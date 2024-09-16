Eva Longoria’s dining room perfectly “balances comfort and drama,” according to interior designers

When it comes to dressing your dining room, it can be easy to go over the top with tablescaping and too many details.

But, if you want to keep things chic and refined, Eva Longoria's space is a beautiful example of how a little can go a long way. I've asked interior designers why her material choices, lighting ideas, and floral centerpieces work so well, and how you can recreate the look at home.

For those looking for dining room ideas that will stand the test of time, Eva's space has so many beautiful details.

The first thing that stands out for me in Eva’s narrow dining room is the use of high-quality materials, as they create an inviting space.

“The wood dining table and chairs are simple yet neat, with curved lines that make guests want to stay and chat over a home-cooked meal,” explains Aaron Alway, design expert and founder of BLDG Custom Homes.

Thinking about trying this in your home? Go for a solid wood table with a natural or slightly distressed finish, such as one from a secondhand furniture store. “Rectangle is the way to go if you want that ‘come one, come all’ vibe,” says Angelique Kreller, interior designer at Yabby. “If you want this in your home, learn from Eva, and let the gorgeous wood grain do the talking.”

She also makes the most out of her dining room lighting, with Eva choosing dimmable pendants, which are ideal for providing a dreamy glow for intimate dinners. “I often recommend pendant lights to my clients, as they create dramatic shadows and highlights that bring warmth to a space,” Aaron adds.

All of these simple features allow the biggest decor piece to really shine. “The big vase of flowers in the center of the table is the cherry on top in this room,” says Angelique. “The height gives the room some dimension, which is great for the effortlessly chic aesthetic Eva is going for here.”

“Seasonal blooms in jewel colors are a go-to recommendation I make to create stylish statements in my own designs,” adds Aaron. Jewel tones are also one of the bigger interior color trends this year.

If you want to try this out in your space, Angelique suggests filling a large and simple vase with your flower of choice (real or fake), such as hydrangeas or lilies.

By utilizing natural materials, chic lighting, and seasonal blooms, you too can create a space that’s stylish and livable.

“Eva has achieved a balance of comfort and drama that can be recreated at home with the right furnishings and accessories,” Aaron finishes by saying.

