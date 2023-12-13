What is the most calming color for a small bedroom? Experts weigh in on what works and what to avoid

What is the most calming color for a small bedroom? If you want to bring all of the zen vibes to your sleep sanctuary, there are a few options to consider (and a few to definitely avoid).

We spoke to experts from Benjamin Moore and Sherwin-Williams to see how to achieve that sense of bliss — the "out of office" mentality in color form. With their expertise, you'll be one step closer to that restful oasis in no time.

When nailing down small bedroom ideas, these paint colors will provide a dose of harmony and tranquility. Now is the time to kick back, take a deep breath, and close your eyes. Catch you after that nap.

New small space color trends in 2024 are all about the calm, from serene pastels to elegant neutrals. See how those style predictions translate into your sleep space. (Cozy blanket not required, but highly encouraged.)

We've been going gaga over colorful small bedroom ideas, but for a less vibrant sensation, you'll need to tone things down.

"Everyone has their own preference on relaxing colors, but soft cooler colors seem to feel right for most," says Benjamin Moore's color marketing and development manager, Hannah Yeo. "For instance, colors inspired by nature — such as light sages and sky light blues — evoke a sense of calm and tranquility. Lighter hues brighten up the space for a feeling of serenity and spaciousness."

Likewise, Sue Wadden, Sherwin-Williams' director of color marketing, is in favor of lighter shades for that sense of balance, as dark colors "usually absorb the light instead of reflecting it." There are a few selections from both brands that will feel like a breath of fresh air — take note when styling a small bedroom for peak calmness.

Upward (SW 6239) by Sherwin-Williams View Sample A light and airy blue that breathes a calming breath of fresh air

Drift of Mist (SW 9166) by Sherwin-Williams View Sample An airy, inviting gray that doesn't come across too dark if the space lacks natural light

Quiet Moments (1563) by Benjamin Moore View Sample A gentle mix of blue, green, and gray to resemble calming water

Pale Oak (OC-20) by Benjamin Moore View Sample A quiet off-white hue that adds a touch of warmth and softness

What to avoid for a calming small bedroom

Curious about the worst paint colors for a small space, particularly a bedroom? According to Wadden, there are some shades that won't fly.

"I would advise [you] to stay away from bold statement colors," she says. "While these can be a great addition as an accent wall to make a room look more fun, it won’t achieve the calming effect they’re looking for."

According to Yeo, if you're looking for a calming effect, it's about more than color — it's about the finish.

"Consider the sheen of the paint, too," she says. "The light reflection from a high gloss sheen is more suitable for rooms with drama and glamour. If the goal is to create calming and tranquil vibe, stick to a softer sheen such as matte or eggshell."

Not quite on board with the calming effect? Not a problem. There are plenty of other shades that are gaining popularity, particularly as we enter the new year. Check them out to see which one is right for you.

How do you make a bedroom feel calm? In addition to choosing a light, airy paint color, adding mirrors to reflect natural light to promote a calm energy. Speaking of light, make sure you're not relying on one source; use multiple types of lights — scones, lamps, floor lamps — to equally disperse the light and prevent shadows. Have complementary colors and textiles when decorating, and above all, keep the space clutter-free.

What is the happiest color for a small bedroom? The happiest color for a small bedroom includes optimistic yellows, feel-good pinks, and vibrant violets, according to Benjamin Moore's color marketing and development manager, Hannah Yeo. Sue Wadden, Sherwin-Williams' director of color marketing, makes the case for light, pale, nature-inspired shades as some of the happiest colors for a small bedroom, insisting that they invoke similar feelings as those yellows and pinks.

Want to make changes without the brushes? We have you covered. We spoke to experts about how to use the 2024 colors of the year without paint so that you can wow without a DIY.

