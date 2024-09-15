8 pink living room ideas – liven up your space with this joyful color

It's time to ditch the gray's, greens and blues and consider pink in your living room instead. It's a beautiful color that has plenty of possibilities – from deep magenta to barely their blush, there really is something for everyone.

Easy on the eye and it a color that works fabulously with other colors, it really is a good option for a living room.

Our pink living room ideas below, complete with expert advice, will help you consider this lovely shade and show you how to use it.

1. Rose is great with gray

(Image credit: Works Architecture / Francesca's Paints / Dean Hearne)

There's something comforting about pink, and this lovely shade of rose has gray undertones, which is why it works so well with this gray couch.

"Pink is one of my favourite colors as it’s extremely versatile; we have many shades of pink in our collections because it looks great in so many rooms in the home," says Francesca Wezel, founder, Francesca's Paints.

A calming colour associated with love, kindness and femininity, Francesca says, "Adding a splash of pink to your home will create a welcoming, serene environment. Pink is also a good choice for the home as it is said to represent hospitality."

Copy this pink with Francesca's Artemisia's Pink, a lovely chalky shade.

2. Team a bold shade with lime

(Image credit: Theresa Butler Interiors / Marc Mauldin)

Embrace the brights and choose a lime green couch to go with your rich pink walls.

"My client already owned the vibrant apple green sofa. She requested a continuation of bold, bright colors. Among the fabric samples I showed her for decorative pillows was one from GP & Baker, which she adored. Drawing inspiration from this sample, I coordinated all the colors to harmonize together," says Theresa Butler, principal and founder of Theresa Butler Interiors.

Want to use this shade in your living room? "The paint color, Sherwin Williams 6306 Cordial, a rich and deep shade of hot pink, was an ideal selection for extending the maximalism of color and pattern," adds Theresa.

3. Or keep it simple

(Image credit: Alix Day Architecture and Design / Kara Mercer)

If the thought of painting your walls pink feels a little too much then choose pink furniture instead.

A pale pink sectional will give you enough 'pink' to see if you like it and it does look great with white. Team it with an antique rug with a pink background and see how you like it. If it lights up up then consider painting your walls too.

Want to copy this look? Have a look at our buys here.

Modern Avrianna 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional in Pink Shop at Wayfair Price: $639.99 Size (in): H32.69 x W100.03 x D54.35 A great value comfy sectional in pink with elegant and sturdy metal legs. Upholstered in a soft polyester blend, it's easy to clean too. Designed with a modular L-shaped orientation, it has a reversible chaise to suit all layouts. Barely there Pink 04 Matt interior paint sample Shop at Lick Price: $2 for a peel and stick sample A beautiful soft pale pink with a touch of gray undertones. Team with oatmeal for a calming space or pep it up with a crisp white. Distressed Nuloom Rosa Machine Washable Distressed Vintage Medallion Area Rug Shop at Target Price: $87.99 Size (in): W50 x L60 Enhance your pink living room with this machine washable distressed finish vintage style rug. Made from 100% recycled polyester it's hard wearing and eco friendly. There's also a non-slip backing for safety and stability.

4. Blush lifts a space

(Image credit: Little Greene)

If you're tired of neutrals but love that pale tone it brings to a space then a blush pink is a great option.

"Softer shades like Masquerade add a delicate pink touch which brings a natural warmth to a room, without being too strong, " says Ruth Mottershead, creative director, Little Greene.

There's a misconception that blush pink can't be contemporary – team it with black and white accessories in interesting shapes and you'll create a scheme that's fresh and modern.

Ruth Mottershead Social Links Navigation Creative director, Little Greene Ruth Mottershead, creative & marketing director of Little Greene, has been working in her family’s business for 12 years. She writes content for the company’s marketing material, manages photoshoots and communicates with Little Greene and Paint & Paper Library’s customers.

5. Create a statement with a neon pink

(Image credit: Mylands)

Not for the faint hearted, this amazingly bold neon pink paint color is punchy and bold.

“Bright pink paints can elevate your living room and create an inviting atmosphere. When used for larger areas, shades like FTT-006, a dramatic dark pink from our Upcycled Collection, a palette made from unwanted leftover paints and materials, create a cheerful and warming impact," explains Dominic Myland, CEO of Mylands.

When using a color this bright you need to create balance elsewhere, so neutral furniture is key – white or oatmeal chairs and couches, creamy rugs and wooden side and coffee tables will do the trick.

Dominic Myland Social Links Navigation CEO, Mylands Established in 1884 by Dominic’s grandfather, Mylands is Britain’s oldest, family-owned and run paint and polishes manufacturer. Mylands has been perfecting the art of fine, richly pigmented paints with real depth of colour for over 135 years in the heart of London. Creating outstanding products in over 200 shades and offering its bespoke colour-matching service, Mylands has, over six generations, crafted its wares with quality, versatility and depth at its heart.

6. Choose three shades

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

Can't decide on one particular pink shade? Then use more than one – nothing beats a great color blocking scheme and pink is a fabulous way to achieve it. We asked Helen Shaw, director of marketing (international) at Benjamin Moore for her advice on using pink:

"From blush through to coral and fuchsia, pink paint offers a surprising range of shades. It's a hue that has a sophisticated side with soft and muted blush tones that are perfect for livingspaces. To create a vibrant, uplifting modern look and feel experiment with monochromatic pairings, using subtly different shades of pink to deliver an underlying harmony to your scheme."

Here we have three wonderful pink shades, all from Benjamin Moore, see below to recreate this look in your living room.

Helen Shaw Social Links Navigation Director of marketing (international), Benjamin Moore Color expert and international marketing director, Helen and her husband Craig are founders of Shaw Paints, acquired by Benjamin Moore in 2020.

Peachy Pink Harmony 2013-60 interior paint sample Shop at Benjamin Moore Price: $2.50 for a color swatch sheet Pale pinks are a great staring point for using this color in your living room. By starting pale and gradually getting braver with shades is the way to go. Team this color with pale gray and mint green. Pale tones Salmon Peach 2013-50 interior paint sample Shop at Benjamin Moore Price: $2.50 for a color swatch sheet A beautiful warming pink that has peachy undertones, ideal for warming up a north facing living room. Team with darker pinks and neutrals for a sophisticated and welcoming living room. Coral pink Dusk Pink 2013-40 interior paint sample Shop at Benjamin Moore Price: $2.50 for a color swatch sheet If you want something punchier with a hint of orange then consider this shade, it's deep and vibrant. If you use color block with it add it to the bottom. It looks great with fresh white woodwork.

7. Choose a hint of pink

(Image credit: Mylands)

A literal hint of color is sometimes all your need, it will be enough to soften the space and prevent it from becoming too stark.

"If you prefer a softer ambience, shades like Early Lavender No. 260 provide a calm, pastel backdrop that brings a sense of interest and nuance to your living room," says Dominic Myland.

You can add bright color with accessories instead which you can mix and match with, like patterned cushions and artwork. Wayfair's 3 Pieces Henri Matisse Prints will look great on this shade of pinky lavender.

8. Opt for a shocking pink to create a statement

(Image credit: Little Greene)

Create a color drenched focal point by painting your wall and fire surround in a deep pink. "For a bolder approach why not consider a striking pink such as ‘Leather’, this arresting color gives instant design impact and is an energising colour which is perfect for this most social space in the home. To maintain the balance, combine with a fresh white such as ‘Loft White’ which will temper the heat of this deep and evocative shade," explains Ruth Mottershead.

Team it with a jet black side table for an edgy feel, Walmart's Cerbior Metal Tray End Table is a great buy and ideal for this scheme.

Pink is one of those colors that has lots of potential and choice. From the palest hint of color to the deepest rich shades of magenta and scarlett, it's a really good option if you want to create a warm fun scheme.

Our pink living room ideas will give you plenty of scope so you can introduce this fabulous color into your space.