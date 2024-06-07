Retro lampshades are back in style — 9 editor-approved picks that will glow up your space

I have been looking for retro lampshades and swooning over the gorgeous selections as I curated this shopping edit. This decor item is such a great way to add color and pattern to a room quickly and bang on trend, too, with retro vibes riding high this year.
As a shopping editor, I've spent hours looking through trusted retailer sites to find retro-looking lampshades with personality, rated highly by customers who reviewed their purchases. Florals, bright colors, and hints of gold were a strong theme. I've also asked interior designers why retro lampshades are trending and how to style them in your home.
Vintage-style decor is one of the hottest interior design trends for the year. If you're into this as much as I am, upgrading your lighting style with retro lampshades are a brilliant place to start.
Don't miss these gorgeous retro lampshades
Bringing small space trends into your home is easy to do with smaller decorative pieces such as lampshades.
“Retro lampshades are popular right now because they bring a sense of nostalgia and warmth to a space,” explains Pam Hutter, interior designer and principal at Hutter Architects. “They are an excellent choice for homes looking to blend vintage charm with modern comfort.”
I've looked through trusted retailer sites to find beautiful, highly-rated picks that I think will look amazing in so many homes.
The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.
Shop beautiful retro lampshades
Hardbacked
Size (in.): From H9 x D10
Made from: Cotton, brass
Price: From $129
I'm not usually sold on anything leopard print, but I'm actually very much into this cute lampshade that has a whole animal wrapped around it. It comes in both coral and deep blue shades, but the sweet coral has to be my favorite out of the two thanks to how well it matches with the warm, textured yellow leopard. Shoppers love this shade, with one saying it matched her eclectic living room perfectly.
Wipe clean
Size (in.): H10 x D12
Made from: Rattan
Price: $20.88
I've been lusting after art-deco interior design for ages, but I've been worried about fully committing to the look look in my Scandi-style living room. If you're feeling the same, this lampshade bridges the gap between vintage and modern style perfectly. It's a Walmart bestseller, with shoppers saying it's timeless, well made, and excellent value.
Four color variations
Size (in.): H8.85 x W5.11
Made from: Glass
Price: $23.99
Sometimes you can't go wrong with a bold color with a clean silhouette, and this lampshade does both of these things so elegantly. The glass material is more robust that fabric lampshades, and the glossiness of it will also reflect light, which is useful for those looking to make a small room appear bigger. I'm imagining it on a dark wooden vintage desk, with a typewriter on, along with a good cup of coffee.
Three sizes
Size (in.): H5.25 x 8
Made from: Silk
Price: $95
Only have a little lamp to dress? This sweet red shade will add the unexpected red theory into your home, while still feeling retro thanks to the vintage print. Art lovers may have spotted that it's a Morris & Co pattern, which would also go brilliantly with the Ruggable x Morris & Co collection. Along with the deep red exterior, the gold interior will create even more of a magical ambient glow.
Hardbacked
Size (in.): H9 x D12
Made from: Cotton
Price: From $128
I really believe in choosing pieces that bring you joy, and I immediately had a smile on my face when I searched Anthro's lampshade offerings and spotted this bird-themed one. It's fun, quirky, and sure to be a conversation starter. The cotton material is also quick to clean and will let light through. Plus, there is also a matching Embroidered Cockatoo Storage Basket on Anthropologie, if you want your living room storage or entryway storage to be coordinated and cohesive.
Spider construction
Size (in.): H9.5 x W13
Made from: Textured fabric
Price: $48.30
This is the Bridgerton design aesthetic summed up in one lampshade. It's a crisp pastel shade, floral detailing, and detailed trims and tassels. I bet Penelope Featherington would have this in her room when penning Lady Whistledown letter at night. It's recommended to use 60 watt bulbs underneath this, so if you're in need of a lampshade for brighter bulbs, you might want to choose something else.
1.5 lbs.
Size (in.): H10 x W14 x L12
Made from: Fabric
Price: $24.99
Add a sophisticated touch to any room with this retro lampshade that would work well in homes with the coastal grandmother aesthetic or Nancy Meyers' aesthetic, which is one of the biggest Pinterest summer decor trends. At Home reviewers love it, saying it's a great way to make small spaces look luxe for less, is high quality, and is even more beautiful in person.
Wipe clean
Size (in.): H10 x W12 x D12
Made from: Linen
Price: $46.99
Go for a hint of glam with this lampshade that will add a glint of gold without overwhelming the space. The color combo brings together two summer color trends for the year. Basically, if you want to have a retro lampshade that ticks tons of trends boxes, this is the one. The spider attachment makes it easy to slot onto your lamp, but it is worth noting that you'll need to grab a separate harp.
Anthropologie exclusive
Size (in.): H10 x D16
Made from: Polyester, brass
Price: $188
You can make your small space look luxe and retro by choosing a lampshade that's elevated and elegant, such as this vibrant pick from Anthropologie. Designed by a London interiors brand, it has such a sumptuous style and feel. The polyester fabric is velvet, making it a lovely way to break up the textures in your room. To maintain it, simply dust it and spot-clean it if any dirt does make its way onto the shade.
Why retro lampshades are popular
Even though retro lampshades nod to the past, that doesn’t mean they aren’t a timeless piece of decor.
“These were popular back in the 80s, but you can still use them in your homes today because of how versatile they are,” says Brian Curran, interior designer and founder of Drafting Services.
“Personally, my favorite patterns on retro lamps are geometric ones, because they look clean, the symmetry adds a layer of beauty and depth and the textured shades also add another layer of uniqueness to it,” he explains.
For anyone adding retro lamp shades to their homes, Brian recommends taking full advantage and going for bold colors to add a splash of brightness to an otherwise boring canvas of the house.
“Bright-colored lampshades match great with a neutral palette living room along with some textured mats and unique statement pieces as decor,” he adds.
With bold geometric patterns, earthy tones, and playful florals, there are so many different retro lampshade styles that will make a statement in a room.
“Whether it's a mid-century modern living area or a contemporary bedroom, these patterns and colors can complement a range of interior designs, creating a harmonious blend between the old and the new,” Pam finishes by saying.
Once you’ve got your indoor lights sorted, you might want to consider switching up your backyard lights too, such as with dreamy outdoor lanterns.