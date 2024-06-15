I'm calling chalky blue as the color of the season — and interior designers agree it’s “chic and calming”

I've seen the chalky blue trend make waves on socials and in homes everywhere, so I'm officially crowning it the color of the season.
I have quizzed interior designers about the shade, exploring why it's so popular this summer and how you can style it in your home. I've also curated gorgeous chalky blue home buys to help you channel the chic look in your home.
The color trends of the year have involved everything from moody shades to warm terracotta. Now the sun is shining and the sky is clear, chalky blue is the hottest hue to try.
Chalky blue is the hue of the season
This shade is one of my favorite summer color trends. I love how it reflects light and brightens up a room, making it ideal for smaller spaces without overwhelming it.
Where our panel of interior designers have recommended decor buys to go with the chalky blue trend, I've curated matching highly-rated picks from trusted retailers throughout, as well as putting together my must-have chalky blue shopping edit.
The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.
Why chalky blue is the color of the summer
Like me, you might have spotted the nautical coastal grandmother trend has come back in a sophisticated way via coastal Hamptons inspired decor, one of the biggest summer decor trends this year.
Chalky blue plays a huge role in this, thanks to its understated elegance.
“This shade brings in freshness and coolness, which makes it a perfect choice for the summer season,” explains Dondi Szombatfalvy, interior designer at Madison Exteriors and Remodelling.
Dondi adds that chalky blue evokes feelings of tranquility and contentment, carrying the pleasing memories of water or a summer sky and connecting us with nature.
“Unlike more vibrant blues, chalky blue possesses an understated elegance that complements a wide range of styles, from modern minimalist to rustic farmhouse,” adds Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.
Even though it’s a trending color now, if you bring it into your home, it’s still a shade with long-term appeal.
Nina explains, “While trends come and go, chalky blue has a timeless quality that ensures longevity in home design.”
She says its classic charm can be refreshed season after season, making it a brilliant investment for those looking to create enduring beauty in their interiors.
How to style chalky blue in your home
When deciding on how to bring chalky blue into your home, it’s a good idea to assess the size of your space and plan the shade accordingly.
“If you have limited space, opt for lighter tones, whereas saturated ones can be used in large rooms with more air and light,” Nina explains.
From here, use the hue strategically, whether you pair it with natural materials or with other colors, to complement your space and what you already have in it.
“Chalky blue pairs beautifully with natural materials such as wood, stone, rattan, and linen,” Nina explains.
For example, she says that a blue dining table set against a wooden floor or a bed with chalky blue linens surrounded by wicker baskets (the Bayou Breeze Artyom Wicker General Basket from Wayfair is handwoven from corn leaf and rope) can evoke a coastal retreat vibe that’s perfect for summer.
You can also bring it in more subtly, such as with art prints or with small kitchen appliances in fun shades. I've got my eye on the Facelle Electric Stand Mixer from Amazon, which is made from stainless steel and has six speed settings.
If you want to create a more dynamic look, you can also layer different shades of blue within your space.
“Combine chalky blue with deeper navy or lighter sky blue accents to create a rich, multi-dimensional palette,” Nina suggests.
This technique adds depth and interest without straying from the calming nature of the main color.
The key is not going overboard with the color, as this can minimize its purpose of making the area calming and inviting.
Shop our chalky blue edit
Three sizes
Size (in.): H16 x W12
Made from: Paper
Price: From $17.97
If you don't want to commit to painting your walls blue but love the look of pretty blue paint strokes, this is a smart way to bring them in. I like the idea of hanging this up as a dining room accent wall centerpiece, surrounding it with coastal prints, before creating a tablescape filled with shells and blue glassware.
Free shipping
Size (ft.): From W2 x L3
Made from: Polyester
Price: From $129
This sweet rug has a beautiful pattern on it that's giving Bridgerton design vibes in a classic way. It actually comes in four other colors — ecru, coral, orange, and sapphire — so if you love the pattern but aren't sold on chalky blue, you've got options. The best part? It's fully ,machine washable, meaning you can effortlessly get it sparkling again if muddy feet or paw prints land on it.
BPA free
Size (in.): Small plate W9, dinner plate W11
Made from: Melamine
Price: $71.99 for 12pcs
Two trends in one? Oh, I'm so here for it. This brings together Amalficore and chalky blue all in one, with lovely lemons and beautiful blue borders. You can bring them out for all your summer parties without worry, as they're dishwasher safe, as well as being chip and scratch resistant.
Rectangular option available
Size (in.): D32
Made from: Cotton, viscose
Price: $48
This is one of the best bath mats from Anthropologie, with shoppers loving the plush feel, absorbency, and the pretty scalloped border that's so Instagrammable. When you do need to wash it, I recommend doing it on a cool setting, as this will be gentler on the delicate material.
Dishwasher safe
Size (in.): H5.31 x W3.35
Made from: Glass
Price: $19.96 for four
I've seen colorful glassware all over my TikTok feed and love how they make drinking a glass of water look cool. Themed parties are one of Pinterest's hottest trends for the summer, and you could add these to your tablescape for a mermaidcore look with pearly accents. For a more Mediterranean finish, pair these glasses with the lemon dinnerware set above.
Wipeable
Size (in.): W27 x 9 yards
Made from: Pre-pasted paper
Price: $188
If you love this color as much as I do, create an accent wall with it to create a striking, yet soothing look in your home. The acrylic coating on the paper helps maintain the artistic look of the watercolor paintings, which are from a hand-drawn pattern by Houston-based designer Kristen Leigh. It's safe to use in well-ventilated rooms, so you can use it as a bathroom wallpaper if you like.
Chalky blue is undoubtedly my color of the summer, thanks to its refreshing blend of serenity and sophistication.
“By incorporating chalky blue through accent walls, furniture, and accessories, you can create a beautifully inviting space that resonates with the calming essence of summer,” Nina finishes by saying.
If this shade is a little too light for you, the brown trend is also doing the rounds at the moment and is such a cozy choice.