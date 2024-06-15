I'm calling chalky blue as the color of the season — and interior designers agree it’s “chic and calming”

I've seen the chalky blue trend make waves on socials and in homes everywhere, so I'm officially crowning it the color of the season.

I have quizzed interior designers about the shade, exploring why it's so popular this summer and how you can style it in your home. I've also curated gorgeous chalky blue home buys to help you channel the chic look in your home.

The color trends of the year have involved everything from moody shades to warm terracotta. Now the sun is shining and the sky is clear, chalky blue is the hottest hue to try.

Chalky blue is the hue of the season

This shade is one of my favorite summer color trends. I love how it reflects light and brightens up a room, making it ideal for smaller spaces without overwhelming it.

Where our panel of interior designers have recommended decor buys to go with the chalky blue trend, I've curated matching highly-rated picks from trusted retailers throughout, as well as putting together my must-have chalky blue shopping edit.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

Why chalky blue is the color of the summer

(Image credit: Darina Todorova / Cailini Coastal)

Like me, you might have spotted the nautical coastal grandmother trend has come back in a sophisticated way via coastal Hamptons inspired decor, one of the biggest summer decor trends this year.

Chalky blue plays a huge role in this, thanks to its understated elegance.

“This shade brings in freshness and coolness, which makes it a perfect choice for the summer season,” explains Dondi Szombatfalvy, interior designer at Madison Exteriors and Remodelling.

Dondi adds that chalky blue evokes feelings of tranquility and contentment, carrying the pleasing memories of water or a summer sky and connecting us with nature.

“Unlike more vibrant blues, chalky blue possesses an understated elegance that complements a wide range of styles, from modern minimalist to rustic farmhouse,” adds Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

Even though it’s a trending color now, if you bring it into your home, it’s still a shade with long-term appeal.

Nina explains, “While trends come and go, chalky blue has a timeless quality that ensures longevity in home design.”

She says its classic charm can be refreshed season after season, making it a brilliant investment for those looking to create enduring beauty in their interiors.

How to style chalky blue in your home

(Image credit: Darina Todorova / Cailini Coastal)

When deciding on how to bring chalky blue into your home, it’s a good idea to assess the size of your space and plan the shade accordingly.

“If you have limited space, opt for lighter tones, whereas saturated ones can be used in large rooms with more air and light,” Nina explains.

From here, use the hue strategically, whether you pair it with natural materials or with other colors, to complement your space and what you already have in it.

“Chalky blue pairs beautifully with natural materials such as wood, stone, rattan, and linen,” Nina explains.

For example, she says that a blue dining table set against a wooden floor or a bed with chalky blue linens surrounded by wicker baskets (the Bayou Breeze Artyom Wicker General Basket from Wayfair is handwoven from corn leaf and rope) can evoke a coastal retreat vibe that’s perfect for summer.

You can also bring it in more subtly, such as with art prints or with small kitchen appliances in fun shades. I've got my eye on the Facelle Electric Stand Mixer from Amazon, which is made from stainless steel and has six speed settings.

If you want to create a more dynamic look, you can also layer different shades of blue within your space.

“Combine chalky blue with deeper navy or lighter sky blue accents to create a rich, multi-dimensional palette,” Nina suggests.

This technique adds depth and interest without straying from the calming nature of the main color.

The key is not going overboard with the color, as this can minimize its purpose of making the area calming and inviting.

Shop our chalky blue edit

Chalky blue is undoubtedly my color of the summer, thanks to its refreshing blend of serenity and sophistication.

“By incorporating chalky blue through accent walls, furniture, and accessories, you can create a beautifully inviting space that resonates with the calming essence of summer,” Nina finishes by saying.

If this shade is a little too light for you, the brown trend is also doing the rounds at the moment and is such a cozy choice.