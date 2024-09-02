Dakota Fanning's living room is “as stylish as it is comfortable” and brings in a huge 2024 design trend

I think the living room is the most important room of a house. It's the room that guests see the most, so it has got to have major wow-factor. Dakota Fanning clearly agrees with me, as her one has plenty of eye-catching features.

With the actor's new movie The Watchers coming out, I took the opportunity to have a look through her Instagram and stumbled across a gorgeous picture of her living room. I've asked interior designers why her pop of unexpected red, mural, open layout and more work so well, plus how to get the look at home.

If you're looking for living room ideas that are easy to do yet oh-so-elegant, Dakota's place offers so much inspiration.

Dakota’s room is sophisticated yet inviting, thanks to its balance of bold colors with nature-inspired elements, which is encouraged by a subtle red, white, and blue theme.

“The living room features a deep blue fireplace mantel and wainscoting that extends into the dining room, adding a cohesive sense of depth and elegance to the space,” says Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

“This is beautifully contrasted by a large, plush red couch that injects a bold, vibrant energy into the space,” Nina adds.

This is a great example of the unexpected red theory, which is one of the biggest interior design trends this year. “To get a similar look, choose a colorful sofa or armchair and build the room's palette around it,” suggests Bob Berriz, interior designer and owner of Berriz Design.

Above the fireplace, a large artwork in shades of red, white, and blue anchors the space, subtly echoing the room’s color scheme. “Flanked by white-shaded sconces, the piece draws attention without overwhelming the room, serving as a tasteful focal point,” Nina explains.

Moving across from this, the dining room walls are adorned with a stunning tree-filled landscape mural. Nina continues, “The mural’s organic feel is perfectly complemented by a burlwood dining table, which adds warmth and texture to the room.”

For small rooms, Bob says strategically placed accent walls or murals draw the eye, creating an illusion of more space.

This is all beautifully highlighted by the striking chandelier hanging above, which is a smart way to make a small space look luxe. “The chandelier, while eye-catching, is designed not to compete with the mural, instead allowing the art and furniture to shine,” Nina explains.

Shop the look

Assembly tools included Hasaam Everly Quinn Velvet Loveseat Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H33.1 x W56 x D31.1

Made from: Wood, velvet, foam

Price: $246.99 This is slightly smaller than Dakota's couch, but I think for apartment dwellers it's perfect. It is the same burgundy red shade, is made from soft hand-picked velvet, and it can support up to 500 lbs. Water resistant York Wallcoverings Scenic Floral Wall Mural Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): W151.5 x L9

Made from: Vinyl

Price: $335.75 Create a fabulous focal point just like Dakota with this beautiful wall mural that will work in the living room, bedroom, or even bathroom. The black and white version is striking, but if you want to get a super similar look to her, you might want to hang on for teal version that's currently out of stock. Adjustable Possini Euro Design Globe Light Shop at Target Size (in.): H52.75 x W7 x D7

Made from: Glass, metal

Price: $99.99 Bring cozy chicness to your small living room lighting ideas with this stylish pendant light that has a subtle crackled pattern. You can use it in your main room or even use it as kitchen pendant lighting above a kitchen island, for example.

In Dakota Fanning’s living room, every detail has been thoughtfully considered.

“This has resulted in a space that is as stylish as it is comfortable — a true reflection of her refined taste and appreciation for the beauty of nature,” Nina finishes by saying.

Want to carry on looking at luxe-looking spaces? I also love Lewis Hamilton’s living room, which deserves a place on the interior design podium.