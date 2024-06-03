Amalficore is the hottest design trend this summer — I'm an interiors editor and I've seen it everywhere

Amalficore is going to be the aesthetic of the summer. I am a trends editor and believe me, it is the next big thing. It's bright, beautiful, and full of lemon motifs that give it a playful Mediterranean feel.
While last year was tomato girl summer, this year is officially Amalficore's time to shine. I have given the design aesthetic this name myself, as while I've seen it around, no one has actually given it an official term. I've asked designers who have also seen it come up what it is, how to decorate with it, plus shopped zesty buys.
If you're looking for summer decor trends to bring into your home or outdoor space this season, I've got you covered with everything you need to know about this fabulous and fruity style.
Everything you need to know about Amalficore
Keeping up with the latest interior design trends is a brilliant way to freshen up your home throughout the year. This summer, Amalficore is the one I'm squeezing into my place.
Where the designers I've spoken to have recommended specific products, I've picked pretty buys throughout to match their advice.
The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.
What is Amalficore?
If you’re wondering what Amalficore is, I’ve got you covered with a proper definition of what the style entails.
“A new interior design aesthetic has emerged, blending the vibrancy of Italian coastal towns with the serene charm of rustic elegance,” says Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.
“Dubbed Amalficore, this design trend captures the essence of the Amalfi Coast, merging colorful exuberance with earthy undertones,” she adds.
Picture being on vacation, lounging on a crisp white sun lounger, with terracotta tiles underneath you, a clear blue pool to your left, and a glass of cold lemonade in hand. That’s Amalficore summed up.
Where did Amalficore come from?
I have seen Amalficore making its way into interiors this year, with stores such as H&M Home and Desenio pioneering the aesthetic. I've also seen it come up as a TikTok design trend. After speaking to interior designers who confirmed they’d seen this style in clients' homes too, I decided to give it a name.
This is because the Italian Amalfi Coast is known for its famous large lemons. Along with this, it has a beautiful scenery bright blue skies and oceans, plus earthy and colorful buildings.
How to decorate with Amalficore
This sun-kissed, laidback-luxe look of coastal Italy is easy to bring into your place by mixing up bright colors and textures.
“Infuse a bit of Italian glamor into your home with a Mediterranean color palette of bright blues, crisp whites, and pops of citrus tones and earthy terracotta,” explains Kathy Kuo, interior designer and founder of Kathy Kuo Home.
You can also go for smooth, natural materials, such as the Margaux Tray from Banana Republic which is handmade in India and is made from mango wood.
In terms of furnishings, Kathy recommends aiming for an aesthetic that is as comfortable as it is chic. Plush cushions, woven materials like cane and rattan, and artfully boho decor touches are all going to fit in perfectly. For example, the Business & Pleasure Co. Chaise Lounge Cushion from Anthropologie looks straight out of a hotel, is easy to clean, and is treated for anti-corrosion.
You can also work in indoor plants and greenery to add richness to the space. “Trees and lush vines can transform your space into a Mediterranean haven,” explains Nina. “Not only do they add a nature vibe, but they also purify the air and enhance the overall ambiance.”
Go for the full Amalficore vibe by choosing a lemon tree such as Gurney's Meyer Lemon Tropical Citrus Fruit Tree from Walmart, which has a beautiful fragrance and thrives indoors.
“Now, finish off the look with an Aperol Spritz and relax Italiano-style!" Kathy adds.
Shop the Amalficore edit
Want to bring all the citrusy, colorful vibes into your home? These buys will help you do just that.
Two sizes available
Size (in.): H20x W28
Made from: Paper
Price: $23.97
Bring Amalficore into your home in a big, bold way by hanging up this print that celebrates the beautiful coast. The pastel tones married with the bright pink give it such a playful feel, making it ideal for livening up dining room wall decor or even for changing up your kitchen colors. The paper is also age-resistant and made from an FSC mix.
Fresh fragrance
Size (in.): H3.75
Made from: Glass
Price: $14.99
I have a H&M Home diffuser in my dining room, and I can confirm that it's one of the best reed diffusers I've tried thanks to its strong, long-lasting scent. This one is next on my list to shop, thanks to its natural scent and bold blue color that reminds me of the sea. It also comes in candle form (the Summer Rain Candle is also from H&M), if you're more of a fan of those.
Hand blown
Size (in.): H4.5
Made from: Glass
Price: $16
We've seen Anthropologie's Icon Glasses go viral here at Real Homes, with so many people scooping them up thanks to their cute size and quirky designs. I've picked out this one because of the adorable lemons, which will quickly bring Amalficore into your home. Place it alongside your favorite bar cart accessories, then fill it with fresh lemonade and limoncello for a zesty summer drink.
Three different style options
Size (in.): W4 x L3
Made from: Stoneware
Price: $10
This reminds me of Mediterranean tiles, and is a cute way to bring the style in without having to change your bathroom tiles. It's super versatile, so you can use it for smaller items such as keys and jewelry. In terms of maintenance, all you need to do is wipe it clean with a damp cloth to keep it looking beautiful.
Indoor and outdoor use
Size (in.): H10.75 x D12
Made from: Concrete
Price: $118
While this is a little bit of a splurge, if you want to keep your plants properly protected for years to come, it is really robust and oh-so-stylish, too. I love the wavy scalloped trim, which gives it a touch of ocean devotion without being too OTT. In terms of practicality, it has drainage holes, is suitable for both, and can simply be wiped clean.
Reversable
Size (in.): W18 x L36
Made from: Cotton
Price: $8.76
Switching up the fabrics in your home is the best way to change it for the new seasons. In the kitchen, I always change my tea towels, so I've got these sweet (or sour?) ones in my basket. They're made from 100% cotton, so they'll be strong enough to last multiple washes and are ultra-absorbent. I also think they'd make a super adorable housewarming gift.
The Amalficore trend is such a fun way to bring summer style into your home and is a trend that I think will be here for years to come.
“By incorporating the vibrant colors, natural materials, and artisanal touches of Amalficore, you can transform your home into a Mediterranean sanctuary, filled with warmth, charm, and Italian magic,” Nina finishes by saying.
If you want to carry on decorating your place for warmer weather, outdoor decor trends might come in useful, too.