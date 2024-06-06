The biggest summer color trends — 7 sizzling shades for decorating your home this season

There are so many summer color trends that are sizzling and stylish this year, and I'm in love with all of them.

I've asked interior designers and color experts for the shades their clients keep asking for, and what they themselves are reaching for they've been reaching for. From cozy cornflower blue to sweet, laid back yellow, there are plenty of shades that will help you bring character and chicness in.

Finding out the latest interior design color trends is always useful, whether you want to refresh your home for the season or just want to switch your shades up in a new way.

Stunning summer color trends

All these colors are suitable for those looking for small space color trends, as well as for people with larger homes.

Our designers and color experts have recommended specific shades throughout, which we have sought out matching highly-rated buys wherever possible.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Muted yellow

(Image credit: Glidden)

Sunshine yellow’s sophisticated older sister, muted yellow is the star of the show this summer.

“Yellow always adds vibrancy, but I’ve really loved incorporating this color in muted tones to create a more polished finish,” explains Priyanshi Jain, interior designer and founder of Pixels & Spaces.

If you’re looking for a specific shade, Glidden’s Color of the Year is a gorgeous example of this.

“Containing both the power of a primary color and the essence of a neutral, Limitless is a fresh, warm hue that’s the perfect on-trend color for summer,” says Ashley McCollum, Glidden’s color expert.

I think that muted yellow would also look beautiful paired with crisp white bed sheets or a cream couch, such as with the Bourina Herringbone Blanket from Amazon, which has a smooth finish, is versatile, and is easy to care for.

Seven shades Limitless PPG1091-3 Paint Sample Shop at Glidden Size (in.): H14.75 x W9

Made from: Paper

Price: $5.95 For those looking to add punchy color into their homes without overwhelming the space, this is a really elegant choice. I love the sandy quality of this hue, which I think would love beautiful brought into coastal bathrooms and coastal kitchens. You can order a smaller H8 x W8 swatch for free, if you're on a budget or just want to test it out without spending cash.

2. Cornflower blue

(Image credit: Sorbet Dreams)

Blue has to be one of the most versatile colors out there, so even though it’s a summer color trend, you can commit to it and be rest assured it’ll stand the test of time.

“Without a doubt, a standout this summer is the use of blue,” explains Andrea Schumacher, interior designer and founder of Andrea Schumacher Interiors. “It’s favored for its calming and cooling properties, making it an ideal choice for creating serene environments.”

I have seen cornflower blue everywhere this season, which I’m thrilled about as it's one of my favorite colors full stop.

I’m also currently scoping out non-stick pans, so I’ve got the Beautiful Hero Pan from Walmart in my basket, which is from Drew Barrymore’s popular range and is made from durable aluminum.

Ambient Summer Blue 2067-50 Paint Sample Shop at Benjamin Moore Shape: Rectangular

Made from: Paper

Price: $2.50 This cornflower blue is aptly named, isn't it? It has violet undertones that give it warmth, while still maintaining a refreshing feel. It pairs beautifully with crisp whites, light grays, and dark slate. It also has six shade variations, ranging from rich navy to powdery blue with a whisper of lilac.

3. Terracotta

(Image credit: Ca' Pietra)

This Mediterranean shade is a summer color trend and has been one of the interior design trends for this year that hasn’t gone anywhere so far.

“Terracotta is so on trend and blends effortlessly with natural elements like wood and stone,” says Priyanshi. “Color your walls or accessorize your home with this color and bring a sense of Southwest charm,” she suggests.

I like the idea of bringing this in with indoor plants, such as the Bergs Fluted Pot from Anthropologie which is handcrafted in Italy and includes a drainage hole.

It’s also one of the key shades for bringing in Amalficore, which we’ve crowned the design aesthetic of the summer. Our editor Punteha van Terheyden also painted her home office walls and ceilings with terracotta with great impact.

Rosy undertones Baked Terra Cotta Paint Sample Shop at Benjamin Moore Shape: Rectangular

Made from: Paper

Price: $2.50 This is a rich, inviting shade that just oozes rustic and cozy vibes. It changes beautifully throughout the day, appearing light brown during the day and turning into a deep brown during the evenings. I think it would match well with muted yellow, which is also a summer color trend for the year.

4. Cool-toned marble

(Image credit: Rowen Homes)

Marble is one of my favorite ways to make a small space look luxe, and the cool-toned version of it is a top summer color trend.

“Natural, cool-toned marble is particularly in vogue, offering a refreshing and serene aesthetic perfect for the warmer months,” advises Andrea. “These materials add texture and visual interest to any space, while their inherent durability makes them a practical choice for long-term use."

This is also easy to bring in through chic decor items. I love the Marble Crafter Dionysus 7-Piece Marble Coaster Set from Saks, which comes with a cute caddy and is a breeze to wipe clean.

Easy to remove BeNice Peel-and-Stick Backsplash Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W3.86 x L7.80

Made from: Resin

Price: $26.99 for 23 If you're renting, choosing peel-and-stick tiles is a smart way to elevate your space without upsetting your landlord. These veined marble-style tiles have all the glamour of regular marble, without the cost or the heavy renovation work. If you want to cut them into smaller pieces, they're also easily chopped up.

5. Digital lavender

(Image credit: YesColours)

I’ve seen pastels make big waves this year, and one that has pulled away from the rest as a standout is the lovely lavender.

“Digital lavender is a vibrant and bold shade of purple that adds a pop of color to any space,” suggests Jonathan Faccone, design expert and founder of Halo Homebuyers. “This can be incorporated into a room through accent pieces like pillows, rugs, or artwork, or through bolder choices like painting an entire wall in this hue."

Jonathan also recommends mixing and matching different shades of digital lavender for a layered effect.

I like the idea of doing this cute decorative pieces like the Daisy Soap Dispenser from Urban Outfitters, which is hand-painted and has a glossy finish perfect for small bathrooms.

Hint of blush Lily Lavender 2071-60 Paint Sample Shop at Lick Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2.50 I really like the fact this airy lavender feels fun and fresh, but can be paired with neutral decor for a more refined finish. For those looking to add more summery warmth, Benjamin Moore's Purple Easter Egg is sweet too, and also goes well with white, grays, and navy blues.

6. Soft beige

(Image credit: Desenio)

While bold colors are definitely making a statement, I have also see a trend towards soft neutrals in 2024.

“Shades like light beige are popular choices right now for creating a chilled-out atmosphere,” says Jonathan. “These colors work well together and can be used to create a cohesive color scheme throughout the house.”

As well as this, Jonathan says they provide a great base for incorporating pops of color with accent pieces.

Pink undertones White 06 Paint Sample Shop at Lick Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2 This color is saying "cozy day in" to me. The dreamy shade is comforting and soothing, making it an ideal choice for bedrooms and living rooms. The peel-and-stick paint samples from Lick are also super easy to move around, meaning you can take it between different parts of your house to see how well it fits and reflects light.

7. Gold

(Image credit: Furniture and Choice)

Along with muted yellows and soft beiges warming up summer color trends, gold accents are also making a significant impact this season.

“Incorporating gold not only adds a touch of elegance and sophistication but also brings warmth and richness to a space,” Andrea says.

This can be as bold or as subtle as you like. For example, I like the Hibiscus Tieback from Anthropologie which gives me all the tropical vibes and comes with all the hanging hardware you need.

“Beyond hardware, we've seen gold being used creatively in peel-and-stick wallpaper designs, offering a luxurious touch that can transform any room into a stylish retreat,” Andrea adds.

One year warranty Bundy Glass Top Coffee Table Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H17.7 x W21.7 x L39.4

Made from: Glass, metal

Price: $87.99 I've been on the hunt for a gold coffee table for ages, and I think I've found my perfect match. I love the fact it's two tier, allowing for both decorative and storage space. It also has adjustable feet, meaning it won't wobble even when placed on top of a rug. All the assembly tools required come included, and shoppers say it couldn't be easier to put together.

By bringing summer color trends into your home this season, you'll be able to create an inviting space that make your place feel brand new and will wow your guests, too.

Now you've scoped out sumptuous shades, you might also want to find matching summer decor trends to complete the look.