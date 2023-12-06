The small space color trends that design experts say will be huge in 2024

Knowing small space color trends is useful when designing your rental or apartment. Trends can be a great point of inspiration when decorating, as they can refresh the space without needing too much effort.

Colors are particularly transformative, as they can change the whole mood of a room. Darker colors can add coziness and warmth, while lighter colors can brighten up the whole room and create the illusion of more space. You don’t even need to paint all your walls to bring in color trends — you can use furniture and decor to make a statement, too.

Looking through the latest small space design trends and want to switch up your color scheme for the year, too? I’ve spoken to interior designers to find out which ones you should have on your radar.

6 small space color trends that experts predict will be big

Colors are an important factor when considering small space decorating ideas, so it’s a good idea to have these in mind when switching up your place for the year. I’ve also rounded up some buys to help you get the look for each shade.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Multifaceted neutrals

(Image credit: West Elm)

Neutral colors provide a chic canvas for all sorts of styles, from Scandi design to cottagecore. “Embrace versatile neutrals like soft grays, muted beiges, and warm taupes as foundational hues,” says Elizabeth Grace, interior designer and founder of Dream Home Making. “These provide a backdrop that amplifies the visual depth and luminosity of compact spaces.”

Elizabeth Grace Social Links Navigation Interior designer Elizabeth Grace is an interior designer who was born and raised in Philadelphia. After receiving her degree in Interior design from the University of Notre Dame, she moved to New York to pursue her dream of becoming an interior designer. Her passion drives her to create a platform to share her experience and facilitate her audience.

These shades will continue to be a major trend for small living spaces. “Homeowners will utilize a neutral and all-white decor palette to reflect light, which will help make a small space feel bigger and brighter,” says Christina Giaquinto, professional organizer and brand ambassador for Modular Closets. She adds that neutral tones are also easy on the eyes, calming, and uplifting, which lowers stress.

Christina Giaquinto Social Links Navigation Professional organizer and brand ambassador for Modular Closets Christina Giaquinto is a professional organizer and brand ambassador for Modular Closets. She focuses on giving her clients the tools, methods, and techniques to transform their lives and homes through decluttering and organizing.

2. Pastel serenity

(Image credit: Desenio)

Dreamy shades will add color to your space, while still making it look light and airy — something that’s important to maintain in small spaces. “Engage in a delicate interplay of pastel hues like soft blush pinks, serene sky blues, and mint greens,” Grace suggests.

These gentle tones will create a tranquil atmosphere, ideal for upholstery or accent pieces. Another way you could bring pastels in is by using the Instagram-famous Danish pastel aesthetic, which uses these shades along with fun shapes and patterns.

3. Saturated jewel tones

(Image credit: Divine Savages)

Add a bold statement to your small space with vibrant shades - but don’t fill the whole room with them. “Upholstery with dark and highly saturated colors can provide an element of depth even within small rooms,” says Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight.

Artem Kropovinsky Social Links Navigation Interior designer and founder of Arsight Artem Kropovinsky is an interior designer and founder of Arsight, an award-winning interior design studio based in New York.

He adds: “If you want to make your small space feel luxe, then emerald greens and sapphire blues are perfect.” Giaquinto suggests utilizing these rich hues sparingly on upholstery or accent furniture to add depth and visual interest.

4. Earthy warmth

(Image credit: Desenio)

Cozy aesthetics have been popular on Instagram and TikTok this year, and are coming into the next year too through different colors. “Infuse warmth into limited spaces with earthy tones such as terracotta, burnt orange, or caramel browns,” suggests Grace. “These hues evoke a snug ambiance and can be incorporated through furniture upholstery or accent rugs.” Opting for soft, fluffy textures will enhance the effect of the color.

5. Monochromatic elegance

(Image credit: Desenio)

You can easily add monochromatic schemes to your home by playing with varying shades of a single color. “This technique amplifies the perception of space and coherence, offering a sophisticated allure across upholstery, flooring, and furniture,” explains Grace.

For example, Giaquinto says that selecting furnishings and other home essentials in shades of green can create a streamlined, cohesive look and feel. “Not only this, but it can create a harmonious visual flow in your smaller space and help it feel more orderly,” she adds.

6. Contrasting accents

(Image credit: @simplysandfordco)

If you want to make an even bolder statement, Grace suggests introducing high-contrast accents to invigorate small spaces. “Consider pairing neutral backgrounds with vivid accent furniture in shades like vibrant reds, electric blues, or citrine yellows for a striking visual impact,” she adds. “You could also opt for a striking artwork or an unusual lamp which will make a perfect focus piece,” Kropovinsky suggests.

This is an especially useful color trend for those who are renting, as these homes can often come with white walls that can’t be painted.

FAQs

What colors will be trendy in 2024? Colors that will be trendy in 2024 include versatile neutral colors like beiges and taupe, earthy tones like terracotta brown and caramels, and bold shades like emerald, forestcore greens, and sapphire blues.

What color is replacing gray in 2024? In terms of colors that are replacing grays in 2024, light gray is still very much in, but darker grays are out. Instead, opt for muted beiges and warm taupe to add more depth to your space.

It’s important to look for the best small space paint colors specifically when choosing shades to decorate with, as these will complement the home you have. “By artfully integrating these color trends across upholstery, flooring, and furniture, one can transform limited spaces into captivating havens that transcend their size, resonating with personalized charm and aesthetic allure,” Grace finishes by saying.