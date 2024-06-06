The brown trend is doing the rounds — here's 7 ways to make it work in a small space

It's official: the brown trend is in right now. At first, I was surprised to see this color make a big comeback. But, after speaking to interior designers, I'm officially converted to its versatility and warmth.

We delved into why they're loving decorating with it and how to bring it into small spaces. One of my apprehensions about the color is the fact it can make spaces look dark, so I've asked them for tips on how to avoid this. Embracing brass accents, adding reflective tiles, and opting for lighter browns are easy ways to enjoy it.

If you're looking to follow interior design color trends for the year, bringing brown into your small space is a beautiful way to go.

Brown trend — everything you need to know about styling it in small spaces

Following small space color trends for the year is a brilliant way to find new shades you might not have thought of using.

My interior designer experts have recommended specific buys to help you get the look throughout, which I've curated highly-rated matching picks from trusted retailers.

1. Embrace brass or gold accents

Add sparkle and shine with brass or gold accents, which are also one of the biggest summer decor trends this year.

“These metallics complement brown beautifully by adding a touch of elegance and warmth,” explains Andrea Schumacher, interior designer and founder of Andrea Schumacher Interiors.

“The rich tones of brass and gold highlight the depth of brown, creating a luxurious and inviting space,” she adds.

Andrea suggests using gold-framed mirrors, brass light fixtures, or gold-accented furniture (the Etta Avenue Leslie End Table from Wayfair comes fully assembled and is made from strong aluminum) to enhance the brown elements in your room.

Spot clean Regina Andrew Ibiza Mirror Shop at Saks Size (in.): H31.5 x W30.25 x D1.25

Made from: Resin, MDF

Price: $475 Choosing a striking mirror will allow it to become a focal point in your home, which is a great way to distract the eye from the limited size of the space. I'm loving the organic shape and antique finish of this one, which gives it a vintage look. Hang it up opposite a window to fully reflect light, which will make a small room appear bigger. Dimmable Beachcrest Home Mervyn Vanity Light Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H10 x W24 x D7.25

Made from: Glass, brass

Price: $79.99 Give your small brown room a glow-up with this chic wall sconce that's made from hand-blown glass. This is suitable for use in damp spaces, and I think it would work especially well for those looking for coastal small bathroom ideas or industrial small bathroom ideas. Wayfair shoppers say the quality is fantastic for the price and that the color is perfect. Watertight Threshold Tall Brass Vase Shop at Target Size (in.): H11 x W4

Made from: Iron

Price: $15 Target reviewers love this chic and versatile pot, saying it's just the right shade of gold, looks expensive, and is super high-quality. I like the fact that it can be used for everything from storing large kitchen utensils to displaying leafy indoor plants. To care for it, just spot clean and wipe it carefully, so you don't scratch it.

2. Try taupe tones

While darker colors can make a small space look darker, going for taupe when bringing in this brown trend is a smart move — especially as it’s one of the best colors for north-facing rooms.

“Light taupe tones are the best if you have a small and limited space, as they won’t overwhelm the area and will create a sense of openness,” explains Priyanshi Jain, interior designer and founder of Pixels & Spaces.

She recommends coloring the walls with it (Lick's Taupe 03 Paint Sample is the same shade pictured above and has warm red undertones) or laying down rugs in taupe tones (the Laine Ivory & Natural Rug from Ruggable comes in three different shapes and is washable) to create a cozy, relaxed vibe.

Accessorizing with taupe is an enjoy way to enjoy the brown trend without committing to putting the hue on your walls or buying brown big-ticket furniture items.

3. Choose slimline furniture

Choosing small space furniture in brown trending tones is an easy way to bring in the color — but when you do so, be sure to choose pieces that are slimline.

“Opt for furniture pieces that are not overboard or too bulky, as these types of furniture can make the place feel clustered and overwhelmed,” suggests Priyanshi.

You don’t need to spend a lot to do this, either — for example, the Mainstays Side Table from Walmart is under $15, folds, and is portable.

250 lb. weight capacity Sand and Stable Hertford Accent Chair Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H29 x W26 x D32

Made from: Linen, wood

Price: $142.99 I think this low-profile mid-century-look seat is perfect seat for cozying up with a book. Decorate it with fluffy throw pillows and textured throw blankets to make it look even more inviting. It also has major eco-credentials, with it being made from a FSC mix and being 100% FSC certified. Along with this, the chair comes with a lengthy 60-day warranty. Three colors available AllModern Nikolai Wood Dining Table Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H29.5 x W39.5 x L39.5

Made from: Wood

Price: $174 This would look amazing in mid-century dining rooms, thanks to its sophisticated shape that still feels effortlessly timeless. It will seat four people, so it's ideal for those looking for small dining room ideas. It also comes together within basic butt joinery, which will make it easy to slot in the pieces. 100% iron base Kate and Laurel Karlsen Side Table Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H24 x W16

Made from: Wood, metal

Price: $117.47 The shape of this makes it ideal for narrow living rooms and narrow bedrooms, which often have small gaps that need filling. I also think it would work well in small entryways as a place to store keys and small storage units. The best part? It only takes two steps to assemble it.

4. Pair blue and brown together

Even though brown is trending, this doesn’t mean you have to solely bring this color in when incorporating it into your home.

“Pairing brown with blue can bring a balanced and harmonious feel to a small space — for instance, a blue couch or a blue rug can complement the warm tones of brown furniture or walls,” says Andrea.

I have my eye on the Mercury Row Brumback Velvet Couch from Wayfair, which has over 600 five-star reviews from shoppers on Wayfair who say it’s vibrant, sturdy, and ultra-soft.

“The coolness of blue contrasts with the warmth of brown, creating a visually appealing and dynamic look,” she continues.

If you want to brighten the area, Andrea recommends opting for lighter shades of blue. “On the other hand, darker blues can provide a richer, more dramatic effect,” she adds.

5. Paint an accent wall

If you’re really committed to going all-in with the brown trend and want to paint your walls with it, you might not want to cover all of them.

“Instead of coloring the whole room brown, consider coloring an accent wall with a chocolate brown shade,” recommends Priyanshi.

For those looking for the perfect rich shade, Benjamin Moore’s Wenge pictured above (available as a paint sample) is a delicious, deep shade that pairs well with taupe, beige, and light pink.

Priyanshi says choosing a darker tone like this will add a touch of depth and coolness to the area.

6. Reach for glossy brown tiles

Want to zhuzh up your kitchen or bathroom tiles with a color that isn’t just plain white? The brown trend can look gorgeous and glossy in this format.

“Brown tiles can add a natural, earthy element to the space — consider using brown tiles with different textures or finishes to add visual interest and depth,” Andrea suggests.

Whether it's a glossy brown subway tile for a sleek, reflective look or a matte, textured tile for a more rustic feel, Andrea says tiles can effectively anchor the room in warm, inviting tones.

I'm a big fan of this idea, so I've added the Bond Tiles Arbor Porcelain Tiles from Wayfair to my basket, as I love the geometric shapes and the fact they're water-resistant.

7. Vary the brown tones

Create dimension and interest in your trendy brown small space by varying the brown trend tones you bring into it.

“The vibe you're trying to achieve greatly influences how you should use brown,” says Andrea.

To brighten a space, she suggests pair brown with lighter colors, such as light blues.

“Or, if your goal is to create a more intimate and darker ambiance, consider using varying shades of dark brown or even incorporating black,” Andrea adds.

This monochromatic approach can add sophistication without making it feel cramped, as enjoyed in two-tone kitchens.

Whether you want to go all-out with paint or would rather go for something more subtle, this color is a must-try.

“Using the brown trend in your home strategically can make the place look warm, inviting, and spacious,” Priyanshi finishes by saying.

One of the other trends we’ve seen pop up this season is Amalficore, which brings together earthy tones and colorful accents.