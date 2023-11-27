Small space interior design trends for 2024 — 7 styles you'll be seeing everywhere

Knowing the small space interior design trends for 2024 is useful for making your place as fashionable as possible. Small spaces such as apartments may not have a lot of square footage, but with the right additions, you can really make the most out of their potential.

Following small space trends will give you a good guide on what’s working for interior designers and what will be popular in the future. Whether you’re just looking for ideas to elevate your space with or like your home to look as current as possible, having these trends at the back of your mind will make styling your space a lot easier.

If you’ve been looking through small space decorating ideas and want to see what interior trends will be popular in 2024, I’m here to help. I’ve spoken to experts to find out which design ideas you should have on your radar and why they’re brilliant for smaller homes.

7 small space design trends to look out for in 2024

Ready to get started? From small space storage ideas to gorgeous finishing touches, these trends are all easy to bring into your home. Where relevant, I’ve also rounded up buys to help you get the look.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Less focus on extreme maximalism

(Image credit: @picsfromcandice)

This year has seen playful colors and styles such as Barbiecore and maximalism aesthetics come into people’s homes — and that will continue into 2024 in a more toned-down way.

“Homeowners are placing a greater focus on personalizing their homes with decorations and home essentials that create a curated aesthetic,” says Christina Giaquinto, professional organizer and brand ambassador for Modular Closets. She adds that keeping a home sparsely decorated and constantly striving towards a 'bare minimum' is no longer a major focus.

Christina Giaquinto Social Links Navigation Professional organizer and brand ambassador for Modular Closets Christina Giaquinto is a professional organizer and brand ambassador for Modular Closets. She focuses on giving her clients the tools, methods, and techniques to transform their lives and homes through decluttering and organizing.

Wondering how to incorporate this into your home without making it feel cluttered? “Using bright colors, large patterns, and textural details will add personality to your space and give it depth,” explains Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight.

Artem Kropovinsky Social Links Navigation Interior design expert Artem Kropovinsky is an interior design expert and founder of Arsight, an award-winning interior design studio based in New York.

2. Neutral color palettes

(Image credit: @sundayharris)

Neutral colors like beige, tan, and white will continue to be a major trend for small living spaces. “Homeowners will utilize a neutral and all-white decor palette to reflect light, which will help make the small room appear bigger and brighter,” says Giaquinto. She adds that all-white and neutral tones are also easy on the eyes, calming, and uplifting.

3. Prioritising function over style

(Image credit: @ma_vie_lala)

Although certain colors and styles will be popular, Giaquinto says that the focus is shifting to function and practicality over style and aesthetics. “While beauty and aesthetics are important for enhancing the overall feel of a living space, there is now a much greater focus on designing a space with items that are more functional than merely decorative.” Having a space that works for you practically will make it easier to live in the space, too.

4. Multi-functional furniture

(Image credit: @highboyla)

The need for practicality has also helped spark a rise in multi-purpose furniture for 2024. “This includes storage ottomans, wall-mounted desks, and sofa beds,” says Ricky Allen, interior designer and founder of Ever Wallpaper. He says that these types of furniture not only serve their primary purpose but also provide additional storage or can be easily converted into a different function.

Ricky Allen Social Links Navigation Interior designer and director Ricky Allen is an interior designer and the director of Ever Wallpaper. It sells high-quality wallpapers and murals, using non-toxic, odorless, and environmentally friendly materials.



5. Creating the illusion of space

(Image credit: @picsfromcandice)

Small space dwellers are increasingly using clever tricks to make their small spaces appear bigger — a design style that will still thrive in 2024. “Another trend I’ve seen gaining popularity is using mirrors to create an illusion of space,” says Allen. “Mirrors add depth and light to a room and can make a small space appear larger.” This is especially useful in smaller areas with more than traditional windows.

6. Personalized organization solutions

(Image credit: @themarshallconcept)

As well as bringing in personality through style elements, Giaquinto says that people will prefer customized home organization products over generic, cookie-cutter ones. “Homeowners are now opting for organizational tools and essentials that help them personalize their living space, in addition to keeping it decluttered and organized.”

If custom storage solutions are too expensive for you, you can still personalize storage solutions in a budget-friendly way. For example, you could choose storage boxes with labels you can write on or trays and boxes with initials on them.

7. Natural elements

(Image credit: @picsfromcandice)

Using indoor plants within small space designs will continue to be popular in 2024. “Plants add a touch of greenery and life to a space,” Allen explains. “Homeowners will decorate their small spaces with succulents, house plants, terrariums with pebbles and water, and other natural elements, as it helps to evoke a feeling of calmness,” adds Giaquinto. For those with limited floor space, Allen adds that vertical gardens and hanging planters are great options.

FAQs

What are the small space interior design trends for 2024? Small space interior design trends for 2024 are all about making your home work harder for you. These include using neutral colors to add brightness, practical pieces like multi-functional furniture, and personalized pieces to add depth and interest

Are accent walls out of style for small spaces in 2024? Accent walls are a stylish way to bring personality into your space in a clutter-free way. Therefore, they will continue to be in style for 2024.

When decorating your small space, the most important thing of all is making sure that it works for you. While knowing the trends can be a useful guide, ultimately the best idea is to choose colors and styles that you’re happy with — whether they’re fashionable or that you just think are fabulous.

Now you know what small space design trends to go for, you might be wondering how else you can upgrade your place. These small space organization ideas will also help make your place feel fresh for 2024.