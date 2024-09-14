Olivia Rodrigo’s living room feels “relaxed and livable” — designers rate her stylish color choices

I've been obsessed with Olivia Rodrigo's home decorating game for ages. She has a style that's sleek and timeless, yet still showcases her personality.

This time around I'm loving her living room, which she sat down in while chatting with Vogue for its 73 Questions series. I've asked interior designers why her color choices, throw pillows, and bookcase work so well and how you can replicate the Drivers License singer's look at home.

For those on the hunt for playful and pretty living room ideas, Olivia's space has plenty of cool and characterful touches from which to draw inspiration.

73 Questions With Olivia Rodrigo | Vogue - YouTube Watch On

Olivia Rodrigo’s living room mixes together modern and traditional details, with details that anyone can incorporate into their own space (apart from the Grammys, of course).

“Olivia’s gray couch is the star of the room. It’s understated yet sophisticated, and the color is a great alternative to tones like black or beige,” explains Rachel Stringer, design expert at Raleigh Realty.

This is elevated by her choice of throw pillows. “I love that there's a really fun and youthful mix of colors and textures; the sofa has such a warm and inviting look while also feeling decidedly curated,” says Kathy Kuo, interior designer and founder of Kathy Kuo Home.

Mixing light and dark shades like Olivia's is a wonderful way to create a cozy yet contemporary feel.

All of this is complemented by the mid-century modern shelving — a design style Olivia Rodrigo’s dining room also has.

“What I love about this is how it’s styled — Olivia has a mix of books, personal items, and awards all arranged in a way that’s clean but still personal,” says Rachel. “The balance is key here - there’s enough on display to tell a story, but not so much that it feels cluttered.”

If you’re recreating this look, Rachel recommends choosing a solid wood bookcase with clean lines, and when styling it, alternate between books and decorative items. “Don’t feel like you need to fill every inch of space — sometimes less is more,” she adds.

The singer’s home is filled with thoughtful touches that are easy to replicate.

“It's apparent that Olivia feels comfortable in her style and color choices and that she cares about her home looking great as well as feeling really relaxed and livable."

Want to carry on scouting out the star’s home? I’m also a fan of Olivia Rodrigo’s quite luxury kitchen. Or, if you just love her albums’ vibes, we’ve created an Olivia Rodrigo decor edit.