5 outdated home decor trends to kiss goodbye in 2024 — according to interior designers

We're all for personalizing your space, but here's some outdated home decor trends getting the boot in 2024. All aboard for some ch-ch-ch changes.

We're looking forward to an interior refresh and shaping our space to our needs as we bid farewell to 2023, but that means some things can't stay. We spoke to interior designers about styles and pieces shoppers should avoid, so you'll want to take note.

As you begin to compile a list of the latest small space interior design trends to try, here's what to nix, according to the pros.

Whether it's outdated small kitchen ideas or the worst paint colors for a small space, this list of no-nos will guide you as you start to revamp your interiors in 2024.

1. Single-purpose furniture

As space continues to comes at an eye-watering premium, and costs continue to rise, we're all looking for ways to get the most out of a purchase, which is why it's essential to opt for items that pull double-duty.

"With the cost of living leaving consumers wearier than ever, value for money, multi-functional, utilitarian furnishings that offer more than just their initial use are in," says Sam Greig, interior designer at Swoon.

But make no mistake, storage pieces for small homes have not only become practical — they're also adorable.

"Think chic ottoman beds with hidden storage, decorative sideboards with additional cupboard space, and glamorous bar carts that double up as side tables," Sam adds. "Functional doesn’t have to mean frumpy."

2. Symmetry

Small space decorating ideas don't necessarily play by the rules. Now is the time to switch things up and mix and match. Don't worry if the pieces aren't identical — they needn't be.

"Gone are the days when a feature wall had to be uber symmetrical, or bedside tables need to match," Sam says. "In 2024, it’s time to embrace natural variation and more relaxed layouts to create a sense of spontaneity in every space."

3. Bold paint colors

The Pantone Color of the Year is Peach Fuzz, and overall, other small space color trends are gravitating towards relaxed tones, whether it'd be neutrals for a Scandi design or a nature-inspired hue for calming colors for a small bedroom.

"Lean towards timeless wall trends like linen whites, soft neutrals, muted greens, and gentle blues that you can pair bolder accessories with to keep on trend without having to invest time and money to repaint," says interior designer Nicole Cullum, founder of the Color Caravan.

Light walls will allow you to play with rich shades and vibrant patterns in other parts of the room, but designer Artem Kropovinsky warns not to overdo it unless maximalism is your thing.

"Use bold patterns sparingly," he says. "They're great for accents, but a lot of it can be overpowering."

4. Designated WFH areas

We're always interested in hearing how to refresh a small office, but according to Anna Karp, CEO and co-founder of the renovation firm, Bolster, home offices will look at little different in 2024.

"With the rise in remote and hybrid working, there's an increased focus on creating flexible spaces that can adapt to different needs throughout the day," she says. "The focus is shifting to spaces being multifunctional, rather than dedicating square footage to a single-use."

Consider it a more organic way to incorporate a corporate mindset into your space without completely taking charge of one area.

5. Uninterrupted Backsplashes

Subway tiles are gaining traction and show no signs of slowing down, but these tiles and other types of backsplashes are getting an upgrade in 2024, according to Houzz PR specialist, Lindsey Reigel.

"To visually break up expanses of tile, some designers on Houzz are now installing a slab of stone or quartz behind the range or cooktop, while keeping the surrounding backsplash areas tiled," she says.

Oftentimes, that slab will match the kitchen countertop to gently steer your eyes towards a focal point.

FAQs

What are outdated home decor trends in 2023 and 2024? Above all, interior designers agree that an outdated home decor trend would result in spending money on pieces that lack quality and functionality. Additionally, trends that deviate from an organic, personalized style — like matching furniture sets and stark white — are on their way out.

What are some interior design trends 2024 has in store? According to design experts, there are a few things we're going to see in home decor in 2024: vintage accents, pastels, nature-inspired pieces, a less-intense maximalism, and the use of multi-functional pieces.

