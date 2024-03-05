10 interior design trends for 2024 to level up your space with

Having interior design trends for 2024 in mind when decorating will help you give your place a refresh for the new year ahead.

We've spoken with interior designers to find out what they have on their radar, why they're in love with them, and how to decorate with these in mind. Affordable luxury and sustainability are just two of the trends to watch out for.

Keeping an eye out for the latest small space design trends? These are the design styles and colors you should be scoping out.

2024 interior design trends

These are the small space decorating ideas that you can count on seeing everywhere this year.

We've also shopped matching buys throughout, in case you want to get styling with these trends ASAP.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Sustainable design

(Image credit: Molly Mahon)

We’re all about sustainable style choices here at Real Homes, so we’ve been thrilled to see vintage-style decor take the spotlight this year.

“In a world where individuality and character are highly valued, there's no better way to achieve a well-designed look than by incorporating vintage furniture and decor into interior spaces,” says Heather Knight-Willcock, interior designer at Heather KW Styles and expert for ShopGoodwill.com.

Heather Knight-Willcock Social Links Navigation Interior designer at Heather KW Styles and expert for ShopGoodwill.com Heather Knight-Willcock is an interior designer based in Southern California. Her refined, approachable style has earned her a reputation for creating engaging and inspiring residential and commercial spaces. She is a huge fan of decorating with vintage pieces to give her rooms a sustainable finish.

She says, “If you do not have any incredible heritage pieces then shopping secondhand not only adds a touch of history to a room but also promotes sustainability and reduces the environmental impact of fast furniture.”

We recommend heading to secondhand furniture stores and thrift shops to find your latest beauty. You could always learn how to upcycle a furniture piece to give it a new lease of life, too.

2. Natural elements

(Image credit: Olenka Design)

The outside world is officially going to make its way inside in 2024, with nature-inspired textures and the best indoor plants.

“From natural, raw wood and stone on furnishings, floorings and cabinets to woven elements and natural textiles such as linen and cotton, nature’s finest materials are go-to's this year,” explains Kim Riley, lead designer and principal at House of Henry Interiors.

Kim Riley Social Links Navigation Lead designer and principal at House of Henry Interiors Kim is the lead designer and principal at House of Henry Interiors. After being a Realtor for 14 years, she discovered her true passion for Interior Design. She returned to the Atlanta area and decided to follow her passion full time & enrolled at The University of Georgia to pursue her education in Interior Design. Kimmie designs homes on both the east and west coasts and works tirelessly to dazzle her clients.

She adds, “Large windows and skylights will allow natural light to stream in, allowing green plants to have their moment in the sun.”

This peaceful aesthetic will be appealing to many who are looking to create calm in their homes.

Easy to grow Costa Farms Tall Pothos Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H10 x W9 x L9

Made from: Natural materials

Price: $19.97 Many of our team members have this plant and can confirm it's a breeze to maintain. Adjustable shelves Winston Porter Tanaga Bookcase Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H85.5 x W24 x D12

Made from: Wood

Price: $419.99 Whether you use this for books or to store your shoes, this is a great, versatile piece to bring in. Water once weekly Costa Farms Tall White Bird of Paradise Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H36

Made from: Natural materials

Price: $28.50 Give any room a tropical vibe by adding this plant, which will grow white flowers.

3. Moody hues

(Image credit: Graham & Brown)

We’ve seen moody paint colors come back in a big way, from cozy bedrooms to living rooms with dark academia decor vibes.

“The Pantone color of the year peach fuzz is a nod to nature, but the true winners in the color popularity contest are dark blues, browns, greens, burgundies and even various shades of black,” Kim explains.

These statement colors will grace countless walls of bedrooms, dining rooms and library/home office combos.

“The darker the better will be the motto and they will be so loved that they'll be found on cabinets and even ceilings in various glossy and lacquered finishes,” she predicts.

Energetic Green 17 Interior Paint Sample Shop at Lick Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2 Jewel tones like emerald green will add serious depth to your small space. Warming Red 06 Eggshell Paint Sample Shop at Lick Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2 Go for the dark academia look with this rich shade, which you can add to all your walls or just one as a statement. Hint of indigo Bold Blue 2064-10 Paint Sample Shop at Benjamin Moore Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2.50 Navy blue isn't quite as harsh as black, and it can be used everywhere from the bathroom to the bedroom.

4. More extensions

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

No, we aren’t talking about hair — we’re talking about taking your space to the next level by adding more space.

Kim explains, “More and more homeowners have found the true secret to flawless entertaining by adding features such as a secondary or back kitchen/butler's pantry.”

If you own your home, Kim says having a working kitchen can house appliances such as the best dishwashers, a large sink (for dirty dishes, of course), a secondary refrigerator, a bread warmer, a coffee station, and a wine fridge.

She adds, “The best part? Your guests will only see your primary kitchen looking picture perfect.”

You’ll also be able to add small kitchen storage ideas into these too.

5. The color greige

(Image credit: Desenio)

For those who love minimalist designs, you’re going to love the color greige. The name doesn’t roll off the tongue, but the shade itself is stunning.

“I’m using a lot of the tone called ‘greige,’ which is a neutral hue between gray and beige,” explains Adriana Hoyos, interior designer and founder of ADRIANA HOYOS.

Adriana Hoyos Social Links Navigation Interior designer and founder of ADRIANA HOYOS Adriana Hoyos is a global leader in furniture and interior design, celebrating 30 years of excellence since launching her eponymous brand, ADRIANA HOYOS Furnishings, in 1994. The brand has since become an industry leader in the high-end residential and hospitality design market. Hoyos is also the founder of ADRIANA HOYOS Design Studio, which focuses on offering design services to clients around the world.

She explains, “I like this color because it’s warmer and seasonless.”

It’s also one of the best small space colors, as it will make any space appear lighter and airier. If you want to try it, this Greige 01 Paint Sample from Lick is a gorgeous color.

6. Curated personal pieces

(Image credit: Molly Mahon)

We always recommend bringing your personality into your home, but in 2024 it’s a huge trend to bring it in as much as possible.

Heather suggests, “Embrace the trend of curated personal spaces by incorporating vintage and thrifted pieces into your home decor.”

“Whether it's a well-worn leather chair, a vintage map, or a collection of eclectic frames, these carefully chosen pieces come together to create a space that is distinctly yours,” she adds.

Say goodbye to cookie-cutter designs and hello to a home that truly reflects the essence of who you are.

7. Affordable luxury

(Image credit: @michelle_interiors)

We saw the quiet luxury design trend make waves in 2023, but you don’t need to splash out loads to make your small space appear luxe.

While you can do this by shopping for newer pieces (for example, we have our eyes on this Etta Avenue Marjorie Chandelier from Wayfair), we also advise shopping around for top-tier quality pieces at lower prices.

“Estate sales, online markets, and thrifting allow you to indulge in the opulence of unique, high-quality pieces without breaking the bank,” Heather says.

From vintage chandeliers to intricately designed furniture, Heather says the allure of affordable luxury lies in the thrill of finding treasures that add a sense of richness to your home, proving that style and elegance are within reach for every budget.

8. Hyper-texturality

(Image credit: Molly Mahon)

We have to admit we’re major tactile shoppers, so we love the fact textures are going to be everywhere in 2024.

Adriana explains, “With hyper-texturality, there is a lot of focus on the tactile experience and the importance of designing spaces that emphasize touch and encourage interaction.”

She says this is achieved through a design that incorporates a variety of materials and textures.

You can quickly do this by draping throw pillows (how cute are these MIULEE Throw Pillow Covers from Amazon?) and blankets onto your couch and bed to add cozy chicness.

Machine washable Tuddrom Decorative Faux Fur Blanket Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W50 x L60

Made from: Faux fur

Price: $13.99 We're ready to snuggle up with this soft blanket, which has over 26,000 five-star ratings. Luxurious and calming Threshold Jacobean Square Throw Pillow Shop at Target Size (in.): W18 x L18

Made from: Polyester

Price: $20 Did somebody call for Bridgerton style? This is giving elegant, Parisian realness. Lightweight Pavilia Light Pink Knit Throw Blanket Shop at Walmart Size (in.): W50 x L60

Made from: Acrylic

Price: $19.99 Transform plain white bedding with this pretty pink blanket which is super dreamy.

9. Organic forms

(Image credit: Sofa.com)

Getting creative with furniture shapes is another way to bring personality and character into your space — and organic forms are big for living room trends this year.

Adriana explains, “They are linked to this idea of balance and connection with nature and bring a sense of fluidity and comfort to a design.”

“We’ve adopted organic forms in our latest collections and interior design projects,” she adds.

We're eyeing this Etta Avenue Hendrix Set from Wayfair to bring this into our homes in the most aesthetic way possible.

10. Mixing and matching

(Image credit: Sofa.com)

We’re officially waving goodbye to bland cookie-cutter interiors and saying hello to throwing everything beautiful into our homes.

Kim explains, “For example, wallpaper will show up in unexpected places, such as bookshelves, bar areas, and even closets.”

She also says mixed metals will be everywhere. “Think of the hardware in your home like the jewelry you wear daily — when it's a few of your favorite pieces, it tells a beautiful story without feeling so designed.”

Don’t be afraid to try out different combos, as you may surprise yourself with how beautiful they end up coming out.

While it's always useful to use interior design trends as a steer for decorating, ultimately so long as you're in love with your home's style, this is the most important thing.

Now you know what designs you should be shopping for this year, you might also find it useful to know the outdated home decor trends to steer clear of.