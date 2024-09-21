7 rustic kitchen ideas that bring back timeless charm to the heart of your home

Rustic kitchens are all about warmth, charm, and personality, and a rustic style in the heart of the home, lets you have fun with decor by mixing textures, colors, and treasured heirlooms for a space that feels uniquely your own.

Whether you have a tiny kitchen or a big open plan, this look can work wonders. If you're tired of the clean lines and simplicity of modern kitchens, a rustic kitchen style fully leans into an organic, laid-back vibe where a bit of 'perfectly imperfect' is right at home. The beauty of the rustic kitchen is its well worn look, almost as though it’s been a work in progress over many years

Think weathered wood, flea market finds, rugged stone floors, and surfaces that tell a story. It’s a style where the quirks are celebrated, and everything gets better with age. So, if you love a kitchen with character, this one’s for you!

We've rounded up our 7 favorite rustic kitchen ideas and asked our experts to share their top tips and advice for designing a charming kitchen that feels just like the heart of the home.

1. Invest in a range cooker

(Image credit: deVOL)

Rustic kitchens and range cookers are made for each other. In fact I would argue that a rustic kitchen might look a little strange with anything more contemporary! With their nostalgic charm and good looks, range cookers effortlessly slip into the rustic vibe.

Vincent Larson, lead interior designer at Copper Smith gives us some handy tips when choosing the right range for your kitchen, ‘Opt for a cooker with a vintage or heritage look, perhaps with enamel finishes in classic colors like cream, sage, or deep burgundy. The cooker should feel substantial and timeless, something that looks like it’s been part of the kitchen for generations.'

And whilst they can effortlessly blend in, a well-placed range cooker can also take center stage as a stunning focal point, especially if your home is missing those classic architectural details.

Try carving out a spot for your range and frame it with textured colored tiles, such as these 'vintage leather' colored tiles from Fireclay, or a striking backsplash. A well-placed range cooker framed with a decorative element is what a fireplace and mantle is to a living room.

2. Make a display of pots and pans

(Image credit: deVOL)

Kitchens are made for living, and a rustic kitchen embraces this philosophy to the fullest. Its whole charm lies in celebrating the lived-in look. Bring your pots and pans out into the open with open shelving or a classic pot rack, which not only keeps your cookware right at your fingertips, but also transforms them into standout design elements.

Choose pieces that complement the rustic style, such as iron skillets, shiny copper pots, and vintage wooden utensils. When displayed with a little creativity, these everyday items bring tons of personality and visual flair to your kitchen as well as keeping your kitchen space organized.

A handy tip for those with a smaller kitchen, utilizing the ceiling space not only frees up cupboard space but you get a fully functioning design feature out of it as well. This rusty finished ceiling-mounted pot rack from Wayfair is a great place to start!

Brass English Country Tap Shop at Wayfair Price: $425.34 For a touch of vintage charm, the Kingston Brass English Country Kitchen Bridge Faucet with Brass Sprayer is the perfect choice. With elegant curves, solid brass construction, and drip-free ceramic disc cartridges, it's built for style and durability. The matching brass sprayer adds extra flair and functionality to your kitchen. Detailed Country Estate Teapot Shop at Wayfair Price: $210 This stately teapot features charming illustrations inspired by idyllic British country life. An elegant piece that brings a touch of heritage to any table. Set of 2 Nu Steel Quarts Copper Pan Shop at Wayfair Price: $20.99 for set of 2 Inspired by French gastronomy, these saucepans offer excellent heat conductivity and a stunning, hammered finish that ages beautifully. Perfect for preparing, presenting, and storing dishes, they bring luxury and functionality to any kitchen.

3. Try 'curtain skirts' rather than cupboard doors

(Image credit: Ca Pietra)

With all that weathered wood, mismatched tiles, and vintage metals, a rustic kitchen can sometimes feel a bit rough around the edges. That’s where a kitchen skirt comes in. Adding one of these can instantly soften the space and bring a touch of personality.

They’re super easy to install and clean, plus they hide any clutter with style. In fact they can be a little more forgiving if you have over stuffed cupboards! Swap out the doors for a kitchen skirt on just a few units or one side, and watch how it breaks up the rigid look.

And the best bit? You can get really creative with fabrics, adding a pop of color and pattern without ever picking up a paintbrush.

If a poppier bit of color isn’t your style, Vincent suggests ’If you're going for cottage-like charm, choose natural fabrics like linen or cotton in earthy tones or simple patterns. These curtains can also introduce a bit of texture and movement, contrasting nicely with more solid materials like wood and metal.’

4. Lean into earthy colors

(Image credit: deVOL)

Bright colors aren’t the usual choice in a rustic kitchen, this style is all about embracing warmth, comfort, and vintage charm. With its love for natural, organic textures, the color scheme should follow suit.

Helen Parker, creative director at deVOL shares her go-to approach, ‘Lighter colors and not too much color are best for this look. Keep things natural, both in the materials you use and the accessories you include. Stick to a simple palette and avoid splashes of bright colors. Even if you want a moodier vibe, keep it soft and natural.’

Think soft off-whites on the walls such as Pale Oak by Benjamin Moore, paired with deep greens or rich browns for the cabinetry. That's a great place to start! Finish the look off by layering in some vintage wooden shelving, aged brass taps, and a few natural woven runners.

5. Opt for weathered metal finishes

(Image credit: Armac Martin)

Taps might not be the first thing you think of in kitchen design, but they play a huge role in both function and style. In a rustic kitchen, a standard chrome tap won’t cut it, and it’ll look oddly placed amongst all the other textures

Instead, opt for aged brass or copper taps. Not only do these finishes add a beautiful, warm touch, but they also develop a unique patina over time, which only adds to their charm. As they interact with their environment, they subtly change color, creating a dynamic, organic look that evolves with use.

And don’t forget about style! Choose traditional taps with a bit of height and intricate details, and keep an eye out for extra touches like porcelain handles on mixers.

6. Embrace unfinished textures

(Image credit: Ca Pietra)

In a rustic kitchen, imperfections aren’t just acceptable, they’re part of the charm! What might seem like unfinished walls or a rough floor in a modern setting can become key elements of your kitchen’s character.

Instead of seeing these features as jobs that need fixing, embrace them as integral parts of the rustic look. A painted brick wall, a weathered wooden floor, or even slightly chipped tiles contribute to a lived-in atmosphere that defines the rustic style.

For older homes, particularly those with original architectural features like exposed wood beams, these elements are essentially doing half the decorating for you. Their imperfections blend seamlessly with the rustic aesthetic and every detail only adds to the overall charm.

7. Dress shelves with vintage crockery

(Image credit: Annika Reed)

If you’re a flea market addict or have an enviable treasure trove of vintage ceramics just waiting to be displayed, a rustic kitchen design is the place to do it. Invest in floating shelves and make a display out of all your beautiful crockery. While your usual dinner plates might still live behind closed doors, a rustic kitchen is all about breaking free from the minimalist mold.

Helen has some expert advice on adding in the finishing touches to your rustic kitchen space ‘Keep things light and bright, but add in small touches of vintage. I would focus on keeping each addition to the room well-considered and thoughtfully chosen. Space and light are very important and if you add touches of darker shades then balance them with brighter colors but not too contrasting, just a lighter shade to keep an overall feeling of calm.'

With few rules to follow, a lamp on the countertop won't look out of place, and displaying slightly mismatched pieces is encouraged. Consider hanging vintage plates or an old oil painting alongside a cherished heirloom teapot or a weathered wooden bowl. The finishing touches in a rustic kitchen are where you can truly make the space your own and really have some fun!

A rustic kitchen is more than just a design choice, it's an invitation to fill your home with warmth, charm, and a bit of personality.

Think of it as a celebration of all the little details that make a space feel truly lived-in. The gentle patina on those aged brass taps, open shelves packed with your favorite crockery, and vintage finds that add character in every corner.

It’s about embracing the imperfect and letting your space tell its own story.