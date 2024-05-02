The best colors for south-facing rooms that will turn your space into a "welcoming haven," according to designers

The best colors for south-facing rooms will make your sunshine room sizzle with serious style.

If you're blessed with this facing room and want to know how to make it shine even further, we've got you covered with advice from interior designers. From modern neutral colors to jewel tones, there is a shade for all design styles.

When it comes to choosing the best paint colors for your home, being mindful of how the sun hits it is important for making it look warm and inviting.

The best colors for south-facing rooms

After learning how to paint a room like a pro, it's time to choose the perfect hue to help you nail the task first time around. Matching it to the orientation of your home will help eliminate that sinking feeling when it's all done and dry, and you hate the way it looks at all hours of the day and night.

Where our interior design experts have suggested paint colors, we have sought out the closest matches possible.

1. Jewel tones

South-facing rooms get a lot of light and can therefore take much deeper colors well than other spaces. Complement the shimmery rays coming into your space with regal jewel tones that will bring all the Bridgerton design vibes.

“For a bit of drama and sophistication, consider incorporating bold jewel tones into your south-facing room,” explains Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

“A rich burgundy shade, for example, can add depth and personality to the space,” Nina adds. It's also one of the small space color trends for the year.

You can also try sapphire blue (Farrow and Ball's Drawing Room Blue is a clean, graphic shade) if you want to balance the warmth of the natural light entering your room.

Opulent Classic Burgundy HC-182 Paint Sample Shop at Benjamin Moore



Full-bodied and rich, this shade reminds us of a luscious glass of red wine. The color looks completely different throughout the day, which will create a dynamic feel. We recommend pairing it up with dark grays and beiges to really make it pop. For glorious, crisp contrast, pair with a brilliant white ceiling, and wood work.

2. Cool white

Reaching for a trusty neutral is a smart idea, as decorating white walls is a total breeze and offers countless options for accent colors around the room, as well as making it easy to swap seasonal decor and furnishings in and out without clashes.

“Using a cooler-toned white paint will counterbalance the naturally amber-based cast that will be in the space,” explains Carly Shafiroff, interior designer and founder of Carly Jane Design.

Carly’s go-to cool whites are Decorator's White by Benjamin Moore and Cloud Cover by Benjamin Moore, which are both dazzling shades that are worth grabbing tins of for your whole house.

Illuminating White 07 Interior Paint Sample Shop at Lick



This has nothing but white in its undertones, giving it a crisp, cool, look. Lick's samples are helpfully peel-and-stick, so you can move this sample around your room and see how it looks when the light hits it at different points in the day, what it looks like at night, under a light, or in shadow.

3. Terracotta

If you enjoy bathing in the sun in your south-facing room, make it feel even more warm by bringing in a truly Mediterranean shade.

Nina says, “Earthy tones such as terracotta can bring a sense of groundedness and harmony to a south-facing room. This warm, earthy color pairs well with natural light and creates a welcoming and relaxed ambiance."

For those who love the shade but are hesitant to bring it in with paint, you could always try adding terracotta decorative accents such as the Mercury Row Throw Pillow from Wayfair. It's reversible, machine-washable, and comes complete with the correct insert.

Baked Terra Cotta Paint Sample Shop at Benjamin Moore



The rosy undertones in this color will really come out when the sun hits your south-facing room. It also comes in six shade variations ranging from light to dark, so you can really pin down the one which is best for your home, the room in questions and most suited to your taste.

4. Pastels

Don’t sleep on bringing in cute colors, as they can show off your playful personality and make your space feel ultra-cozy. We especially love seeing them paired with pretty spring home decor picks.

“Soft pastel shades like light lavender or blush pink can enhance the airy feel of a south-facing room,” Nina says. "Pastel colors reflect light beautifully and add a serene feeling to the space.”

You could bring in multiple pastels at once by picking the right wall art print, such as the My Room My Rules poster from Desenio which would look adorable hung up on a kids’ room wall and comes in two different sizes.

Desenio's fun and colorful Candy Garden collection of artwork had the ladies in the Real Homes office swooning as we're all suckers for dopamine decorating and most of the pieces would complement your fun pastel paints whilst also adding texture — an easy way to add visual intrigue.

Lavender Lipstick 2072-50 Paint Sample Shop at Lick



This muted lilac pairs up well with navy blues and cool whites. We like the fact it's a fun shade, but can be pared back with neutral decor for a refined finish when required. If you'd like a warmer alternative, Benjamin Moore's Purple Easter Egg is sweet, too, and has a hint more warming red pigment in its makeup from what we can see.

5. Metallics

If your south-facing room isn’t too big, bringing in metallic colors that can reflect light will make a small room look bigger.

Nina explains, “Shades like silver or gold can enhance the luminous quality of a south-facing room.”

Nina also suggests incorporating metallic finishes on light fixtures and mirrors (the Zadro Mirror from Saks has three-color light settings and brightness adjustability) to catch and reflect sunlight.

Our budget swaps for Anthropologie's beautiful gold Gleaming Primrose Mirror, with French-inspired ornate detailing and floral crowns would be the perfect addition to any room.

Metallic Silver 2132-60 Paint Sample Shop at Benjamin Moore



The hint of blue in this will help cool down your sunny south-facing room. It also absorbs light beautifully throughout the day. We recommend pairing this up with dark grays and whites to create a clean, modern look. We love how the retailer's website allows you to toggle the view to see how the paint looks in natural morning, afternoon, ambient, and night lighting.

6. Navy blue

Love your south-facing room’s glow but also are a fan of moody hues? We don’t blame you — they’re wonderfully relaxing and are one of the top interior design trends for the year.

“To create depth and contrast in a south-facing room, experiment with darker hues like navy blue,” Nina suggests. "Use this dark color strategically to anchor the space and add visual interest.”

Darker hues can create a cozy and intimate atmosphere, especially in larger south-facing rooms.

To include this in a more subtle way, you could always paint a side table this shade (or grab one already made with it, such the ABBSR Plant Pot Table from Walmart which has a detachable tray and is easy to clean).

Bold Blue 2064-10 Paint Sample Shop at Benjamin Moore



Inky and inviting, this blue color is deep and dreamy. Make it stand out even more by contrasting it with creams and whites. Or, marry it with light blues, wooden and naturally rustic decor and furnishings touches to bring the coastal grandmother aesthetic into your space.

7. Beige

If you want to really lean into the soft lighting coming into your space, bring this out even further by choosing a shade of beige.

“Beige complements the abundance of natural light and can be painted on both the walls and the ceiling,” Nina explains.

Alternatively, you can always bring it down low onto the floor, such as with the Cyrus Beige Rug from Ruggable pictured above which has four pad options, is washable, and comes in three different shapes.

White 06 Paint Sample Shop at Lick



This comforting shade is sure to turn your south-facing room into a relaxing space to chill out in. Lick shoppers also say this is easy to apply, making it a fab choice for those who are brand-new to the painting world.

Choosing the best colors for south-facing rooms is all about harnessing the natural light to create a harmonious home whatever the time of day.

Nina finishes by saying, “Experiment with different color combinations and textures to personalize your space and transform it into a welcoming haven filled with natural light and style.”

If you’re next painting project is on another aspect of your home, our guide on the best colors for north-facing rooms will set you on the right path.