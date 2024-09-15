How often to water monstera, according to gardening pros

Learning how often to water your plants is super important for making sure they thrive properly. Even tropical plants like monstera need to be watered frequently.

I've asked gardening pros exactly when you should water yours and top tips for doing so. “Overwatering can lead to root rot, while underwatering can cause the leaves to droop and develop brown edges, so it's important to get your watering pattern right,” says Lydia Beaumont, gardening expert at Gardeners Yard.

If you're taking care of a monstera plant, keeping it hydrated is key for ensuring it flourishes and grows leaves long-term.

How often to water monstera

In terms of watering this indoor plant, it just depends on what the temperature is like in your home, which tends to change from season to season.

“I water my monsters every 7-10 days in summer, letting the top inch of soil dry out between waterings,” says Joe Gerrior, gardening expert and owner of Gerrior Masonry & Landscape Construction Corp.

He continues, “In winter I water every 10-14 days as monstera growth slows. Check the soil with your finger — if dry an inch deep, it's thirsty.”

Top tips for watering monstera

When watering, Joe also suggests pouring enough so it flows out the drainage holes, moistening the entire root ball. “Never leave a monstera in sitting water — make sure to empty excess within 30 minutes.”

After this, it’s a good idea to check the soil before hydrating it. “Allow the top 1-2 inches to dry before watering again,” suggests Lydia.

Misting a few times a week increases humidity, which the large leaves love. “With proper light, water, and humidity your monstera will thrive, producing split leaves,” Joe adds.

By watering your monstera at the right time, you can ensure that one of the best tropical plants thrives in your home no matter what season it is.

