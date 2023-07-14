Ok: What is the quiet luxury trend all about?

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Maybe you’ve seen girlies dressed in crisp outfits while you’ve scrolled through TikTok. Maybe you’ve seen modern, minimalistic interiors on your Insta grid. Or maybe you’ve just clicked on this piece and want to know what quiet luxury is. No matter what your reason for wanting to know more about it, I’m here for you.



The quiet luxury aesthetic is having such a moment RN, both in terms of fashion and home decor. I’m normally a fan of things with a little bit more color, but there’s something about the elegance and refinement of this trend that’s making me want to redecorate completely.



Confused about where it all started and what it all means? I’ve done a deep dive into the origins of the trend and broken down how it translates into interior design. Basically, any questions you might have about it will be totally answered by the end of this piece.



Oh, and while the look is about luxury, this doesn’t mean that you can’t achieve it on a budget. I’ve also rounded up a few buys to help you get the look in your home, even if you don’t live in a penthouse (and if you do, congrats, I’m very jealous).



Come with me — we’re about to get real fancy…

Your quiet luxury questions, answered

This is definitely one of 2023's biggest styles, but it has seemingly popped out of nowhere. Wondering where it came from and what it’s all about? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is quiet luxury style?

In short, quiet luxury is understated styles, patterns, and cuts, that show refined taste. They can’t be identified as "luxurious" at first glance — it’s only on closer inspection you can tell they are, from the craftsmanship. I’ll give you a fashion example — it’s like wearing a beautiful Gucci dress, but not wearing a Gucci belt with the big "G" logo. It’s less about the obvious glitz and more about subtle stylishness.

Where did quiet luxury come from?

Quiet luxury itself has been around for centuries, with its roots going back to the Renaissance. Despite being everywhere on TikTok, it’s definitely not a new trend either — this sophisticated approach to design has been loved by stylists for years.



It has also seen a boost in popularity recently thanks to the HBO series Succession (shout out to all my Kendall stans!). The show, which follows a family of rich billionaires, shows off polished interiors and smart outfits that are luxurious but not at all gaudy.

What is quiet luxury design style?

In terms of dressing your home, quiet luxury is all about cooler toned furnishings (think white, navy, and black) in minimalistic styles, matched with rich finishing touches. Rather than feeling opulent, it feels ultra-chic.

Get the quiet luxury look for under $50 with these 6 decor buys

Don’t worry — you don’t need to splash the cash to get this opulent look. Here are my fave picks for bringing quiet luxury into your home on a budget…

Dreamy 1. Cotton Percale Pillowcase Shop at H&M Home Size (in.): W20 x L35

Made from: Cotton

Price: $26.99



Make your quiet luxury dreams a reality with this pillowcase that looks like it’s straight out of a hotel room. The trim’s sharp lines are totally on point for the aesthetic, as is the monochrome contrast pop. Match it with crisp white sheets for a super refined finish. Modern 2. Large Stoneware Vase Shop at H&M Home Size (in.): H11.75 x W11.5 x D2.5

Made from: Stoneware

Price: $39.99



You want to know my secret for adding chicness? Vases. You know how to add even more chicness? Picking a vase that looks like an art piece. I’m not exactly sure what this vase means or represents, but I can tell you that I think it looks really beautiful and unique. It doesn’t even need flowers to add impact. Versatile 3. Emibele Vanity Tray Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H0.75 x W3.94 x L7.68

Made from: Resin

Price: $11.89



If you can’t afford marble countertops but still want to have this swirly texture in your home, this is the answer. It is such a cute, convenient tray and could be used anywhere in your apartment. For example, you could use it as a utensil tray in the kitchen, a key dish in the hallway, or even a mini toiletries tray in the bathroom. The possibilities are endless. Fluffy 4. Mainstays High Pile Decorative Pillow Shop at Walmart Size (in.): W17 x L17

Made from: Polyester

Price: $9.97



There’s one texture that always looks luxurious but is never OTT glam, and that’s faux fur. Oh, and it’s obvi super comfy to lounge on. At just under $10, you could grab a couple of these pillows for both ends of your couch, or even just get one to turn your accent chair into the bougiest seat in your apartment. Pretty print 5. nuLOOM Arlena Vintage Traditional Area Rug Shop at Target Size (in.): W48 x L48

Made from: Polypropylene

Price: $43.19



I love using area rugs to zone out my rental living room. They really can change up the style of each section. The subtle shimmery paisley print of this one is totally gorgeous, and I think it would look so chic contrasted against wooden flooring. FYI, it also comes in a white and gray version if you want something a bit lighter. Spacious 6. Amazon Basics Four-Tier Jewelry Stand Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H16.5 x W6 x D6

Made from: Metal

Price: $25.79



One of the easiest ways to bring quiet luxury into your wardrobe is by wearing subtle pieces of jewelry. Then, with quiet luxury interiors, you can have gold and silver touches for the teensiest pinch of glam. I’ve basically put these two ideas together and picked out this lovely jewelry stand, which has lots of room for all your trinkets.

