Best purple indoor plants – 6 easy to grow beauties that will add some dark drama

Our pick of six of the best purple indoor plants offers a cool and edgy look for your interior. If you like the idea of mixing things up a little it's a great way to add contrast to the green jungle vibe.

Choose bright purple plants for vibrant color or darker, inky ones for a more contemporary feel. We asked plant experts to share their thoughts on the best purple indoor plants that both look good and are easy to care for so they don't take up too much of your time.

Follow their suggestions to help you create an interior plantscape with the best indoor plants in a range of plum and violet shades.

Best purple indoor plants

Before you make your selection why not consider fast-growing indoor plants too, as well as the best tall houseplants to add height, and flowering indoor plants to add color, especially if you like purple flowers too. Now find out what our expert-led top tips for the best purple indoor plants are.

1. Velvet plant

(Image credit: BIOSPHOTO/Alamy Stock Photo)

The gorgeous purple foliage of the wonderfully named velvet plant is as plush as you'd expect. Also known as purple passion, the color and texture of this stunning houseplant means it will soon become a firm favorite.

Easy-going velvet plants like bright light and love being on a sunny windowsill but will need protection from scorching afternoon sun. The more light, the brighter and more vivid the purple color of the leaves will be.

Velvet plants do best in well-draining soil, and like being watered thoroughly then drying out completely before the next watering.

Expect rapid growth (the good news is this means you will be able to take lots of cuttings to get more of these beauties) and keep your plant compact by deadheading regularly and snipping off any leggy growth. We think it's one of the best purple indoor plants around.

2. Purple oxalis

(Image credit: wolvesinlondon Stockimo/Alamy Stock Photo)

The rare and sought-after Oxalis triangularis plant has gorgeous distinctive purple leaves that will close at night and open again in the morning. They look just like butterflies. This wonderful plant also has edible flowers that taste like lemon.

This plant is easygoing and forgiving, too. If you miss a watering, it will soon bounce back. 'It prefers bright indirect light to medium indirect light,' says home decor and plant expert Emily Auffrey. 'Water about once a week and usually twice a week in the spring and summer. Cut off blossoms once they have died, close to the bottom of the stem. Just make sure to keep it away from AC and heat vents.'

This plant loves a humid location so stand it on a saucer of pebbles to keep the surrounding moisture high, especially during winter. Let your plant rest during the cooler months by reducing the amount you water it. Then you'll see lush growth in spring.

3. Tradescantia 'Zebrina'

(Image credit: PLTZR/Alamy Stock Photo)

If you like trailing plants then tradescantia 'Zebrina' is the one for you. Fast-growing with an easy-going nature, it's a great choice for new plant parents too, and will soon be trailing happily from your shelves, room divider or boho macrame hanger with lots of lush, leafy growth.

Snip off any leggy bits from your tradescantia 'Zebrina' regularly to encourage a more bushy plant. Pinch off the tips of the stems to encourage branching, and trim back any wayward stems. Try propagating your plant to get babies by taking stem cuttings and rooting them in either water or soil.

While predominantly purple the leaves feature silver and green colors too, making a pretty pattern. These plants aren't fussy about where you put them but grow best in indirect light. Avoid positioning your plant in direct sunlight, as it can cause the leaves to burn and wilt.

You only need to water them when the soil is dry. Give them a good drink then let the water drain through thoroughly.

4. Coleus

(Image credit: Ali Majdfar/Getty Images)

With their attractive bold-patterned leaf markings a few of these colorful plants make a great addition to your houseplant collection. As well as purple this striking foliage plant comes in shades of pink, white, cream, yellow, and maroon, with several colors often mixed together on the same leaf.

Coleus are easy to grow too, often reaching full size in less than a year. The main story with these plants is the foliage. The flowers are nothing special and should be snipped off otherwise they will set seed, which will reduce the amount of lovely colorful leaves you get on your plant.

Position your plant where it will get plenty of light but in summer move it out of strong sunlight as this will cause leaf color to fade. Their frilled, puckered leaves mean they are one of the best purple indoor plants you can invest in.

5. Begonia

(Image credit: Electra Kay Smith/Alamy Stock Photo)

There are hundreds of different types of begonia to choose from but if you want one with purple leaves a good place to start is with one of the Begonia rex varieties. Some are a mix of dark purple hearts, borders or ribs, with splashes of green, pink or cream in the mix, which is why they're known as 'painted leaf' begonia, while others are pure purple.

‘Begonias have been a longtime favorite of plant collectors because there are always new ones being created,' says plant expert Darryl Cheng. 'They are readily hybridized to produce new cultivars.’

For gorgeous purple shades try 'Nightfall', which has gorgeous puckered leaves edged by a thick purple band, with dark inky heart and ribs. It looks stunning against a background of light green. Meanwhile 'Black Heart' is a purple and dark red mix, or try 'Purple Curl' for a hit of pure plum.

6. Echeveria 'Purple Pearl'

(Image credit: Iuliia Nemchinova/Alamy Stock Photo)

'Echeveria plants are the darlings of the small succulent world,' says plant expert Johanna Silver. 'They are always rosette forms and might be fuzzy or lumpy, or have frilly tips, a powdery coating, or a metallic sheen. They come in a range of colors, from palest pink to the deepest purple.'

With its small but fleshy leaves and delicately purple tones, ‘Purple Pearl’ is the one to go for if you're looking for a dark shade.

Like most succulents, echeveria prefers full sun, isn't keen on draughty locations and enjoys being watered thoroughly then letting the soil dry out completely. Give ‘Purple Pearl’ the sunny spot it craves and the color will darken significantly, taking your plant to the next level of deep purple.

