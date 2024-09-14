How to care for a pothos plant — 4 simple steps for stunning leaves

The first plant that I ever bought was a pothos plant, and five years on my leafy friend is still alive and thriving. I've got it to a point now where it's flourishing, but it has gone through ups and downs throughout the years, and I wish I'd known how to properly care for it.

If you've just become a proud plant parent to a pothos plant, I've got you covered with tips and tricks from experts. From looking after it the moment it comes home from the store to long-term maintenance tips, they've come up with a host of useful advice. “This green beauty is well-known for its resilience, as it prospers in even the most hostile environments where other houseplants don’t,” explains Anastasia Borisevich, plant expert at Plantum.

I've got a range of indoor plants in my house and I have to say that pothos plant is one of the easiest and prettiest out there.

1. Initial care after bringing your pothos plant home

When you first bring your pothos plant home, it’s important to inspect it for pests or damage. Once you’ve done this, you can throw away the old soil and start tending to the roots.

To avoid damaging the roots, gently loosen the dried soil with a wooden stick or your hands and pull out the plant along with the root ball. “Remove spent soil and wash the roots with running water. From here, you can cut off any rotten, black, fragile, or dried parts,” explains Anastasia.

Once you’ve done this you can either place the plant in a narrow container with water for a few days to allow roots to develop or place it in a new plant pot, depending on how healthy the initial roots are.

“Repot the plant in a container with well-draining potting mix, as store-bought pots may not offer ideal drainage,” says Lydia Beaumont, gardening expert at Gardeners Yard.

2. Proper pothos plant placement

After you’ve put your pothos plant in the right pot, you can then find a suitable spot for your low-maintenance plant.

“This trailing vine has attractive heart-shaped foliage. You can keep this gorgeous plant in a pot or let it trail on your bookshelf or down a wall,” adds Anastasia.

“Pothos thrive in bright, indirect light but are also highly adaptable and can tolerate low-light conditions,” says Lydia.

Just make sure to avoid placing them in direct sunlight, which can scorch the leaves. I placed my pothos plant on the windowsill facing my south-facing garden and had to move it as this happened to me.

3. Watering your pothos plant

When you first take your plant home, you can give your pothos plant’s leaves a spritz of water to give it a boost.

From here, Lydia says make sure to let the soil dry out slightly between watering — just like you need to do when taking care of a monstera plant. You can check the soil moisture level with your finger or a wooden stick.

“Water the plant when the top 1-2 inches of soil feels dry. Let excess water drain to avoid root rot,” she says.

Anastasia agrees, adding, “On average, pothos plants need to be watered every three days at temperatures 68–73°F (20–23°C).”

She continues, “However, it's best to keep an eye on the condition of the soil since the watering frequency depends on the temperature, humidity, and amount of water used for watering.”

You can also spritz your pothos plant leaves with warm water to help boost the humidity levels.

4. Long-term pothos plant care

The beauty of pothos plants is that they’re able to thrive beautifully long-term with the right care.

“Fertilize every 2-3 months during the growing season with a balanced, water-soluble fertilizer,” suggests Lydia.

It’s also a good idea to prune yours to maintain shape and encourage fuller growth. “You can propagate cuttings in water to create new plants,” she adds.

It’s also smart to wipe your leaves down with a damp cloth occasionally to keep them dust-free and improve photosynthesis. Just make sure to just use water and not any cleaning supplies, as these can damage your plant.

By following this care advice, you can ensure that your pothos plant flourishes for years to come (just like mine has!).

