Retro lampshades are back in style — 9 editor-approved picks that will glow up your space

I have been looking for retro lampshades and swooning over the gorgeous selections as I curated this shopping edit. This decor item is such a great way to add color and pattern to a room quickly and bang on trend, too, with retro vibes riding high this year.

As a shopping editor, I've spent hours looking through trusted retailer sites to find retro-looking lampshades with personality, rated highly by customers who reviewed their purchases. Florals, bright colors, and hints of gold were a strong theme. I've also asked interior designers why retro lampshades are trending and how to style them in your home.

Vintage-style decor is one of the hottest interior design trends for the year. If you're into this as much as I am, upgrading your lighting style with retro lampshades are a brilliant place to start.

Don't miss these gorgeous retro lampshades

Bringing small space trends into your home is easy to do with smaller decorative pieces such as lampshades.

“Retro lampshades are popular right now because they bring a sense of nostalgia and warmth to a space,” explains Pam Hutter, interior designer and principal at Hutter Architects. “They are an excellent choice for homes looking to blend vintage charm with modern comfort.”

I've looked through trusted retailer sites to find beautiful, highly-rated picks that I think will look amazing in so many homes.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop beautiful retro lampshades

Why retro lampshades are popular

(Image credit: Anthropologie)

Even though retro lampshades nod to the past, that doesn’t mean they aren’t a timeless piece of decor.

“These were popular back in the 80s, but you can still use them in your homes today because of how versatile they are,” says Brian Curran, interior designer and founder of Drafting Services.

“Personally, my favorite patterns on retro lamps are geometric ones, because they look clean, the symmetry adds a layer of beauty and depth and the textured shades also add another layer of uniqueness to it,” he explains.

For anyone adding retro lamp shades to their homes, Brian recommends taking full advantage and going for bold colors to add a splash of brightness to an otherwise boring canvas of the house.

“Bright-colored lampshades match great with a neutral palette living room along with some textured mats and unique statement pieces as decor,” he adds.

With bold geometric patterns, earthy tones, and playful florals, there are so many different retro lampshade styles that will make a statement in a room.

“Whether it's a mid-century modern living area or a contemporary bedroom, these patterns and colors can complement a range of interior designs, creating a harmonious blend between the old and the new,” Pam finishes by saying.

Once you’ve got your indoor lights sorted, you might want to consider switching up your backyard lights too, such as with dreamy outdoor lanterns.