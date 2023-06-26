Where to buy furniture to make your first place feel like home

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Figuring out where to buy furniture for your home away from home? Luckily, we can't resist a good home decor shopping spree, so we're happy to lend you our expertise.

Whether you're leaving the nest for your very own studio apartment or hitting the books at college—this dorm packing list is a lifesaver, by the way—we'll make sure to help you find functional, chic and reliable goodies that will completely transform the empty space you first walked into.

Before you pack and make your virtual shopping cart a reality, be sure to have a look at our expert-backed tips for how to get the perfect apartment aesthetic on a shoestring budget. No need to thank us, friends, this is why we're here. Now let's get to it!



Where to buy furniture for your first place

A first place of any kind is a milestone worth celebrating, which means decorating accordingly. These budget-friendly choices don't skimp on style or quality, and they offer plenty of great "firsts" for renters.

1. Target

(Image credit: Target)

The mecca of great finds, Target's home decor offerings are top-notch. Plus, they get a little help from top designers like Chip and Joanna Gaines, Justina Blakeney, and Shea and Syd McGee. Whether you're going for a modern farmhouse feel or want to channel your inner boho energy, Target has a great selection at a fair price, and it's likely the items you find will carry over from one apartment to the next.

$194.99 Hillboro Round Dining Table Shop at Target Gather 'round the table for a bite to eat or an evening catch-up with the roomies. It measures 29.1" H x 35.4" W x 35.4" D and is available in a number of finishes. $235 Printed Parsons Dining Chair Shop at Target A floral feast for the eyes, this printed chair not only looks gorgeous around the table, but it can act as an accent piece in the living room, too. Metal, Wood, Leather Bar Cart View at Amazon View at Amazon Craving a spritz or a glass of rosé? Your spirits will look classy and chic on this golden number that measures 36" H x 16.4" W x 28" D.

2. Walmart

(Image credit: Walmart)

Don't sleep on Walmart. It's home to adorable finds in a variety of styles like mid-century, glam, and farmhouse, to name a few. Plus, it exclusively offers brands such as Gap Home and AllsWell. BRB, we're just grabbing a mushroom lamp before we steer our carts down the food aisle.

Various Prices Sandhya Traditional Rug Shop at Walmart Available in five sizes and five shapes, this colorful, boho selection will liven up any living room. Just add plants and you're good to go! $155.99 4 Drawer Storage Cabinet Shop at Walmart Keep knickknacks tucked away in this glam storage piece that doubles as art, if you ask us. (37.6 "L x 14.9 "W x 34.6 "H.) $124 Effie Upholstered Chair Shop at Walmart For a living room accent that's as good as gold, look no further than the Effie Upholstered Chair. It screams "elegance."

3. Wayfair

(Image credit: Wayfair)

It's hard not to find what you're looking for at Wayfair. Whether it's the first time out on your own, or if you're looking to scale up, Wayfair has furniture and decor for all types of dwellers—and all of their styles to boot.

$159.99 Metal bed frame Shop at Wayfair Available in gold, black or white, this metal bed frame will pull the look of the whole room together. Note that it's only available in a full or queen size. $88.99 Cotton Comforter Set Shop at Wayfair Keep cozy and look good doing it in this terracotta cotton comforter set that will make you embrace a lazy mentality. Why not grab a book and tuck in? $93.99 Roxy 32.9'' Clothes Rack Shop at Wayfair Space is likely limited in your first solo apartment, so the Roxy rack (available in white or black) is the best way to keep your wardrobe organized and accessible.

4. At Home

(Image credit: At Home)

For cute, functional pieces that cater to all types of dwellers, At Home has, quite literally, a warehouse chock-full of things you'll love. We are particularly enamored with some of the outdoor furniture offerings this season. Who's ready to summer?

$44.99 Mesh Steel Outdoor Table Shop at At Home Dine al fresco thanks to this cheery piece that's perfect for even the smallest of spaces. (24.0" L x 28.0" H x 24.0" W.)

$47.99 Stackable Outdoor Barstool Shop at At Home Take a load off and sip something sweet while relaxing in this coral-colored stackable barstool chair. Just looking at it puts us in a summer state of mind. $49.99 Tuscan Mosaic Planter Shop at At Home Keep your plant babies protected in this Italian-style 7" ceramic planter. We hear those Zinnias you just snagged from the nursery need a good home.

5. Dormify

(Image credit: Dormify)

Don't let the word "Dorm" fool you — this online retailer is a must for first-time renters and its playful aesthetic basically screams "Gen Z."

$149 PomPom Textured Pouf Shop at Dormify For a charming accent in tight quarters, let this boho pouf (16"L x 16"D x 16"L) accentuate all of the greenery you've stocked around it. $229 Faux Fur Accent Chair Shop at Dormify Keep it cozy, yet upright, while you're desk-side catching up on a presentation for your boss. $269 Campaign 2-Drawer Desk Shop at Dormify Studious and stylish, this aqua-hued desk, 44"W x 20"D x 30"H, will make any WFH space pop.