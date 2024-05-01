These Bridgerton design ideas are perfect for bringing the romantic look of the hit Netflix show into your home on a budget

Esteemed members of the Ton, we admit we're in love with Bridgerton design ideas. Dare we say we're into them as much as Colin is into Penelope? If you're a fan of the Netflix show's regal and romantic aesthetic, our budget guide is for you.

Our designers have dished gorgeous inspo and tips to channel the look affordably in your home. Budget statement chandeliers, vintage furniture, and fab florals are among the seven featured.

For those wanting to keep up with the latest interior design trends but still keep things elegant, turning to the beauty of Bridgerton is one of our favorite ways to go.

Gorgeous Bridgerton design ideas

Dearest readers, you are most likely going to want to redecorate after reading this. Whether you're looking for spring home decor ideas or just love the regalcore look, we've got a ton of affordable design ideas for all.

Where our interior designers have recommended specific products to help you get the look, our team of experienced in-house shoppers have curated matching buys from reliable retailers, and explained why we have chosen them.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Choose sumptuous fabrics

(Image credit: Ruggable)

You might not live in Queen Charlotte’s palace, but that doesn’t mean you can’t bring Bridgerton design into your space with luxe fabrics.

“Choose velvet upholstery for sofas and armchairs, tufted rugs with floral patterns (the versatile Bridgerton Fit For a Queen Rug from Ruggable is washable), and brocade or damask patterns for throw pillows and bedding,” says Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

We recommend shopping in-store to make sure you pick designs you truly love the feel of — but if you can’t, be sure to check product materials and customer reviews before adding to your cart.

13 sizes Bridgerton Royal Garden Multicolor Tufted Rug Shop at Ruggable Size (ft.): From W2 x L3

Made from: Polyester

Price: From $159 Rich blues and playful flowers will transform any space, whether you lay it down in your living area or in front of your bed. This is from Bridgerton's official Ruggable range, so you can be sure it's a guaranteed way of getting the look. The rug itself is machine washable, and great for comfort and durability due to its medium pile. Machine washable Laura Ashley Keighley Quilt Set Shop at Wayfair Sizes: Twin + 1 sham / Queen + 2 shams / King + 2 shams

Made from: Cotton

Price: From $51.54 Watching the show has made us want to bring wisteria into our backyards ASAP, but we just don't have the space. That's why we're instead reaching for this duvet set, which is from one of our top bedding brands. It's also reversible, which is useful if you're known for a British-style tea in bed. 250 lb. capacity Etta Avenue Hendrix Barrel Chair Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H31 x W30 x D28

Made from: Velvet

Price: $199.99 You don't have to be too obvious with the florals. The back of this chair look like petals in the chicest way possible. We love the pretty pink, but it does come in 13 other colors to suit your home. Real Homes editor Punteha van Terheyden has this item for her vanity space, and confirms it looks much more expensive than it is, is deeply padded for comfort and feels spacious unlike other narrow clam-style accent chairs.

2. Hang up a stunning chandelier

(Image credit: Laura Ashley)

Whether you have a dining room that can accomodate a Bridgerton-style ball, or a small living space, illuminating it with a dazzling chandelier is a must for chaneling the hit Netflix series.

“Choose a crystal or glass fixture with ornate details to create a focal point in any sized space,” Nina suggests. "A beautiful chandelier adds drama and elegance reminiscent of the grand interiors seen in the Bridgerton household and palace.”

These don’t necessarily need to cost a lot to look good, either. We like the LaLuLa Chandelier from Amazon for its affordability at $65.95 and like the dimmable feature, which makes it multifunctional and perfect for small space that often need to double, or triple up use of limited space for various tasks and moods.

Organic metal Crystorama Rollins 6-Light Chandelier Shop at Saks Size (in.): H20 x D24

Made from: Steel

Price: $298 A six-light chandelier for under $300? We don't see that price point often for this type of light and though we haven't had hands on this fixture, we love how the white lampshade gives it a modern and clean look, while the beautiful glass droplets add a unique refinement. Hanging it near a window will throw pretty shimmer around the room, bringing a playful sparkle to your space. Joss & Main Light Drum Pendant Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H15 x W16.5 x D16.5

Made from: Silk, steel

Price: $190 If glitz and glamor aren't your vibe, this boho-style chandelier may be the sleek solution for you. It still has a touch of luxe thanks to the gold trim, but the silk tassels give it a relaxed, playful look. We suggest pairing it with dainty floral wallpaper like the picture above to contrast the light's chic, solid design. No assembly required Lynnoland Gold Chandelier Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H47 x W28 x L‎28

Made from: Metal

Price: $69.99 This fixture proves you don't have to spend a lot to bring a chandelier in. We like how the height is adjustable, so you're not banging your head on it in small rooms that have ceiling lights over walk areas (rather than over a dining table). It also has a special rod ensuring the height stays stable once you find the right position. The Real Homes team particularly love the slim, angled arms and the modern touch this design brings to what is typically a very ornate and elaborate object.

3. Look for antique furniture

(Image credit: Divine Savages)

To create a truly authentic Bridgerton design, scope out secondhand furniture stores like Goodwill to find pieces with charming character.

Nina says, “Integrate antique or vintage-inspired furniture pieces to capture the essence of Regency style. Look for items with graceful curves, carved details, and cabriole legs."

As well as this, you can always upholster vintage furniture so it matches your space.

“If you've already got a lot of floral, consider using a cozy velvet option, such as this Kravet Venetian Peacock,“ suggests Amanda Wyatt, interior designer and founder of Design Insider.

She also suggests choosing a French-style vanity (the One Allium Way Vanity from Wayfair comes fully assembled) to evoke the romanticism of 19th-century design — after all, where else are you going to sit down to style your Penelope Featherington-style curls?

4. Decorate with fresh blooms

(Image credit: Truffle Tablescapes)

For those looking for spring table decor ideas or design touches for your sideboards, fresh blooms are perfect for bringing in the Bridgerton design look.

Nina says, “Adorn your home with fresh flowers and botanical prints to evoke the lush gardens of the English countryside. Arrange bouquets of roses, peonies, and hydrangeas in elegant vases throughout your living space.”

We’re a particular fan of bold and beautiful hydrangeas as they have big blooms and you can grow hydrangeas in pots indoors, a handy thing to know when propagating.

Style them in an elegant vase (the Anelise Vase from Anthropologie is made from stoneware and is watertight) and you'll have a gorgeous centerpiece.

5. Pick gilded accents

(Image credit: Divine Savages)

One of the best ways to make your small space look luxe is by embracing the Regency era’s opulence with gilded accents and accessories.

Nina suggests, “Incorporate gold-framed mirrors, decorative trays, candlesticks, and picture frames to add a touch of opulence to your decor.”

Amanda agrees, “Simply type in "gilded mirror" into Etsy and fall in love with over 1200 designs. Or if you are looking for a modern replica that's always in stock, you can't go wrong with the Anthropologie Gold Primrose Mirror."

It's available in four sizes, but on the pricier side. For a cheaper alternative with the same look, try Wayfair's Anglo Arendahl Traditional Accent Mirror, usually priced around $100.

You don’t need to go overboard with these either — just a couple will add refinement to your space.

Wipe clean Regina Andrew Plaza Round Mirror Shop at Saks Size (in.): D36

Made from: Resin, glass

Price: $625 This mirror marries together modernity and traditional style beautifully. Place this in your bathroom to create an eye-catching statement. You could also hang it as a small entryway mirror, so you can do final checks before you leave the house. 10" projection Blossom Sconce Shop at Anthropologie Size (in.): H16 x W6.5

Made from: Glass, metal

Price: $198 Bring together florals and sophisticated lighting with this wall sconce which has made its way firmly onto our wish lists. for it's unique flower shaped lamp — we don't see that often in sconces, which are usually round, conical, or slim. Shoppers add that it's romantic, elegant, solid, and looks especially lovely in powder rooms. We think it'll also work well in small home offices, next to beds, or to subtly style entrance hall sideboards. Two sizes available Tizo Lucite Serving Tray Shop at Saks Size (in.): H1.25 x W8 x L12

Made from: Acrylic

Price: $79 Whether you use it as a makeup tray or to help you carry a spot of afternoon tea into the drawing room, this will work either way — especially as it's easy to wipe clean if you have any spillages. It comes in clear, silver, and multicolor, but of course we've gone for gold for ultimate Ton vibes.

6. Mix textures and patterns

(Image credit: Ruggable / Bridgerton)

Going for a maximalist look by mixing together patterns and textures is a beautiful way to layer Bridgerton design ideas to your space.

“Look for designs featuring botanical motifs, delicate stripes, or elaborate damasks,” Nina says.

Amanda adds, “If you are feeling bold, repeat either the wallpaper or the fabric pattern on the room's drapery panels as well,” she adds.

For a less permanent solution, you could always add peel-and-stick wallpaper panels to your wall, such as with the LoveShackFancy Wallpaper from Wayfair which comes in pink, blue, and gray.

7. Finish with personalized touches

(Image credit: Avalon Home)

Complete your Bridgerton design inspo by bringing a personalized touch throughout your home, to tie the whole place together in true regal fashion.

“Add embroidered napkins, towels, and romantic portraits in gilded frames to evoke the ambiance of a stately home,” Nina suggests.

You can also do this with trinket trays, such as this sweet Collective Home Jewelry Tray from Amazon which is made from sturdy ceramic and would make a great gift.

With these Bridgerton design ideas, you can transform your modern home into a romantic retreat reminiscent of Regency England.

“Embrace luxurious fabrics, elegant furnishings, and refined details to capture the essence of Bridgerton and create a space with charm and sophistication,” Nina finishes by saying.

If you want to carry on shopping for more gorgeous designs in this style, you may also like Ruggable’s Morris & Co Spring Collection.