs are super comfortable and the swivel feature makes for great TV viewing."
"When designing our #ridgerunnerproject, our goal was to turn the home into a modern farmhouse that leans more on the modern side."
Quilted details
Price:
Was $529.99 now $219.99 (save $310) at Ashley Furniture
Size (in): H34 x W33 x D33
Material: Polyester
Teddy fabric
Price:
Was $394.99 Now $252 (save $142.99) at Wayfair
Size: H27.56 x W18.11 x D25.6
Material: Velvet, high-density foam, and solid wood
No assembly required
Price:
Was $798 Now $599.95 (save $198.05) at Anthropologie
Size: H34.5 x W30.75 x D32.75
Material: Polyester and kiln-dried hardwood
Kirsten is an accomplished interior designer known for her ability to create beautiful and functional spaces that reflect her clients' personalities and lifestyles. With over a decade of experience in the industry, Kirsten has worked on a wide range of projects, from residential homes to commercial spaces, and her designs have been featured in numerous publications. She has a keen eye for color, texture, and pattern, and is skilled at combining different elements to create a cohesive and visually stunning look.
3. Keep one side open if two rooms link
If you have a living room that has an open doorway to another room, then don’t block it with another sofa: keep it open. If you need extra seating, then place either another sofa directly opposite your living room fireplace idea or a couple of good-sized armchairs.
Keep side tables near the sofa so the doorway is clutter-free, and add a simple coffee table that won’t distract. This white-topped, marble coffee table is perfect.
Use together or separately
Price:
Was $113.99 Now $93.99 (save $17) at Ashley Furniture
Size: H18 x W36 x D18
Material: MDF and powder-coated metal
Choice of two colorways
Price:
Was $139.89 Now $113.99 (save $25.90) at Wayfair
Size (in.): H18 x W35.5 x L35.5
Material: MDF and iron
Contemporary
Price: $340.55
Size (in.): H18 x W36 x D36
Material: Faux marble and solid wood
4. Let your rug guide the layout
Use unusual pieces of living room furniture to add both interest and function. The best living room rugs can help to draw the eye to the center of the room and focus less on the parameters of the room. Remember, you can layer your living room rug ideas to add dimension and added interest.
"When you rug shop, think about the size you buy and which items you wish to sit on it; rugs can be a very effective way of suggesting a zoned area within your living room," says interior designer, Benji Lewis.
And, don't worry: buying a new rug doesn't have to be expensive. In fact, the best Amazon rugs (like the one we've suggested) can cost as little as $20!
Non-shedding design
Price:
Was from $31.85 Now from $22.87 (save $8.98)
Size: 34
Material: Polypropylene
Handmade
Price:
Was from $72.45 Now from $42.99 (save $29.46)
Sizes: 16
Material: Wool
Stain resistant
Price: From $79.99
Size: 8
Material: Polyester and Polypropylene
Benji Lewis is a well-established UK-based interior designer with an ever-increasing circle of clients. His career started with a sound training at the KLC School of Interior Design after which he headed to Bonhams Auctioneers where he stayed for two years. This move inspired a huge interest in the world of period furniture and furnishings.
5. Remember, accent furniture can be both decorative and practical
Aside from the main pieces like sofas and armchairs, there are also the smaller pieces of living room furniture to consider like coffee, side, and console tables — and not forgetting the best drinks trolley for special occasions.
They provide those extra surfaces for lamps, coffee table books, candles, vases, and ornaments. Place them within reach of sofas and armchairs so they can be used for drinks too.
Keeps snacks closeby
Price:
Was $96.99 Now $47.99 (save $49) at Target
Size (in.): H23 x W11 x L19
Material: MDF, steel, and PVC
8 colorways available
Price: From $114.99 (depending on color)
Size (in.): H32.5 x W30 x D17.25
Material: Metal and glass
Textured appeal
Price: $250
Size: H30.3 x W48 x D13.38
Material: Water Hyacinth and Pine
6. Use low-slung furniture to create a relaxed look
If you prefer a more modern living room idea with a low-slung feel, then the same ‘rules’ apply, but do opt for lower coffee tables too — or a coffee table alternative (like a footstool or coffee table ottoman), so the proportions look right against the chairs.
"We wanted the furniture to feel comfortable and casual without taking away from the fireplace as the focal point," says Eddie Maestri, AIA principal architect and creative director and owner of Maestri Studio.
Distinctive detailed design
Price: Was Now (save
Size (in.): H14 x W20 x D20
Material: Velvet, cotton, and, polystyrene
Celebrity brand
Price: $74.99
Size (in.): H18 x W20 x D20
Material: Polyester and metal
High-gauge sinuous springs
Price: $159
Size (in.): H17 x W28 x D20
Material: Engineered wood, polyurethane foam, and metal
Eddie Maestri, AIA, a native of New Orleans, Louisiana, started designing homes in Dallas in 2004 and officially founded Maestri Studio in 2008. Certified by the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB), he is a registered architect in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Nevada. Eddie holds a Bachelor of Environmental Design and a Master of Architecture from Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas with a certificate in Health Systems & Design. In addition, he spent a semester in Italy focusing on architectural and urban studies, as well as expanding his talents and love of freehand drawing, art, and interior design.
7. Create an L-shaped layout, without an L-shaped sofa
"We had so much fun creating this home for our clients," says Lauren Lerner, founder and principal designer at Living with Lolo.
"They reached out to us wanting a modern farmhouse vibe and we pushed them outside their comfort zone to add some more modern elements. They love how it turned out!"
We love how Lauren has used two sofas to create an L-shape in this living room, and then placed the two wooden upholstered armchairs on the right side, which allows for conversation as well as TV watching.
Four colors available
Price: $119.99
Size: H33.9 x W27.4 x D30.3
Material: Fleece, and solid wood
Set of two
Price:
Was $360 Now $310 (save $50) at Wayfair
Size (in.): H29 x W26 x D32
Material: Linen, manufactured wood, and sinuous springs
Statement-making style
Price: $495
Size: H30 x W26 x D29.5
Material: Cotton, foam, fiber, and, Acacia wood
8. Keep furniture well spaced out in a large living room
The beauty of a large living room is that you can be generous with how you position your furniture. Although a big space is always welcome, it can feel daunting when it comes to styling it up.
Here, the large leather sofa is pulled away from the wall and a big armchair on the left, with a smaller chair on the right — all perfectly placed to fill the space. A rug grounds the center with the coffee table positioned in the middle.
Ashley Exclusive
Price: $784.98
Size (in.): H38 x W90 x D38
Material: Not specified
Vegan leather
Price:
Was $389.99 Now $279.99 (save $110) at Target
Size: H31.5 x W25.2 x D29.2
Material: Faux leather, foam, and, Walnut wood
Easy to assemble
Price: $499.99
Size: H30.5 x W32 x D33
Material: Solid Pine wood
9. Keep it compact with clever designs
When space is at premium, opt for living room furniture that’s nifty when it comes to space and storage.
There are four key elements here: the sofa, decorated console, hanging rail and coffee table that also doubles as seating. Due to their slimline nature they all fit into a relatively small square footage yet the coffee table can be expanded when needed.
Modern industrial
Price:
Was $299 Now $269 (save $30) at Article
Size: H35 x W39 x D12
Material: Steel and Walnut wood
Space-saving item
Price:
Was $1,259.99 Now $559.99 (save $700) at Homary
Size: H25 x W31.5 x D31.5
Material: Tempered Glass, MDF, linen, and stainless steel
Asymmetrical silhouette
Price: $199
Size: H71.75 x W7.3-11 x L33.5
Material: Metal
10. Create visual balance in twos
It might be that living room storage is more key for your space than seating, if this is the case then choose pieces that match visually like these two side tables and open shelving idea.
Their transparent design makes them ideal for a contemporary scheme and note how they are positioned – the two side tables are placed together and the unit behind the sofa, this creates a unified look that’s simple yet effective.
Glam
Price: $139.99
Size: H17.88 x W16.25 x D16.25
Material: Faux marble and metal
Hand-welded spokes
Price:
Was $499 Now $199.94 (save $299.06) at Crate & Barrel
Size (in.): H15.5 x D30.25
Material: Marble, and iron with plated antiqued zinc finish and clear powder coat
Serpentine-style pattern
Price: $370
Size (in.): H76 x W34 x D15
Material: Stainless steel
11. Create an L-shaped lounging corner
Although this sofa isn’t technically L-shaped, you can build a makeshift one with a normal two or three-seater and pouf to then create a cozy living room corner. Team this with a rug and a coffee table for a zoned space which will work really well in an open-plan living room.
Decide on the best paint color for the living room and you have yourself a stylish seating area that’s contemporary and smart.
For high-traffic areas
Price:
Was from $84.99 Now from $67.95 (save $17.04)
Size: 11
Material: 100% Polypropylene
Floor protectors included
Price:
Was $149 Now $129 (save $20) at Nathan James
Size: H17.7 x W36.4 x L36.4
Material: Engineered wood, metal, and laminate
Scratch-resistant design
Price: $709.99
Size: H34.2 x W79.1 x D49.2
Material: Chenille, foam, and wood
12. Double up if you prefer sofas over armchairs
If your living room is big enough and you prefer the comfort of sofas to chairs, then opt for two sofas. These two are similar in size and shape though different sofa fabric choices but are linked together due to the neutral colorway. They also create a square shape that is mimicked in the coffee table.
The addition of an airy living room curtain idea and a few of the best indoor plants help to create a fresh feel in this crisp white lounge.
Softly filters light
Price:
Was from $24 Now from $9.60 (save $14.40) at Macy's
Size: 3
Material: 100% polyester
Ideal for small spaces
Price: $96
Size: H33.5 x W26 x D61
Material: Fabric, foam, wood, and metal
Customizable legs
Price: $749
Size (in.): H33 x W67 x D35.4
Material: Polyester, metal, solid plywood, foam, and fiber
13. Think outside of the conventional coffee table setup
"Try to always have an occasional table close to hand for each place where someone might sit; whilst a central coffee table looks lovely, if it’s too far from where you’re sitting then it might not be terribly useful aside from putting pretty books on," says Benji.
And (especially in this dark living room idea), he continues, "Arrange your living room lighting ideas so that they're balanced around the room; close to where you envisage people sitting try to have a table or floor lamp too so your guests sit in an ambient glow."
Warm lighting
Price: $12
Size: H14 x W6.5 x D6.5
Material: Rattan, iron, cotton and polyester
Multipurpose furniture
Price:
Was $67.99 Now $49.99 ($18) at Walmart
Size: H63.7 x W10.25 x L10.25
Material: Wood
Adjustable arm
Price: $170
Size: H75 x W13 x L56
Material: Metal
14. Don't force chairs by the fireplace
When it comes to the best living room ideas, it can be tempting to push furniture against a wall, or as close to the fireplace as possible. Tempting as this may be, it can make your fireside look fussy and untidy.
Benji says, "Should you have one, but space is tight, don’t get too carried away with feeling every item of seating has to be snuggled up to the fireplace. A neat pair of comfortable but not bulky cocktail-style chairs will be great on either side of the fireplace or alternatively include a club fender which is brilliant at providing a discreet perch."
FAQs
Where should I put my sofa in the living room?
Where you place your sofa is key to the whole look and feel of your living room. If you get it right, then your other pieces will be easy to place. After all, it’s usually the largest item you’ll have in there.
Firstly, you need to establish the focal point of your living room – is it the fireplace? Or the TV? As well as being able to see these items it might be that you want to create a space where conversations flow, so a sofa facing another or two armchairs can work well.
If your fireplace is your focal point then place the sofa in front of it but with a coffee table on a rug in between. Depending on how large your space is and your family, it might be that you need more than one couch, or a few couch alternatives (like a few loveseats) to create a cozy ambiance.
How do I organize my living room nicely?
The key to successfully arranging your living room is to get your proportions right and look for pieces that have a double use - a nest of tables, a lift-top coffee table, or a coffee table that has stool storage underneath. And while we're talking all things living room storage, coffee tables with storage are a no-brainer and work well if you use your lounge as a play area for your little one.
For something a little more slimline, console tables are a great option, they can sit behind a sofa and are used for table lamps and ornaments.