7 breakfast nook ideas for a relaxing start to the day

A breakfast nook is the new must-have kitchen design feature that everyone is talking about! These cozy, inviting corners bring the perfect blend of comfort and style, giving you a special spot that feels connected to the heart of the home without being totally separate.

Whether you're looking to make the most of an unused corner, breathe new life into an awkward alcove, or turn a tiny room into a purposeful space, breakfast nooks are full of inspiration. There’s something irresistible about these little spots; they’re warm, welcoming, and just right for relaxed mornings.

Ready to bring some of that easy, morning magic into your kitchen? We’ve rounded up our favorite ideas with a little help from the experts to help you do just that

1. Incorporate clever storage solutions into your design

(Image credit: Emily Ruff- Cohesively Creative. Carina Skrobecki Photography)

One of the greatest advantages of a breakfast nook is that it often comes with built-in benches, which not only provide a comfy spot to sit but also offer valuable storage solutions.

As CEO of Coates Design, Matthew Coates puts it, ‘Nooks are usually smaller, more intimate, and often situated close to the kitchen or in a cozy corner, making them ideal for informal, relaxed dining. Their charm comes from being a snug, approachable spot that feels like a retreat within your home.’

A well-designed breakfast nook can be both a charming feature and a highly functional space. Unlike a traditional dining setup, it serves as an eating area, a social hub, and a clever storage solution all in one.

Maximizing seating is crucial to making a breakfast nook comfortable and practical. Since these spaces are usually nestled into a corner, there often isn't room for bulky dining chairs. Banquette seating is the perfect alternative, adding plenty of seating while also offering hidden storage beneath the cushions.

As Matthew advises: ‘Comfort is key in a breakfast nook, so don't sacrifice practical elements like comfortable seating or easy-to-reach storage just for the sake of aesthetics.’

By blending comfort, functionality, and style, you can create a breakfast nook that's as practical as it is inviting.

2. Build into your existing kitchen design

(Image credit: Simon Taylor)

While most breakfast nooks are typically tucked into corners or along the sides of a kitchen, sometimes the layout calls for a more creative approach. Placing a breakfast nook right in the middle of your kitchen can be a unique and surprisingly effective way to incorporate this feature.

Principal designer at Laure Nell Interiors, Laetitia Laurent shares her advice, ‘Avoid overcrowding the space. A breakfast nook should feel inviting, not cramped, so be mindful of scale when choosing furniture. Keeping things simple and streamlined will prevent the nook from feeling out of place.’

To help the nook blend seamlessly into your kitchen, it’s important to use the same finishes and materials, creating a cohesive look.

Amber Guyton, Interior Designer at Blessed Little Bungalow suggests, ‘Keep the color scheme uniform and use the kitchen's cabinetry, tile, wall color, etc, as the foundation of the scheme. Then select colors, fabrics, and items that will complement it so the spaces feel naturally aligned’

3. Zone your breakfast nook with bright pops of color

(Image credit: Colours of Arley)

Zoning is a great way to create distinct areas within an open-plan space, so why not use a splash of color to make your breakfast nook feel warm and inviting?

This approach works wonderfully in a bright, vibrant kitchen, but it can also bring a dynamic twist to a contemporary, neutral kitchen. For instance, in a black-and-white kitchen, a pop of bold color in the nook can add just the right amount of ‘zing’.

Choose an accent color that ties in with something already in your kitchen such as a shade of green that matches your plants or accessories, and use it as the main color for your breakfast nook.

Keep the furniture simple to let the walls and upholstery stand out. Finish with a few culinary-inspired prints, and you’ll have a unique dining space that feels like an extension of your kitchen, while still offering the cozy feel of its own little nook.

4. Carve out a breakfast area in a small kitchen

(Image credit: deVOL)

Not every kitchen has room for a dedicated breakfast nook. If space is tight, consider a simple garden bistro table and chairs, such as this charming table available at Target. Light and compact, these sets can easily tuck into the smallest corners, and they come in a wide range of styles and colors to match any kitchen decor.

It's an affordable alternative to bespoke, built-in solutions, while still adding charm and functionality and without the commitment of built-in furniture and allows you to play with soft elements like rugs, cushions, and decor.

For truly compact kitchens, consider incorporating a small breakfast space into the overall design. As Helen Parker, Creative Director of deVOL Kitchens, suggests, ‘Staggering the depth of your worktops is another good option as it allows you to create small, shallow areas for seating or slim cupboards. It's the perfect solution for a little breakfast bar, as galley kitchens rarely have enough width for a kitchen table.’

5. Bring Parisian café charm to your breakfast nook

(Image credit: deVOL)

With a few clever design ideas, you can create a cozy nook that feels just like your favorite bistro. A great breakfast nook solution that fits in perfectly with a rustic-style kitchen

Start with some key details, like a ‘café curtain’. This is simply put, a sheer fabric that lets in light while offering a bit of privacy, perfect for creating an intimate corner. These sweet lace curtains available at Target are a great place to start.

As Helen suggests, ‘Drape vintage lace in your window or simply add a touch of Parisian café culture to your home with our gloriously simple aged brass café curtain rails. It’s an easy, affordable way to add a little French flair to your space.'

Pair those curtains with vintage bistro chairs to complement the built-in seating typical of a breakfast nook, and look to simple muted wall colors. Keep the decor simple, unfussy, and a bit vintage.

Lead Designer at Awning, Elissa Hall recommends ‘Consider adding a small bistro table, mix-and-match chairs, and lighting, such as a single pendant light or wall sconces. The idea is to create a place where you can linger over coffee and feel a bit of that relaxed, social energy. I always recommend placing nooks near windows to maximize natural light, just like your favorite sunlit corner in a café.'

6. Make use of an awkward room or corridor

(Image credit: Studio Duggan)

If you’ve got an awkward space between your kitchen and another room that’s too small for a living area but too wide to be just a hallway, why not turn it into a cozy breakfast nook?

Plus, because it’s so close to the kitchen, it’s super convenient for those rushed mornings when every second counts. And beyond just being useful, it’s a great opportunity to get creative with your design.

Think bold cushions, a unique table, or even some fun wall art to personalize it. Whilst this area may be just a touch separate from your kitchen, try emulating the same style to keep the look and feel cohesive.

To keep things nice and tidy, opt for built-in benches that fit seamlessly against the wall, paired with a few sleek chairs. It’s an easy way to make that small, in-between space work functionally while adding a charming new spot to your home.

7. Get creative with customization

(Image credit: Industville)

Banquette-style seating and built-in benches are the heart of a breakfast nook, offering endless ways to customize the space to match your unique style. While you can buy ready-made options, many prefer a custom-built nook to their exact specifications.

You can paint the bench to blend with your kitchen, choose a bold color, add storage or shelving, and most fun of all, select unique upholstery.

From classic flat cushions to playful fabrics, upholstery is an easy way to refresh the look as your tastes evolve. The great thing about upholstery is that it can be relatively easy to change, allowing you to update your breakfast nook as your tastes evolve or even after a full kitchen refit.

As Laetitia Laurent, Principal Designer at Laure Nell Interiors tells us ‘Bold upholstery in a breakfast nook can serve as a statement piece that draws attention and adds personality to the space. Consider using patterns or vibrant colors that reflect the mood you want to create. Whether it’s energetic and playful or sophisticated and serene.’

So whether it’s bright patterns, bold colors, or custom storage solutions, a breakfast nook can be both a focal point and a flexible feature that adapts to your style.

A breakfast nook is more than just a charming addition to your kitchen It offers a cozy, informal setting for meals and conversations, making your kitchen a more inviting and dynamic space.

Whether you opt for built-in benches with clever storage or a compact bistro setup, a breakfast nook integrates seamlessly into any kitchen layout.

And it’s customizable nature allows you to express your personal style while adding practicality. Ultimately, a well-designed breakfast nook transforms your kitchen into a vibrant hub where comfort, convenience, and aesthetics come together beautifully.

