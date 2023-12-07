Pantone's color of the year for 2024 is Peach Fuzz — here's everything you need to know about decorating with it

Pantone's color of the year for 2024 has been much-anticipated — but it has finally dropped. The color is 13-1023 Peach Fuzz, which is a velvety, warm shade, that's as dreamy as the name suggests.

The company is known for being the universal language of color and its color-matching system, so it's the go-to place for knowing which shades we should have on our radar. This is useful to know when decorating any home, as it can help inspire you to refresh your space in a way you might not have thought of.

If you're looking for small space color trends and want to know all about Pantone's color for 2024, I'm here for you. I've found out everything I can about the new shade and how to decorate with it.

(Image credit: Pantone)

Pantone color of the year 2024

If you're looking to decorate with the latest small space interior design trends, this color is such a stylish way to make your home look renewed and relaxed.

Everything you need to know about Pantone's color of the year 2024

(Image credit: Pantone)

Pink shades have been popular in 2023 thanks to the Barbiecore trend movement, but clearly this warmer, peachy shade is the way to go in 2024. “In seeking a hue that echoes our innate yearning for closeness and connection, we chose a color radiant with warmth and modern elegance,” says Leatrice Eiseman, Pantone's executive director. “It's a shade that resonates with compassion, offers a tactile embrace, and effortlessly bridges the youthful with the timeless.”

In terms of home decor, Pantone itself says that it's a versatile shade that can work as either a bold statement or a subtle color splash. It says that incorporating 13-1023 Peach Fuzz will help create a welcoming ambiance. Whether it's on a painted wall, used home décor, or acts as an accent within a pattern, the peachy shade will add a comforting presence to your home.

Pantone color of the year 2024 decor buys

Want to bring the color into your space ASAP? These beautiful buys will help you do just that.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

Washable 1. Pantone Peach Fuzz Pop Divide Rug Shop at Ruggable Price: From $119 Throwing down a rug is an easy way to add this color into your space. This would work especially well as a small entryway rug. Multiple sizes available 2. Aurora Folk Bright Peach Fuzz Wallpaper Shop at Spoonflower Price: From $129.99 The white floral pattern on the peach background is seriously striking. This is peel-and-stick wallpaper, so you can add it to your rental walls without worrying about damaging them. Budget-friendly 3. Cleentable Small Ceramic Vase Set Shop at Amazon Price: $16.99 for three These bright vases would look lovely with dried pampas grass decor in them. You can place these on your coffee table, your mantlepiece, or even on your windowsill.

FAQs

What is Pantone's color of the year 2024? Pantone's color of the year for 2024 is 13-1023 Peach Fuzz, which is a warm and dreamy shade of pink.

Why is Pantone's color of the year so important? Pantone is a pioneer for color creation across the world, and is the language of color for brands and manufacturers around the world. This means that the color of the year it names is very influential on styles for the year.

Now you know Pantone's color of the year for 2024, you can play about with it in your space. If it doesn't work in your home, don't stress — there's plenty of other colors for the year that you can try. Farrow & Ball's color curator says this trend will take over in 2024.