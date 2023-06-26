Where to buy furniture to make your first place feel like home

Cozy vibes only, please ✌

Faux fur chair, white table, and wooden bar cart on beige background
(Image credit: Future)
Danielle Valente
By Danielle Valente
published

Figuring out where to buy furniture for your home away from home? Luckily, we can't resist a good home decor shopping spree, so we're happy to lend you our expertise. 

Whether you're leaving the nest for your very own studio apartment or hitting the books at college—this dorm packing list is a lifesaver, by the way—we'll make sure to help you find functional, chic and reliable goodies that will completely transform the empty space you first walked into. 

Before you pack and make your virtual shopping cart a reality, be sure to have a look at our expert-backed tips for how to get the perfect apartment aesthetic on a shoestring budget. No need to thank us, friends, this is why we're here. Now let's get to it!
 

Where to buy furniture for your first place

Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

A first place of any kind is a milestone worth celebrating, which means decorating accordingly. These budget-friendly choices don't skimp on style or quality, and they offer plenty of great "firsts" for renters

1. Target

Target dining room with small white table, gold chairs, and a boho rug

(Image credit: Target)

The mecca of great finds, Target's home decor offerings are top-notch. Plus, they get a little help from top designers like Chip and Joanna Gaines, Justina Blakeney, and Shea and Syd McGee. Whether you're going for a modern farmhouse feel or want to channel your inner boho energy, Target has a great selection at a fair price, and it's likely the items you find will carry over from one apartment to the next.

Hillboro Round Dining Table$194.99
Hillboro Round Dining Table

Gather 'round the table for a bite to eat or an evening catch-up with the roomies. It measures 29.1" H x 35.4" W x 35.4" D and is available in a number of finishes.

Printed Parsons Dining Chair$235
Printed Parsons Dining Chair

A floral feast for the eyes, this printed chair not only looks gorgeous around the table, but it can act as an accent piece in the living room, too.

Metal, Wood, and Leather Bar Cart
Metal, Wood, Leather Bar Cart

Craving a spritz or a glass of rosé? Your spirits will look classy and chic on this golden number that measures 36" H x 16.4" W x 28" D. 

2. Walmart

walmart living room display

(Image credit: Walmart)

Don't sleep on Walmart. It's home to adorable finds in a variety of styles like mid-century, glam, and farmhouse, to name a few. Plus, it exclusively offers brands such as Gap Home and AllsWell. BRB, we're just grabbing a mushroom lamp before we steer our carts down the food aisle. 

Sandhya Traditional Burnt Orange Area RugVarious Prices
Sandhya Traditional Rug

Available in five sizes and five shapes, this colorful, boho selection will liven up any living room. Just add plants and you're good to go!

4 Drawer Storage Cabinet$155.99
4 Drawer Storage Cabinet

Keep knickknacks tucked away in this glam storage piece that doubles as art, if you ask us. (37.6 "L x 14.9 "W x 34.6 "H.)

Effie Upholstered Accent Chair$124
Effie Upholstered Chair

For a living room accent that's as good as gold, look no further than the Effie Upholstered Chair. It screams "elegance."

3. Wayfair

wayfair bedroom display for adults

(Image credit: Wayfair)

It's hard not to find what you're looking for at Wayfair. Whether it's the first time out on your own, or if you're looking to scale up, Wayfair has furniture and decor for all types of dwellers—and all of their styles to boot.

Rayne Vintage Low-profile metal bed frame$159.99
Metal bed frame

Available in gold, black or white, this metal bed frame will pull the look of the whole room together. Note that it's only available in a full or queen size.

Marilla 100% Cotton Comforter Set$88.99
Cotton Comforter Set

Keep cozy and look good doing it in this terracotta cotton comforter set that will make you embrace a lazy mentality. Why not grab a book and tuck in?

Roxy 32.9$93.99
Roxy 32.9'' Clothes Rack

Space is likely limited in your first solo apartment, so the Roxy rack (available in white or black) is the best way to keep your wardrobe organized and accessible.

4. At Home

At Home outdoor furniture display

(Image credit: At Home)

For cute, functional pieces that cater to all types of dwellers, At Home has, quite literally, a warehouse chock-full of things you'll love. We are particularly enamored with some of the outdoor furniture offerings this season. Who's ready to summer?

Mesh Steel Outdoor Table$44.99
Mesh Steel Outdoor Table

Dine al fresco thanks to this cheery piece that's perfect for even the smallest of spaces. (24.0" L x 28.0" H x 24.0" W.)

Stackable Outdoor Barstool$47.99
Stackable Outdoor Barstool

Take a load off and sip something sweet while relaxing in this coral-colored stackable barstool chair. Just looking at it puts us in a summer state of mind.

Tuscan Mosaic Ceramic Planter$49.99
Tuscan Mosaic Planter

Keep your plant babies protected in this Italian-style 7" ceramic planter. We hear those Zinnias you just snagged from the nursery need a good home.

5. Dormify

dormify study area display

(Image credit: Dormify)

Don't let the word "Dorm" fool you — this online retailer is a must for first-time renters and its playful aesthetic basically screams "Gen Z."

Handmade PomPom Textured Pouf$149
PomPom Textured Pouf

For a charming accent in tight quarters, let this boho pouf (16"L x 16"D x 16"L) accentuate all of the greenery you've stocked around it.

Faux Fur Accent Chair$229
Faux Fur Accent Chair

Keep it cozy, yet upright, while you're desk-side catching up on a presentation for your boss. 

Campaign 2-Drawer Desk$269
Campaign 2-Drawer Desk

Studious and stylish, this aqua-hued desk, 44"W x 20"D x 30"H, will make any WFH space pop. 

Other places to buy furniture

Danielle Valente
Danielle Valente
Contributor

Need a TV show recommendation? Maybe a few decor tips? Danielle, a digital news writer at Future, has you covered. Her work appears throughout the company’s lifestyle brands, including My Imperfect Life, Real Homes, and woman&home. Mainly, her time is spent at My Imperfect Life, where she’s attuned to the latest entertainment trends and dating advice for Gen Z.


Before her time at Future, Danielle was the editor of Time Out New York Kids, where she got to experience the best of the city from the point of view of its littlest residents. Before that, she was a news editor at Elite Daily. Her work has also appeared in Domino, Chowhound, and amNewYork, to name a few. 


When Danielle’s not writing, you can find her testing out a new recipe, reading a book (suggestions always welcome), or rearranging the furniture in her apartment…again. 

Latest

SPONSORS